1.3 out of 5 stars sales Rating

PLEASE STAY AWAY FROM SALE FORD! They are suppose to have a 100% Customer Satisfaction Guarantee so my family figured we could trust them an buy a car from them. YA RIGHT! They SCAMMED us in everyway they could. My sales man keep trying to pressure me into buying this certain car. Then they pulled up a KKB value on the car and it was NOT the real value. They lied about my interest rate and signed my name to the paperwork by coping it from another paper I signed for a 7% interest rate. But signed it fraudly for an 18% once I decided I did not want the car because it was junk. Then the finance guy lied about the paper work an said I had to buy the car no matter what an if I didnt he was going to turn in the paperwork for the 18% interest to stick me with the car. So I called that loan company an they said SALE Ford never sent them any paperwork so they lied and tried to force me into buying this car. I went out and contacted several lawyers trying to get them to get a case against this dealership. I also contacted managers an no on could do anything. An the real kicker is we are a military family an my husband is a 4 x combat war veteran and has had 2 surgeries due to deployments and this is how SALE FORD treated us and scammed us!!!!! Its a long story and I tried to summ it up on here. BUT PLEASE STAY AWAY THEY WILL SCAM YOU IN ANY WAY THEY CAN EVEN WITH FALSE PAPERWORK!!!!!!!! Read more