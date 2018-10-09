5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My wife and I were in the market for a 2015 Ford Edge SEL. We had looked for several months at our local dealerships and began to get frustrated with all the "games" our local Ford Dealerships seemed interested in playing. After a referral from a friend that had family members living in the Hayesville area, I contacted Josh Ashe and told him what we were looking for, what we'd be trading in, and a price range that we'd be comfortable with paying. After just a few days, Josh contacted me with the perfect vehicle and at a very fair price. Needless to say, we will not purchase another Ford anywhere else except for Jacky Jones of Hayesville. Very positive experience that my wife and I were both very satisfied with the whole transaction. Read more