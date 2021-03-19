Sale Ford of Kinston
Customer Reviews of Sale Ford of Kinston
Purchase of a new vehicle
by 03/19/2021on
I had a excellent experience with your team when I purchased my recent car. Very polite and professional. I have never had nothing but a good experience with the service department also. I have recommended your business over the years to many people.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Get the car fully checked, every part of it.
by 04/25/2021on
Bought a Chrysler town and country from this dealership at full market value, then I had to pay another 1500 in repairs. The minivan passed a basic inspection, but after about a week I found out I was driving without oil because the oil tank had a hole in it that was poorly mended by their mechanics. I also had to have all four of its sensors, all of the brakes replaced, and one of the brakes fluid tubes replaced. The side doors don't open automatically like their supposed to, one of the side mirrors is broke and still have to have two of its light sockets replaced but still haven't received the vin number I requested a few weeks ago to get them replaced. Overall I will never buy another car from this place and will never recommend to anyone EVER.
Disappointed
by 03/25/2021on
I’ve reached the point where I’m really disappointed in people. What happened to the days when one could trust people ? When people’s words meant something. I stopped by Sale Auto Mall while visiting Kinston this past January. I saw the 2021 F-150 and bought it. Now here it is 3 months later and still I don’t have a license tag ( the dealership has given me two 30 day tags both now expired ). - but for whatever reason haven’t sent me my tags. I stopped by a Ford dealership recently with my new truck while on a business trip for a minor issue, and discovered there wasn’t a Ford extended warranty on my truck ? I paid $ 3995 for a Ford warranty ? I’m just thoroughly frustrated. Buying a new truck should be fun ! My experience with Sale Ford however, has turned into a nightmare. I’m truly disappointed. I have reached the point where I have no other option but to contact an attorney. And for what ? A license tag and an extended warranty which I paid for ? Completely disappointed, frustrated.
Purchase
by 03/18/2021on
Friendly staff. I recently purchased a used vehicle and my questions were answered promptly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
First time remote buyer
by 03/17/2021on
The management and staff at Sale Ford went out of their way to make my out of State purchase experience go seamlessly and without a hitch. I have never had a vehicle delivered to my door before and buying the vehicle sight unseen could have come with severe risks and challenges. I’m very pleased to say however that the used BMW 440i I purchased via telephone and video was exactly as advertised and I’m very happy with the purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome experience!
by 03/17/2021on
Great people, aggressive prices!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
DONT BUY FROM SALE FORD EVER!!!!!!!
by 05/27/2008on
PLEASE STAY AWAY FROM SALE FORD! They are suppose to have a 100% Customer Satisfaction Guarantee so my family figured we could trust them an buy a car from them. YA RIGHT! They SCAMMED us in everyway they could. My sales man keep trying to pressure me into buying this certain car. Then they pulled up a KKB value on the car and it was NOT the real value. They lied about my interest rate and signed my name to the paperwork by coping it from another paper I signed for a 7% interest rate. But signed it fraudly for an 18% once I decided I did not want the car because it was junk. Then the finance guy lied about the paper work an said I had to buy the car no matter what an if I didnt he was going to turn in the paperwork for the 18% interest to stick me with the car. So I called that loan company an they said SALE Ford never sent them any paperwork so they lied and tried to force me into buying this car. I went out and contacted several lawyers trying to get them to get a case against this dealership. I also contacted managers an no on could do anything. An the real kicker is we are a military family an my husband is a 4 x combat war veteran and has had 2 surgeries due to deployments and this is how SALE FORD treated us and scammed us!!!!! Its a long story and I tried to summ it up on here. BUT PLEASE STAY AWAY THEY WILL SCAM YOU IN ANY WAY THEY CAN EVEN WITH FALSE PAPERWORK!!!!!!!!