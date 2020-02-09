Crossroads Ford of Kernersville
Customer Reviews of Crossroads Ford of Kernersville
Crossroads Ford in Kernersville, NC - 2020 Ford Escape SE Purchase 8/31/20
by 09/02/2020on
Derrick Taylor, Chris Allison and the rest of the staff were very friendly, helpful and professional. Provided a positive car-buying experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
40k service
by 01/14/2021on
Thorough, have always had a good experience with crossroads
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
No
by 08/19/2020on
Courteous, On-Time
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Crossroads Ford Kernersville
by 06/04/2020on
This is our second vehicle purchased at Crossroads Ford in Kernersville, they are the best! The staff is gracious and patient. Never felt demeaned, these folks are genuinely nice. Noah Blakemore is amazing!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service, Great People
by 06/18/2017on
I brought my 2014 Ford Focus in for a national safety recall. Setting up my appointment, securing my rental, and completing the recall was done smoothly. No problems at all. When thinking about upgrading my small car in a few years, I will definitely consider coming here!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
If I Wanted Information On My Repair, I had To Call
by 05/16/2017on
Terrible customer service. Dropped my 2014 F-150 for a severe drivetrain issue, and took over three weeks to repair my truck. But the worst part was having to call everyday to get an update. In those three weeks, my service rep called me only TWO times. Sorry, but totally unacceptable.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Amazing customer service
by 05/15/2017on
They were very helpful and didn't make us feel pressured. They help our car buy experience feel easy and not stressful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Crossroads of Kernersville Serive
by 08/25/2016on
Services was taken care of quickly. Scheduling was easy and prompt.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fusion Service
by 08/21/2016on
service on fusion was quick and efficient. resolved CEL issue and inspected vehicle. Robert was very helpful and accomodating.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service - Service Rep Top Notch (Ask For Aaron T.)
by 08/16/2016on
Although the work took some time, the Service Rep, Aaron, checked on me to see if I needed anything several times. The mechanic detected a problem that I did not know existed and was able to fix before it caused a major problem (water pump was leaking). He keep me updated in the process and made suggestions to shorten the time. I opted to have all work (both the service had intended to have completed as well as the discovered problem) completed at this visit so I knew that it would require some seat time on my part. Work was completed as quickly as possible - service department at Crossroads in Kernersville is top notch in my opinion.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great services and Great customer service
by 08/16/2016on
I bought a Mustang GT And I love it. My salesperson was absolutely amazing to work with and got my payments where they needed to be.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My New car (2017 Ford Escape) experience
by 08/15/2016on
My 2008 Ford Edge gave up unexpectedly and I had it towed to Crossroads Ford for service. I made the decision to purchase a new car while there. The sales crew were absolutely great to work with and they put me into a 2017 Ford Escape in a beautiful Ruby Red. I really love my new car and all the updated features it came with such as Sync and Sirius Radio. It is a joy to drive! I've never had a sales experience that was as pleasant. Everyone was warm, friendly and eager to help me find my vehicle and get me the best deal possible. I'd do it all over again this way.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
F-350 Rsdiator Problem
by 08/15/2016on
Checked my F-350 in on Saturday night with GM John Hargett for a radiator problem for service. Aaron in service called me promptly Monday with what was needed. Zack is my preferred Diesel Technician. I live in GSO but drive to Kernersville because of Zack, Aaron and Bill Mock service manager. The entire team is Great!!! Thanks Mike
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 08/15/2016on
I got 450 truck.service was great. Staff was friendly and very helpful
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 08/12/2016on
This vehicle is a 2016 Escape that was purchased at Crossroads Kernersville. I am taking a cross country trip and needed the first service done before it was actually due (mileage). I was expecting to receive some flack for wanting this before it was time, but was pleasantly surprised when that did not occur. Staff as always were helpful and pleasant even though they were outside in the service bay during the August heat due to renovations.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very Good Service
by 08/10/2016on
You have a very good service department. I had to leave my car and the shuttle van driver took me to work and picked me up and took me back to the service department. All staff in the service department are very friendly, professional and knowledgeable. I have used the service department for 11 plus years.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My First Truck
by 08/09/2016on
Zack and Brian Leonard were most helpful to me in EVERY way possible. They made sure I was completely satisfied while at Crossroads Fords. I love my truck and they made my purchase experience a pleasure. Thank you so much for all the help with my purchase. What a great team!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil change Plus eng light
by 08/07/2016on
Good job as usual. waiting on O2 sensor it's been over a week
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good
by 08/05/2016on
Good service after a long wait. Manager was nice enough to take care of the bill since I made an appointment and still had to wait for 2 hours.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fiord Edge Service
by 08/05/2016on
I was very pleased with the service on my Edge. It was blowing hot air on the passenger side. A diagnostic update was the problem. Now it is blowing cold air. I am very happy with the service I receive at Crossroads.I would and have recomend to my friends.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience. Very professional service team.
by 08/03/2016on
I brought my 2013 Edge in for an issue I was having with the gear shifter. Your service dept. diagnosed the problem and made the repairs. Robert Murphy was my service advisor and was very friendly and professional. He kept me advised of what the problem was and the extent of the repairs. Overall experience was great and will continue to use Crossroads Ford for all my service work.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes