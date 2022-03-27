1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I purchased a 2012 Sorento from Battleground Kia in December of 2011. It was my first time buying a new car and it was, in general, as decent of an experience as you can have with a car dealership. However, I recently received a form letter in the mail that was "from" Chris M, the general manager. It indicated that they were in need of pre-owned vehicles because of high demand. The letter stated that they were willing to give me, for a limited time, 125% of the Kelley Blue Book value for my car, with zero obligation to purchase a new car from their dealership. Though this seemed too good to be true (and I should have stopped there), I wanted to investigate. The deal was ending on a Saturday, when I was leaving to go out of town for the entire next week, so I needed to make a trip there that Friday. I called and made an appointment for 5:15 on that Friday afternoon to have my car appraised. Upon arrival, I was greeted by a sales associate who I told about my appointment. I presented the letter I received. He took my information, got my car information, went into an office and was on the computer and on the phone for probably 15-20 minutes. He returned and said that the appraiser was not there and wouldn't be in until the next day, which was irritating because I had made an appointment for just that reason. I had already explained that I was going out of town and wouldn't be able to come in the next day. He said that was not a problem and to come in the next Saturday when I returned, even though the "deal" would technically have already expired. I returned the following Saturday. The sales associate I had spoken with the previous week was with another customer so Jacob was there to "help" me. He found the paperwork from the previous week and asked whether I wanted to sell or trade. I told him at this point I just wanted to see what I could get for it since the letter indicated purchasing a new car was not a requirement to receive the same value. He returned with a number that was FAR below 125% of Kelley Blue Book value, and less than what I still owe on the vehicle. When I balked at the offer that he had presented and said that was not equal to 125% of KBB value, he said something to the effect of "Well, the banks don't go by KBB value," which just made no sense. I responded, "What do banks have to do with anything? The letter didn't say anything about other factors. It only advertised 125% of KBB value." He didn't seem to be able to adequately explain anything, so my boyfriend requested that we speak with his manager. His manager, while certainly more informed than Jacob, and patient, explained to us that they have a tool that takes in many different factors to come up with an amount that they can offer. These factors included: KBB value, mileage, condition, prices of similar cars in other areas of the country, auction prices, and other factors that indicate current market value. He even took the time to get the data points from the appraiser and explain this in detail to us, which I did appreciate. However, it didn't change the fact that I received a letter advertising one number: 125% of KBB value. There is ONE KBB value (based on condition) and ONE 125% of that number. If they were really going to use the same method they ALWAYS use to appraise cars, then they shouldn't have been sending letters to mislead consumers that they would actually pay you MORE than that. The manager apologized if I "felt" that the letter was misleading, and we informed him that it wasn't a feeling, but a fact. It would have been one thing if I had entered the dealership, unsolicited, to see what they would pay me for my car. But by sending out a letter advertising such a specific value tied to my car, and then not following through with that promise, they lost me as a customer forever. Since buying my car there, I have had all maintenance done by the Battleground Kia service department. It's a shame because I have been very happy with the service staff and work performed, but I will never do business with Battleground Kia again. They wasted my time and insulted my intelligence. Read more