5 out of 5 stars service Rating

Although the work took some time, the Service Rep, Aaron, checked on me to see if I needed anything several times. The mechanic detected a problem that I did not know existed and was able to fix before it caused a major problem (water pump was leaking). He keep me updated in the process and made suggestions to shorten the time. I opted to have all work (both the service had intended to have completed as well as the discovered problem) completed at this visit so I knew that it would require some seat time on my part. Work was completed as quickly as possible - service department at Crossroads in Kernersville is top notch in my opinion.