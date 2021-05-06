Keffer Mazda
Amazing
by 06/05/2021on
Sonny was very professional and his service was awesome.
Every which way but upfront
by 02/11/2018on
I went in thinking that I would have a great experience at Keffer Mazda in Huntersville, NC. I had begun communication with Amanda, internet sales manager, on a Monday about a silver 2015 Mazda 3 that had 24,986 miles on it. The vehicle was listed on cargurus.com and the Keffer Mazda website for the price of $15,997. The next day, a Tuesday, the price on all websites had been raised to $16,977 and all of the photos had been updated with better quality pictures. My immediate thought was that as soon as I had shown interest, they went in and raised the price almost $1000. Luckily, I had printed out a page Monday showing the original price of the car so with that in hand, I still felt okay about keeping my appointment to view the car. My appointment was on Saturday and Amanda kept in touch with me via text, email, and telephone until the appointment day. She even texted me the carfax report for the Mazda 3 when I asked for it. Bottom line, she knew exactly what car I was coming in to see. She also knew that I was driving almost 2 hours to their dealership. When I arrived I was greeted by Otis and Amanda. Amanda said that Otis would be helping me that day. Otis was very friendly. There was a hold up with my test drive, however, and this is when things got very weird. Kyle, used car manager, approaches me and informs me that a new grill and bumper had been ordered for the car and a new paint job is scheduled but that I can still test drive the car. Okay. . . carfax reported no accidents. A few minutes later, Chris, new cars manager, comes in to tell me why it is taking so long. There are cups and things in the car because they had just gotten the car in and had no time to detail it. What? The car in the pictures looked pretty darned detailed to me not to mention the grill, bumper, and paint job looked perfect. Finally, Otis comes to get me so that I can test drive the silver 2015 Mazda 3. We walk out and there is a blue sedan sitting there. The one I am supposed to look at is a hatchback. I take a look at the front of the car and the grill is almost split in half with big dents all around. I open the car door and there are no leather seats. The seats are upholstery with dog fur and dog pee stains everywhere. I wouldn't have even tried to sit in that disgusting lemon. I looked at Otis and asked if he was sure that this is the car that I was supposed to look at? We go back inside and he is off to check with someone. At this point, I have been at Keffer for an hour with no test drive. After about 20 or more minutes, Otis comes back to say that he has another CX3 for me to look at. I got my trusty printout out of my purse at this point. It's a Mazda 3, silver, here it is right here on the paper. Amanda even sent me the carfax. Otis is off again. Another 20 or more minutes. I arrived at the dealership at 10:40 am and I finally got to test drive the correct vehicle at 12:20 pm. After that came the negotiations. They refused to even consider honoring the original price that was posted for the car. Otis checked with his manager(s) and they told him to tell me that it was some automatic price that the internet came up with, not Keffer. I reminded Otis that this price was on Keffer's own website and that they have to input data into their own site. He had to shrug on it because it seemed like he knew his hands were tied. Next, I am shown what my payments are on the $16, 977 price and with taxes, tags, and such the net price came to $18,000 some dollars. I again mention that I want a payment plan based on the $15, 997 price. Otis tries to go to his managers one more time. Otis come back with more weird excuse. That $1000 price difference is because the $15,997 didn't include taxes, tags, and such. I tell Otis that I did see where additional taxes, etc. where added to the $16, 977 price bringing the net price to over $18,000. Basically, they wanted me to think that the price increased $1000 the day after I asked about it because the $1000 increase was meant to reflect the net price as being $16,977. Why was my payment paper showing a net price of over $18,000? Silly, Keffer, tricks are for kids, not a grown woman who makes a living as a financial counselor (and they knew what I did for a living, lol.) Admittedly, my credit is not perfect and I had no down payment. However, Keffer could have done things so much differently. They should have shown me the car that they knew I was coming to see to start with then tried to show me other cars if that car was going to be out of my reach. Next, Keffer should know better than to jack up the price of a vehicle online after a potential customer shows interest. Most people would know better than to think a supposedly reputable dealer would allow some internet phantom invent incorrect prices on their cars. Sure, they were very nice and friendly all the while they were insulting my intelligence with a smile on their faces. Left with a bitter taste instead of a car.
Great sales, strange ending
by 01/05/2015on
Communcation via e-mail was great. Jenna and Kenny responded promptly and effectively. Experience at the dealership was quick and friendly as well. Can't comment on the pressure aspect of this dealership as my sale had been set up via e-mail. Everything was really great, including price, until I drove my "certified" CX-5, 3 & 1/2 hours home and realized the coolant reservoir was almost empty. Took it to my mechanic who confirmed there were no leaks and that it very likely had not been checked prior to leaving the dealership (very odd because it's such a basic quality check that wasn't done on a certified vehicle). I was upset that I had driven it off the lot with low coolant, so I e-mailed Kenny (included pictures of the reservoir), who responded saying he could not comment without a Mazda employee seeing the vehicle since coolant must be checked at certain times. I checked it at all times (shut off for 24 hours, 5 minutes after running, and 1 hour after running). The reservoir was always either very low or empty. So I reply back to tell him this, and no response now for 5 days. That's basically it and potential customers can draw conclusions from that information. My primary concern was that I paid a premium for a certified vehicle so that I would not have to worry about the quality when I drove off the lot. I paid for certified so that I would not have to pay my mechanic $90 to look it over. In the end, I had to do that anyway as well as take a morning off of work to take it to the shop. I thought they would offer compensation in some way for the cost of the inspection and time away from work, but they did not. I guess I would be okay with this situation if it was not a certified vehicle, but it is certified....I don't know whether to recommend them over other dealerships as I don't have much experience with dealerships. Based on my experience, if you choose to work with them, you should expect great service up to the point of driving off the lot. After that, you may have trouble depending on what you need from them. Also, at the very least look over the basics of the vehicle before leaving as you can not always count on them to do that (again, in my experience!). Thanks Jenna and Kenny at Keffer for making the first half a great experience! Hope you guys are allowed more flexibility in the future to meet the needs of your customers in second half! ***Update*** Kenny replied to my e-mail saying the floor mats that were left out of my vehicle were in the mail. I'm thankful for the update, but no mention of the above problem above.
A Dealership That Values Their Customers
by 09/13/2014on
Mr. K, Mr. F and the entire Keffer Team pulled together to make my experience there absolutely amazing! I cannot even begin to explain how much I appreciate them and their dedication to community. I will be a lifetime customer to Keffer. Thank you Mr. K and Mr. F from the bottom of my heart! Thanks to the rest of the Keffer team for your support and making getting a new car an awesome buying experience.
Great Experience!
by 05/17/2014on
It took me a very long time to make the decision to purchase a new car. I wanted to make sure I bought a quality car in my price point. I purchased a Mazda3 Hatchback. I think I spoke to just about everyone that works there during my search. They were all very helpful and answered my questions. Bryan was very good about not pressuring me. I will definitely recommend Keffer Mazda to others. By the way.. so far I love the car!
