Customer Reviews of Bryan Easler Toyota
Poor service department
by 08/06/2021on
After all the issues I’ve had with the service department (poor workmanship) as in missing 4 out of 7 bolts on skid plates during oil changes, marking paperwork that fluids were topped off and were not are just few examples ( don’t think I will be back for any service)
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Very disappointed
by 02/10/2020on
I was given a $700.00 to $800. estimate and had a 4:30 appointment to pick the car up. They closed early and did not even call to let me know this (I was traveling from Asheville) when I arrived the bill was $1734.00. All the dash lights came on within 24 hours and then they gave me an addition estimate of $475.00 on work that was supposedly already done. Unethical business practices and unskilled mechanics. I was just getting ready to purchase a new car from them! Received lip service at best from their service manager.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great experience
by 08/11/2016on
My husband and I knew we were going to buy a car and had an idea of what we wanted, but weren't completely decided. Our first stop was Bryan Easler Toyota where we met Laura. We told her we didn't plan on buying that day. No problem for Laura. She was friendly, helpful, knowledgeable and we did not feel pressured at all. We left, visited a few more dealerships where we were "chased" and "interrogated" and others where we heard a 2 minute intro and then were left alone on the lot. After seeing the other makes and models we were considering (and a few we only considered when we saw them on the lot) we decided that not only did we like the Toyota, we really liked Laura and wanted her to have our business. We called her, and said we were coming back for a test drive. We drove 2 and put a deposit down on one. We went back a few days later to pick it up and she was just as helpful then as she was the first day we were there. My husband and I agreed that it was our best car buying experience ever. Thanks Laura!
Wonderful experience
by 04/24/2016on
My wife and I looked last year for her a new car and we came to Bryan Easler to look at new camrys and met Dale King. He is very pleasant and easy to work with. Every time we would bring the car in for normal service and maintenance we would speak. Yesterday on 4/23/21016 I called him about a new Tacoma and we drove there. He was very helpful as always and made the experience very easy and pleasant. The entire staff is very nice to talk to and makes for a nice family environment. Also MIke Burrell and Jennifer Kuebler were incredible when helping also. A very nice staff in so many ways. I just want to tell them again thank you.
Bought a 2010 Toyota Tacoma from Guy Lombardo
by 11/02/2015on
This is my first time buying from Bryan Easler Toyota, I bought 5 cars from Hunter Nissan, and I've never had the service after buying a truck that I got from Guy Lombardo and Bryan Easler Toyota. Guy took great care of me and is still taking good care of me and I will definitely be back.
Great Place To Purchase
by 11/02/2015on
I have been shopping for a Honda Accord online and came across a Certified one here at Bryan Easler, and one almost identical at another dealer in Fletcher. After spending a couple hours at the other dealer and not getting anywhere, I decided to check out the one at Bryan Easler Toyota. Boy am I glad I did! Ed, Chris and the team worked hard to get me the deal I was hoping for. They went the extra mile so to speak. I will HIGHLY recommend Bryan Easler Toyota to anyone looking to purchase a car. As their commercial says, "Easler Makes It Easy"
Bought a 2007 Toyota Camry from Danny Weisner
by 10/27/2015on
Fantastic, informative, great experience with Danny, he took us on a test drive, pointed out everything to do with the car, positive and negative, he was very honest with us, agreed to replace a part that was missing to make the car perfect for us, very low pressure, it was awesome.
Bought a 2011 Toyota Corolla from Chris Coleman
by 10/27/2015on
Chris and the team were friendly, not pushy, sought to understand my needs and to meet those needs. I know I have a reliable vehicle for the money.
Bought a Corolla from Chris Coleman
by 10/23/2015on
Very kind and considerate, definitely knew what he was doing, I called him a month before to let him know what I was doing, he was very patient, kind and I ended up with a car that I love! They even painted it for me!
Bought a 2010 Toyota Prius from Mike Elliott
by 10/23/2015on
Easy, friendly, knowledgeable, I liked Mike a lot, he was very relatable.
Bought a Highlander from Chris Coleman
by 10/16/2015on
Our experience was excellent, he was very business like, very professional, from the outset he was very sincere with us, answered any questions we had, explained things fully, and I felt very comfortable buying from him.
Bought a 2006 TDI Jetta from Mike Elliott
by 10/15/2015on
Easy to work with, no hassle, willing to negotiate, good experience.
Bought a Tacoma from Mike Elliott and Danny Weisner
by 10/14/2015on
Friendly, low pressure, one stop shopping, they take care of everything and treated me right.
Bought a 2008 Honda Civic from Chris Coleman
by 10/08/2015on
Totally would recommend the dealership, so awesome, so sweet, so helpful, it was a quick process, and we had a good experience from the second we walked in to the second we walked out.
Bought a Hyundai Sonata from Frank Jarvis
by 10/07/2015on
I was treated very well, with much respect. They answered all my questions, Frank wasn't pushy at all, he just gave me all the info and the decision was up to me, everything was awesome! Obliged with all my request!
Bought a 2014 Corolla from Chris Coleman
by 10/05/2015on
I saw an ad for the dealership on TV, I was working in Hendersonville one day, found a car I liked, Chris took care of everything, I walked in, he took care of all the leg work, and overall it was a good experience, very happy!
Bought a 2013 Honda CRV from Mike Elliott
by 09/25/2015on
Customers will love working with Mike Elliott, starting with the test drive and seeing you through all the paperwork. Great experience with Mike, I would definitely recommend working with him!
Bought a 2010 Toyota Camry from Chris Coleman
by 09/07/2015on
Chris was easy to work with, they understood my budget, there wasn't a lot of haggling that needed to be done, no pushiness to buy any extras, he was very honest with everything and accommodating to my budget.
Bought a 2002 Dodge RAM from Mike Elliott
by 09/03/2015on
Great experience, very fast, we enjoyed it, working with Mike was great, as was working with Rick, the finance manager. It was quick and went very smoothly and we would definitely come back and recommend Mike.
Pleasant Experiance from Sales to Finance Office
by 08/29/2015on
I hardly ever write reviews but, because I value car dealerships that treat customers with respect and lay-off the hard-sell /pressure tactics I will give praise to Bryan Easler Toyota! Mike Elliott, in sales was particularly knowledgeable, helpful and pleasant. Jennifer, in the finance department also helped to make this a good car buying experience by working to ensure my financing terms were great, and they turned out to be better than I thought possible! And did I mention that I love my new Toyota Tacoma, well...I do!
Bought a 2014 Nissan Sentra from Danny Weisner
by 08/27/2015on
Very easy process, I had multiple options, everyone was very friendly. There was no run-around, they really took the time to personalize the experience and fit everything to my needs and budget. Would highly recommend!
We appreciate you taking the time today to visit our web site. Our goal is to give you an interactive tour of our new and used inventory, as well as allow you to conveniently get a quote, schedule a service appointment, or apply for financing.
At our dealership, we have devoted ourselves to helping and serving our customers to the best of our ability. We believe the cars we offer are the highest quality and ideal for your life needs. We understand that you rely on our web site for accurate information, and it is our pledge to deliver you relevant, correct, and abundant content.
Please do not hesitate to contact us with any questions you may have. Our staff is happy to answer any and all inquiries in a timely fashion. We look forward to doing business with you!