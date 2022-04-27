1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I went to purchase a 2019 Optima turbo on February 14th 2019. Ended up leasing and signing paperwork. Now starts the horror story. I ended up paying full price for a demo model! They NEVER disclosed it was a demo! It had 3109 miles on the odometer. I didn't notice that until after I was heading home with it. The lease agreement said it only had 9 miles on it... so I was already well into the 12,000 I was allowed a year on the lease. Finally got that fixed. Then I received numerous texts and calls for Battleground Kia saying they needed various things to complete the deal. I gave them everything they asked for and they kept losing it or saying the finance company would not accept it. I was fed up and asked if I could just be return the car since the deal had not been funded. They assured me they now had everything they needed. On March 6th I received yet another text telling me the cable bill I gave them for PROOF OF RESIDENCE, wouldn't be accepted because it had a $4 past due amount on it. Not sure how what I owe on my bill effects my proof of residence, but irregardless I have just moved into my new home and just started the service so was impossible to have a past due amount. Never had Cable in my name before... Then I noticed my trade in, which was financed through my credit union, still hadn't been paid off as of 3/6/19 but my trade was sold on February 23rd 2019 before my deal was completed and Funded. Which means they sold a car without a title which was ILLEGAL in NC until the laws changed on March 1st. My credit Union takes my payments out Bi weekly to save me on interest. During all this ordeal it showed I missed 2 payments which went against my credit. I was done! I spoke With an attorney and they told me I had every right to return the vehicle that there was no deal since it had not been funded. I let battleground kia know on March 06, 2019 at 7:30p that I would be bringing the vehicle back the next morning. On March 7th 2019 I showed up at 9:00 a.m. To return the vehicle. Was given the run around and told they had to call the finance company that I just could not wall away from the deal without letting them know. That's when Brent, the most arrogant pompous ass I've met, stepped in and called Kia finance. BRENT had the deal pushed through and funded on a vehicle I did NOT want!!! After sitting there for 2 and a 1/2 hours just to return a car I'm notified that the deal was pushed through and I was now the owner of the vehicle I was there to RETURN!! STAY AWAY FROM BATTLEGROUND KIA! I will be doing everything in my power to get this place shut down!!! If they did this to me. I can only imagine how many other hard working people they've done this to and will continue Read more