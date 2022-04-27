Battleground Kia
Customer Reviews of Battleground Kia
Awesome experience!
by 04/27/2022on
I have dealt with 2 other dealerships within the last year and both were awful experiences, but at battleground Kia seriously could not have asked for anything better. They did not try to force anything on me and they were very transparent. If I ever have to go through a dealership again, it will be with them!
Battleground Kia Service
by 05/10/2022on
Tony in the service department was even helpful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Service Ever
by 05/01/2022on
I am completely satisfied with Battleground Kia. Michael from the service dept went above and beyond for me, because of my situation he picked up my car brought it back to the dealership did my service and brought my car back to my home all within a very fast time frame on a Friday! I have bought 4 cars from Battleground Kia and cant imagine buying from any other dealership! A++ for the service dept.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service
by 04/30/2022on
service was great
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Dave Visted Chris Harris
by 04/14/2022on
Dave and Chris were so nice and helpful. A week after the sale I found I was missing a piece of trim and they took care of it for me. They were great during the sale. I couldn't ask for any better. Thank you.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 04/07/2022on
Had to get my car it's state inspection and I was over due on my oil change. They were able to service my car and even had my filter in stock, and my vehicle isn't a Kia.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Amazing
by 03/27/2022on
I had the best experience. They really worked to get me the most out of my trade in & good rates on my new purchase! :)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Easy
by 03/17/2022on
In and out
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
WOW!!!! FANTASTIC 🤩
by 03/17/2022on
The professionalism is outstanding and my service came under the estimate price. I also like the fact they did an overall check of my car and recommend service I needed. Well done 👏🏽
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent service
by 03/02/2022on
I feel welcomed every time I get my oil change. I Enjoy my quiet time as I sit and wait. The service is quick and easy . Thank you for making this time enjoyable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Telluride service for ISG
by 02/26/2022on
David was an exceptional service representative and explained everything to me clearly, owned my issue with my telluride until successful completion. I
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The Service Techs were Awesome!
by 02/25/2022on
David who let me know that he was new, explained everything and answered all my questions. I am very satisfied with the service I received on February 23.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Do Not Waste Your Time
by 07/07/2019on
If you are looking to buy or sell a car, run don't walk away from this dealership. I filled out a Kelly Blue Book estimate on mu vehicle and they offer an "Instant Offer". According to the website, a dealer would contact me if they were interested in buying my vehicle. Within 10 minutes I received a call from Battleground Kia stating that they were interested in my vehicle and that they could offer up to $4,000 over the KBB offer. I even clarified that they would buy my vehicle even if I didn't purchase a vehicle from them. I knew before going that they did not have the vehicle I wanted in stock and they knew that and they stated "yes". I get to the dealership and they again filled out the KBB estimate and got the same estimate. Then when the general manager Brent came back with my offer and it was almost $3,000 less than the KBB estimate. He confirmed that he had gotten the same estimate but according to his "other system" it would take a long time for my truck to sell and he would lose money. After wasting 2 hours of my time, I realized this was a "bait and switch" to get me into the dealership. SAVE YOURSELF A HEADACHE and deal with any other dealership!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
STAY AWAY
by 03/09/2019on
I went to purchase a 2019 Optima turbo on February 14th 2019. Ended up leasing and signing paperwork. Now starts the horror story. I ended up paying full price for a demo model! They NEVER disclosed it was a demo! It had 3109 miles on the odometer. I didn't notice that until after I was heading home with it. The lease agreement said it only had 9 miles on it... so I was already well into the 12,000 I was allowed a year on the lease. Finally got that fixed. Then I received numerous texts and calls for Battleground Kia saying they needed various things to complete the deal. I gave them everything they asked for and they kept losing it or saying the finance company would not accept it. I was fed up and asked if I could just be return the car since the deal had not been funded. They assured me they now had everything they needed. On March 6th I received yet another text telling me the cable bill I gave them for PROOF OF RESIDENCE, wouldn't be accepted because it had a $4 past due amount on it. Not sure how what I owe on my bill effects my proof of residence, but irregardless I have just moved into my new home and just started the service so was impossible to have a past due amount. Never had Cable in my name before... Then I noticed my trade in, which was financed through my credit union, still hadn't been paid off as of 3/6/19 but my trade was sold on February 23rd 2019 before my deal was completed and Funded. Which means they sold a car without a title which was ILLEGAL in NC until the laws changed on March 1st. My credit Union takes my payments out Bi weekly to save me on interest. During all this ordeal it showed I missed 2 payments which went against my credit. I was done! I spoke With an attorney and they told me I had every right to return the vehicle that there was no deal since it had not been funded. I let battleground kia know on March 06, 2019 at 7:30p that I would be bringing the vehicle back the next morning. On March 7th 2019 I showed up at 9:00 a.m. To return the vehicle. Was given the run around and told they had to call the finance company that I just could not wall away from the deal without letting them know. That's when Brent, the most arrogant pompous ass I've met, stepped in and called Kia finance. BRENT had the deal pushed through and funded on a vehicle I did NOT want!!! After sitting there for 2 and a 1/2 hours just to return a car I'm notified that the deal was pushed through and I was now the owner of the vehicle I was there to RETURN!! STAY AWAY FROM BATTLEGROUND KIA! I will be doing everything in my power to get this place shut down!!! If they did this to me. I can only imagine how many other hard working people they've done this to and will continue
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
oil change and tire rotation
by 03/03/2017on
$30 for a tire rotation was extremely way too much to pay. For that price I by no means should have left there with a low tire with a hole in it.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
3rd vehicle from Battleground Kia
by 01/04/2017on
We just purchased our third vehicle from Battleground Kia. Battleground Kia is the only dealership I will consider working with. We have other Kia dealerships closer to our home but are happy to make the trip to Battleground Kia because their sales and service team are exceptional. I know I will get a good deal. You feel they appreciate you and are committed to keeping you as a long term customer, not just trying to make the sale. Glenn and Doug are fantastic to work with. They listen to what you want. I have never felt pushed. I used to dread the new car experience. Now I look forward to working with Battleground Kia because I know they have my back. Battleground Kia has a super team of professionals who will make your car buying experience a good one. We have found Kia's to be a super investment. Both of our children drive them and we have never had a single issue with them. Plus, they look as good today as they did when we drove them off the lot the first time. Good quality, reliable and affordable, what more could you ask for?. I am one extremely satisfied Kia customer.
Excellence
by 11/23/2016on
Excellent service Thank you for all you do
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New Kia Soul
by 06/28/2014on
my wife and i were looking for a n car. we already had a Kia Van. A 2005 had a lot of miles on it. i checked internet on local kia dealers. I started chatting with Battleground Kia. We went over and our sales man was Tim. He knew his stuff. We haad to deal a little but got our New Soul.. I recomend this dealership to anyone looking for a new car.
Love my 2014 Kia Sound Battleground Kia was great
by 06/06/2014on
Think the Kia Soul is a cool yet very well designed vehicle. The Sales team at Battleground Kia treated me with respect, offered a very good trade in for my old car and handled all the paperwork quickly and without a hitch. I drove off with my new car with a very short amount of time that SAME Day to my great satisfaction. Highly recommend this car and dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great car buying experience!
by 04/15/2014on
They got my wife the car she wanted, maybe not the exact color, but an acceptable one that had all of her "must haves" in it, and in a matter of days. Needless to say she's very happy. And if she's happy, I'm happy!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent service, value relationship with Shawn P
by 10/09/2013on
My scathing review of Battleground Kia's sales department does not carry over to the service department. I have used this service department for everything since purchasing my Sorento in Dec. 2011. Despite that incorrect parts were ordered a couple of times which caused minor delays, I didn't mind at all because Shawn P is the best service professional I've ever had the pleasure to meet. He is friendly, responsive and respectful (something I can't say for the sales department), and I greatly appreciate that he knows me by name. The sales folks should take a lesson from Shawn.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
