Jacky Jones Ford of Hayesville

1493 Hwy 64 W, Hayesville, NC 28904
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Jacky Jones Ford of Hayesville

15 sales Reviews
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2017 Nissan Pathfinder SL (used 20700 miles)

by FPSpoto on 09/10/2018

Very please with the professionals that I dealt with. Called to say I wanted to look at the vehicle I saw on their website. The salesman (Josh) had the vehicle ready & let me take it for a ride. We negotiated a price for the Nissan & my trade. I left having made an offer that I felt comfortable with. I returned the next day & the car was gassed up & ready to go. I would highly recommend Jacky Jones in Hayesville, NC.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Good car buying experience

by Bigdog29 on 08/21/2018

Worth the 360 mile round trip drive

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2016 F150 and 2015 Fusion

by Squad51 on 10/03/2016

Every step of the way was great. I thoroughly enjoyed making the deal on not one, but two, vehicles.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Nastalgia!

by cooper2397 on 09/11/2016

My Father in law bought a 1965 Ford Galaxy from Jacky Jones in Hayesville nc back in 1965 he drove the car everyday, We inherited the car and it is still running we take it to car shows and cruise in, Its rough in spots by I love a ford, being said it was a wonderful experience buying from Jackie Jones knowing my father in law would be proud also, wonderful people Chris Queen made the whole car buying wonderful!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great

by Cburnette41 on 07/15/2016

I purchased a used Ford explorer. The staff was very easy to work with!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best Ford Dealer

by Harleyclyde on 06/03/2016

Hats off to JC for the best purchase experience possible.Very polite and had us in and out in no time. Thanks to the clean up guy as well who helped remove my tool box for me after washing and prepping my new truck for delivery. Very nice people that made this purchase the best I've ever had. Love the F150 4x4 supercrew pickup!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great place to do business.

by Dturner1592 on 02/25/2016

This is my second purchase from Jacky Jones Ford. Love their customer service. Very professional and interested in the customer. I love my 2015 Ford Taurus Limited. Thanks to everyone who assisted me with my purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best and easiest purchase

by Steveo1967 on 02/23/2016

Best experience ever honest I would totally buy from them again my new car is awesome

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

The best dealership and service

by Ford20163241 on 02/08/2016

I purchased a 2016 for Explorer XLT. The service was excellent the sales person was excellent the dealership was excellent everything about my experience was excellent. I would not buy a car from anyone other than Jackiy Jones Ford I am truly enjoying my new car

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Ford Dealership

by FordManTN on 02/06/2016

My wife and I were in the market for a 2015 Ford Edge SEL. We had looked for several months at our local dealerships and began to get frustrated with all the "games" our local Ford Dealerships seemed interested in playing. After a referral from a friend that had family members living in the Hayesville area, I contacted Josh Ashe and told him what we were looking for, what we'd be trading in, and a price range that we'd be comfortable with paying. After just a few days, Josh contacted me with the perfect vehicle and at a very fair price. Needless to say, we will not purchase another Ford anywhere else except for Jacky Jones of Hayesville. Very positive experience that my wife and I were both very satisfied with the whole transaction.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

MKX

by Saveadollar on 01/13/2016

It was a great experience! The whole staff was super easy to work with, and they took excellent care of me!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great overall experience

by Ptenterprises on 01/10/2016

I purchased a new f150. The vehicle is amazing and my sales experience was also. I have bought several vehicles here and I will always because of my positive experience with sales and service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Happy to be back with Ford!

by BackwithFord on 11/26/2015

Justin Cherry was the best salesperson I've had the pleasure of dealing with. He answered all my questions clearly and thoroughly and was not trying to pressure me at all. I used to be a Ford person years ago and had a bad experience with another Ford dealer that prompted me to go with other brands but I'm glad I decided to choose Ford again. The quality and value is second to none in my opinion. Jacky Jones Ford had the most examples of the car I was looking for and the one I chose was exactly what I wanted! Thanks for a great buying experience!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

They know how to make you feel at home.

by mustangman90 on 10/20/2015

I found my dream car (Mustang) here at Jacky Jones Ford of Hayesville, NC. The first time I ever went to a dealership to buy a car and I must say the fellows at this one set the bar really high. Very nice and courteous. Thank you again! Vroom Vroom.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Nice People

by 1BadDog on 08/31/2015

I bought a 2015 F150 Platinum, the dealership was close to my hometown. I was able to get the vehicle as soon as I wanted and got a good trade in value and did not feel pressure to buy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
101 cars in stock
8 new93 used0 certified pre-owned
Ford F-150
Ford F-150
5 new|21 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford Escape
Ford Escape
1 new|12 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford F-250 Super Duty
Ford F-250 Super Duty
2 new|6 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
