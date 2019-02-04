Doug Henry Buick GMC
Today 8:30 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Doug Henry Buick GMC
1 sales Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating
Best car buying experience!!
by 04/02/2019on
I came in very hesitant and nervous. Everyone was very nice and helpful! Calmed all my fears and made the whole process, from start to finish, a breeze! In no time I was out the door, whole process in less that 2 hours! I will be returning and sending business your way! I love my Buick Encore!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
about our dealership