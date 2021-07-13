Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Hall Honda Huntersville

Hall Honda Huntersville

Visit dealer’s website 
12815 Statesville Rd, Huntersville, NC 28078
Call Dealer
Today 7:30 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Monday
7:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
7:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
7:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
7:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
7:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Text Us
Call Dealer
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Hall Honda Huntersville

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(2)
Recommend: Yes (2) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent Customer Service and Amazing buying experience

by Olivier MS on 07/13/2021

I really liked the way Jenny Miranda helped us with our purchase. She was great and was very knowledgable about the SUV we went to see. Her Sales Manager Alex, also did an amazing job and the finance person was also great!! I felt appreciated and valued. I totally recommend this dealership!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
2 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent Customer Service and Amazing buying experience

by Olivier MS on 07/13/2021

I really liked the way Jenny Miranda helped us with our purchase. She was great and was very knowledgable about the SUV we went to see. Her Sales Manager Alex, also did an amazing job and the finance person was also great!! I felt appreciated and valued. I totally recommend this dealership!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Huntersville finest

by Brad on 05/24/2021

The folks at Halls Honda were great to deal with they went out of there way to make sure we were happy

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
124 cars in stock
62 new51 used11 certified pre-owned
See All Inventory
about our dealership

Offering North Carolina drivers an extensive selection of new and pre-owned vehicles for sale, Hall Honda Huntersville is excited to assist you with your vehicle search. With exclusive trade-in incentives, an onsite service center and convenient online purchase options, we’re committed to making your ownership experience exceptional. If you can’t find what you’re looking for in our inventory, please reach out and we’ll be happy to find it for you!

What shoppers are searching for