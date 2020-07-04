5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We had an amazing experience at Keffer Volkswagen thanks to Mikaela, our salesperson. She was kind, knowledgeable, patient, positive, and, best of all, authentic. She was not pushy or forceful. Her demeanor was a huge reason why we stayed on the lot and ultimately bought a car from her. The inventory just right and the prices were too. We love our new Jetta, and it is our first car that is not a Honda or Toyota. It is fun to drive and I am confident it will be a purchase we will be satisfied with for years to come. Read more