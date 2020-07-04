Keffer Volkswagen
Customer Reviews of Keffer Volkswagen
Amazing Experience!
by 04/07/2020on
The process was very smooth and pleasant. Brian Wiles was amazing. He was very transparent through the whole process and continued to make me feel valued the whole time. The finance team was a great advocate for me. I truly felt like everyone there really cared and really wanted to help me. It was an amazing experience and i will definitely refer everyone i know there if they are looking for a car and value customer service.
Good service, good deal, good car
by 07/02/2019on
Good experience. Make sure you ask for Tony! He showed me the car, answered any questions I had about the vehicle and the dealership's policies. I was buying from out of state and he went as far as to make a personalized video of the touch ups the detail team had made to the car to help me feel more secure about buying out-of-town. They were not pushy on financing or other vehicles. Overall, I enjoyed buying from them, and the level of service Mr. Ramos provided helped me make the final decision.
Great Service and A Car I Love!
by 09/20/2017on
We had an amazing experience at Keffer Volkswagen thanks to Mikaela, our salesperson. She was kind, knowledgeable, patient, positive, and, best of all, authentic. She was not pushy or forceful. Her demeanor was a huge reason why we stayed on the lot and ultimately bought a car from her. The inventory just right and the prices were too. We love our new Jetta, and it is our first car that is not a Honda or Toyota. It is fun to drive and I am confident it will be a purchase we will be satisfied with for years to come.
Best Car-Buying Experience EVER
by 03/23/2017on
We dreaded shopping for a car, but Seeram Kirpaul at Keffer VW made the experience a dream-come-true. There was absolutely no pressure -- just patience and options. Seeram and the sales manager are THE BEST! Thanks so much for taking the fear out of car shopping, Keffer VW!
Serious about doing good business
by 03/17/2017on
Keffer VW is professional, courteous, low pressure, and just a fun place to be. Very relaxed environment makes you feel like you're at home. I would highly recommend checking them out before you purchase your next VW or Audi.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Five-Star Experience
by 02/22/2017on
This may have been our easiest car purchase. We received accurate information over the phone and great customer service in person. They even stayed open late to help us.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience!!
by 02/05/2017on
I recently purchased a 2017 GTI S model from Keith at Keffer Volkswagon. The vehicle was brought in from another dealership due to my specific color choice. The vehicle was ready for pick up two days later. I can't say enough about the fast and friendly service I received. Keith was very knowledgeable and patient with me. This is my first VW and so far I am very happy with the vehicle and my also with my car buying experience with Keffer VW. Highly recommend!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
High Valued Customer Service
by 12/08/2016on
Where do I start...Enjoyed the buying experience. with Daniel DeCicco..my sales consultant. No haggling! No sales pressure! He was knowledgeable and very easy to work with Finance mgr. Sean Bartol excellent. I was home by 1:30pm. Yesss! Amazing! Let me add I hadn't purchased a new vehicle since 2007.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The Best Experience Ever!!!
by 09/10/2016on
If possible there would be a 5 plus plus rating!!! From the moment arrived Darryl Radford went above and beyond to assist my son with a buying experience like I have never seen in all of my 60 years of purchasing vehicles. His kindness and understanding regarding our situation was incredible. The sales manager and Sean in finance were extremely kind and helpful as well. At no time were we pressured into a deal and my son left in a brand new Jetta!!! We will recommend Darryl and this dealership over any other.
WOW what a pleasure!
by 09/05/2016on
I went to Keffer to buy an autobahn package GTI for my husband. I drove 1 1/2 hours to this dealership because they had exactly the car he wanted! From the minute I met Rick Holland when I came in the door, to the trade-in details, to the finance desk with Sean, to the minute I drove off the lot this experience was AMAZING! Everyone was courteous, helpful, and very low key. NO high pressure sales pitches, no never ending negotiations. Just everyone working together WITH me to get him his new car! In fact, the experience was so great I went back two days later and bought another GTI for myself!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
great experience at Keffer VW!
by 04/19/2016on
We did not start out on the right foot at first Visit to Keffer VW. The General manger of Keffer contacted us to make it right. We we assigned Brian Wiles as our sales associate. Cannot say enough of how professional Brian was and how easy he was to work with. He regained out confidence if Keffer VW
No hassle car buying
by 03/07/2016on
I requested an e-quote via Edmunds.com and spoke to several dealer reps. I told them I wanted their lowest out-the-door price. One gave me a really good price but is 12 miles away, so I called Keffer VW 6 miles away and Daniel said he will meet or beat any price. When I went and test drove the vehicle I wasn't sure so I went to Mazda and test drove 3 different models there. I went back to VW and Daniel said he would meet my low price if I buy now. I test drove the one I decided to buy and came back pleased, so I bought. And I got a $50 coupon to come in and test drive as well. No sweat. Thanks Daniel.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Keffer VW- Joe Matanovic
by 02/22/2016on
This was a great experience for me. The best car buying experience I've ever had. They worked with me and got me in a 2016 Tiguan that I absolutely love and I would definitely recommend anyone to check them out. My Sales Consultant Joe Matanovic was patient and made the whole process painless. I really appreciate Joe and the staff at Keffer VW!
Awesome Service
by 01/09/2016on
Best car buying experience I've had. Brian Wiles, Sean, and Cheryl were wonderful and I would recommend them to everyone I know. Will definitely be back in the future.
great experience!
by 12/30/2015on
Joe Matanovic did a great job in helping me find the perfect car for my needs and he was a pleasure to work with. I was pleased with the outcome and would definitely recommend him to my friends and family. Thanks, Joe!!!
The place to buy your next automobile.
by 12/22/2015on
I needed a car; I didn't need to spend a lot of money. Keffer VW was the easiest and friendliest car dealer I experienced. No hassle, no push, no pressure. They let me think on my own. You want a super guy to deal with? Please call on Daniel DeCicco. He's your guy. He treats you with kindness and care. There's no creepy sales pitch or hard sell here. He's a nice guy that knows cars and will not steer (pun intended) you where you don't want to go. He understood my needs and my limits. He didn't push me to spend more than I needed to.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Love these guys!
by 12/18/2015on
These guys were super helpful. I have questionable credit and these guys were the first people to even act like they wanted to help me, now I've got a new car and on my way to credit freedom thanks to the sales and service staff @ Keffer VW.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Seeram was AWESOME!
by 11/15/2015on
I just leased my 2016 Jetta and Seeram was a pleasure to work with. He was extremely knowledgeable and understanding. We shared laughs together and the entire experience was pretty low stress! I will definitely continue to be a valid KEFFER VW customer! You guys ROCK!
Excellent Deal
by 11/11/2015on
I am a first time VW owner and couldn't be happier so far. I felt like I got a solid deal for a new 2016 GTI that was exactly to my liking. Buying from Joe was a pleasurable experience. His no nonsense and no pressure sales approach was very comforting to have in a salesman. He was very helpful through the whole process and strived to get me the best deal possible. Best of all, it only took me two visits and zero sales calls to seal the deal.
Extremely Satisfied
by 11/03/2015on
Dominic was kind enough to talk back and forth all week long by email trying to find the perfect car to fit our budget. He was so fast to answer my questions and top of his game! We ended up buying a car from Keffer due to the service they provided.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A good experience
by 10/14/2015on
I recently purchased a used VW Beetle Convertable from Keffer VW. While I have never considered buying a car a pleasurable endeavor, my experience was not too bad. Mark Marre was the salesperson I dealt wth and he took very good care of us. We came away with the car we wanted at a price we could afford and we're done before lunch time on a. Rainy Saturday
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes