Thank you to the service dept.
by 10/05/2020on
I brought my car in to have the sunroof checked, battery checked, and to see if my GPS could be updated. I'm sorry I don't remember the name of the young man running the department, but he and J.B. went above and beyond to get my GPS updated, took care of a couple recalls, did a re-set on my sunroof...(dodged a bullet there), and were generally very helpful and accommodating. Many thanks to both those guys.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
I love my new 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo
by 06/28/2019on
I really like the salesman James Hedgepeth. He was knowledgeable, friendly, and a pleasure to work with! I would rate his customer service skills, as a 10.
Excellent Experience
by 06/18/2019on
It was easy to make an appointment. The service department was very friendly, attentive, considerate and professional. The recalls on my truck were taken care of at this oil change appointment. It is definitely customer first at Doug Henry. I have always had a very pleasant experience at Doug Henry.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome Car Buying Experience
by 06/15/2019on
I actually enjoyed my experience at Doug Henry of Kinston. Upon arrival I was greeted by Jeremy the sales manager. He kept me company because my car dealer went to fill the vehicle gas tank. Talking to Jeremy was like talking to an old friend like we were catching up. Then Stephanie came in. She was awesome she was very professional and made my car buying experience great. I have bought multiple cars in my lifetime and Stephanie by far was the BEST dealer I have ever had. The transaction was very smooth and hassle free. Then there was Brad he was all about getting me the best deal and ensured that I understood everything I was signing. Brad was a very cool dude only way I can describe him. Once the car was purchased Stephanie took more time helping me move things from the old car and into the new one. Then she sat with me for about 20 mins making sure I understood all the bells and whistles. If I ever buy a car again I know where to go.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
great experience
by 06/12/2019on
fast and friendly
OIL Change
by 06/09/2019on
Clean facilities, nice staff, easy check in and check out.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
I'd give them 5 stars
by 06/03/2019on
I didn't feel as though I was taken advantage of. Everyone was very nice and professional and worked hard to get me in my new ride.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Thanks Doug Henry!
by 05/29/2019on
Thanks to James and Jermey for making me feel welcome and listening to my situation, not only that, they helped fix my situation. They were liken to someone I knew for many years, I feel like I have gain 2 new friends. The staff was very friendly as well. Gotten a free oil change, the guy back that was very helpful, in setting up the parameters on the radio, the horn now blows when it is locked. Thank U! Doug Henry!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Excellent service
by 05/24/2019on
Service department is A plus
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very Nice
by 05/21/2019on
No muss no fuss
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Happy Customer!
by 05/20/2019on
Quality service. The entire team demonstrates that they care about your business and that they care about delivering quality service/products. I am a fan.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Happy own of my third 2019 300s Thanks DOUG HENRY Kinston North Carolina
by 05/19/2019on
I purchase a new vehicle at least every three years. I have purchased my third Chrysler 300 S 2019 from Doug Henry Kinston Nc. Its a 2 hour drive for me & well worth the trip. I have always had the best service at this dealership they have gone above and beyond service for me and I will be a returning customer for my next Chrysler 300 S. Thanks JEREMY and STEPHANIE Always Bobby.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Cost
by 05/08/2019on
It was affordable and it did not take long
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Wonderful experience
by 05/07/2019on
The experience was wonderful. They were very friendly and explained everything. Stephanie was great at explaining the process and making the car buying a great experience. I will definitely be back.
Very courteous service manager
by 05/06/2019on
I was given a ride home and a return ride because the service being done took longer than I expected. Very courteous service manager.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
We Bought a Truck
by 05/05/2019on
My Sales lady Sabrina was awesome and she made the process short and sweet. I got in and out with all the information that I both needed and wanted so that buying a my truck was painless.
Rear wheel bearing
by 03/25/2019on
Kind and courteous staff that went out of the way to make sure things were going well....
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience!
by 03/11/2019on
How friendly and down to earth the sales staff were. They made the car buying experience easy and stress free.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Awesome Experience
by 03/07/2019on
I really appreciated Jeremy Storey taking his time with me. He knew what I was wanting and was able to work his magic and get me in my car! Doug Henry is lucky to have him on their team.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Stephen Rodriguez
by 03/05/2019on
fast, efficient and very professional
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service department
by 02/08/2019on
Service department personal friendly and helpful. Willing to work with me.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
