5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

For anyone thinking of buying a Ford, I highly recommend King Ford in Murphy NC. It is 3 hours from my hometown, but worth the drive. I am one who doesn't relish the thought of going to a car dealer, but they are a breath of fresh air. I mostly dealt with their internet contact Shilla. She is very pleasant, professional and helpful. The whole process could not have been any smoother. Nicer people you will never see at a dealer. It is a family business and it shows. My salesman when I arrived was Cole. Like Shilla, he was very easy to deal with and made the process seamless. Never any pressure or sale speak. It was what you would imagine buying a car in Mayberry might be like. I purchased a new Ford Fusion from them and I will definitely return for my next Ford. Read more