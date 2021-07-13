Hall Honda Huntersville
Customer Reviews of Hall Honda Huntersville
Excellent Customer Service and Amazing buying experience
by 07/13/2021on
I really liked the way Jenny Miranda helped us with our purchase. She was great and was very knowledgable about the SUV we went to see. Her Sales Manager Alex, also did an amazing job and the finance person was also great!! I felt appreciated and valued. I totally recommend this dealership!
Huntersville finest
by 05/24/2021on
The folks at Halls Honda were great to deal with they went out of there way to make sure we were happy
