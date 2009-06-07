1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My mother and fiancee went to the Nissan dealership in Greenville. My mother has serious problems with her legs and ankles and REQUIRES cruise control to sustain driving long distances. They told the dealer they wanted a safe car as well for my son who has already been through many operations including open and closed heart surgery. Upon bringing the car home they discovered it did not have cruise control, or ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) which is standard in most vehicles now. I returned to the dealership to speak to the dealer that sold them the car. It turns out he left under unusual circumstances. A representative was supposed to provide me with information but instead I sat their for at least 20 minutes. He came back and replied, I'm sorry. I thought my GM was coming to talk to you. They said there was nothing they could do. They are sorry, its not their fault, etc... We then began hearing a clicking sound. We live 2 hours away from this dealership. The first time we brought it there, they said it was nothing. We kept hearing it. We took it up there again, still nothing. We had to get the oil changed the clicking was still there, asked them about it again. They told us the master mechanic took and put a new wheel cover on it, that's what was causing the clicking. We left, the clicking was still there. I called them, upset of course, The women on the phone replied well our master mechanic drove it and didn't hear anything... so they really didn't put a wheel cover on? I spoke to the GM, he said he was unhappy about that, and this time he road with my fiancee. The clip that went between the axle and the wheel bearing was about to come off, the clip that held the tire on. They fixed it and again said sorry, it was a manufactures defect. Now, they tell me I'm stuck in a 19,000 dollar unsafe vehicle without ABS or cruise control, and I have to ride my 3 year old son around in this car regularly on 2 hour trips for doctor visits. This has been going on for over a month. I've asked to speak to the owner several times, the GM tells me that is not going to happen. I've never had any problems talking to an owner in the past for any business. This is not good practice. Read more