1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I just bought a car from these people exactly a week ago and there is a leak in the roof. When we test drove the car, we could tell that they had just put a new battery in it and it had reset the sensors (the radio had to be reset as well.) When we got the car home the night we bought it, the air bag sensors were lit. I now know they are on because they are getting soaked everytime it rains. They said I can pay to bring it in and get it looked at. So this car that I just bought for several thousand dollars, I now have to pay who knows how much to get it looked at and fixed for a problem that they seemed to have covered up. If this doesn't say scam, I don't know what does. Read more