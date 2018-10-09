Jacky Jones Ford of Hayesville
Customer Reviews of Jacky Jones Ford of Hayesville
2017 Nissan Pathfinder SL (used 20700 miles)
by 09/10/2018on
Very please with the professionals that I dealt with. Called to say I wanted to look at the vehicle I saw on their website. The salesman (Josh) had the vehicle ready & let me take it for a ride. We negotiated a price for the Nissan & my trade. I left having made an offer that I felt comfortable with. I returned the next day & the car was gassed up & ready to go. I would highly recommend Jacky Jones in Hayesville, NC.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good car buying experience
by 08/21/2018on
Worth the 360 mile round trip drive
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2016 F150 and 2015 Fusion
by 10/03/2016on
Every step of the way was great. I thoroughly enjoyed making the deal on not one, but two, vehicles.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Nastalgia!
by 09/11/2016on
My Father in law bought a 1965 Ford Galaxy from Jacky Jones in Hayesville nc back in 1965 he drove the car everyday, We inherited the car and it is still running we take it to car shows and cruise in, Its rough in spots by I love a ford, being said it was a wonderful experience buying from Jackie Jones knowing my father in law would be proud also, wonderful people Chris Queen made the whole car buying wonderful!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great
by 07/15/2016on
I purchased a used Ford explorer. The staff was very easy to work with!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Ford Dealer
by 06/03/2016on
Hats off to JC for the best purchase experience possible.Very polite and had us in and out in no time. Thanks to the clean up guy as well who helped remove my tool box for me after washing and prepping my new truck for delivery. Very nice people that made this purchase the best I've ever had. Love the F150 4x4 supercrew pickup!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great place to do business.
by 02/25/2016on
This is my second purchase from Jacky Jones Ford. Love their customer service. Very professional and interested in the customer. I love my 2015 Ford Taurus Limited. Thanks to everyone who assisted me with my purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best and easiest purchase
by 02/23/2016on
Best experience ever honest I would totally buy from them again my new car is awesome
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The best dealership and service
by 02/08/2016on
I purchased a 2016 for Explorer XLT. The service was excellent the sales person was excellent the dealership was excellent everything about my experience was excellent. I would not buy a car from anyone other than Jackiy Jones Ford I am truly enjoying my new car
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Ford Dealership
by 02/06/2016on
My wife and I were in the market for a 2015 Ford Edge SEL. We had looked for several months at our local dealerships and began to get frustrated with all the "games" our local Ford Dealerships seemed interested in playing. After a referral from a friend that had family members living in the Hayesville area, I contacted Josh Ashe and told him what we were looking for, what we'd be trading in, and a price range that we'd be comfortable with paying. After just a few days, Josh contacted me with the perfect vehicle and at a very fair price. Needless to say, we will not purchase another Ford anywhere else except for Jacky Jones of Hayesville. Very positive experience that my wife and I were both very satisfied with the whole transaction.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
MKX
by 01/13/2016on
It was a great experience! The whole staff was super easy to work with, and they took excellent care of me!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great overall experience
by 01/10/2016on
I purchased a new f150. The vehicle is amazing and my sales experience was also. I have bought several vehicles here and I will always because of my positive experience with sales and service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Happy to be back with Ford!
by 11/26/2015on
Justin Cherry was the best salesperson I've had the pleasure of dealing with. He answered all my questions clearly and thoroughly and was not trying to pressure me at all. I used to be a Ford person years ago and had a bad experience with another Ford dealer that prompted me to go with other brands but I'm glad I decided to choose Ford again. The quality and value is second to none in my opinion. Jacky Jones Ford had the most examples of the car I was looking for and the one I chose was exactly what I wanted! Thanks for a great buying experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
They know how to make you feel at home.
by 10/20/2015on
I found my dream car (Mustang) here at Jacky Jones Ford of Hayesville, NC. The first time I ever went to a dealership to buy a car and I must say the fellows at this one set the bar really high. Very nice and courteous. Thank you again! Vroom Vroom.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Nice People
by 08/31/2015on
I bought a 2015 F150 Platinum, the dealership was close to my hometown. I was able to get the vehicle as soon as I wanted and got a good trade in value and did not feel pressure to buy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes