1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I've had a very frustrating time dealing with Deacon Jones. A month ago, I bought a used Volkswagen that was a trade-in. I emailed back and forth with Bergen about the car and was told it was in immaculate condition. I confirmed my appointment with her multiple times, including a few hours before the appointment. When I arrived (after driving an hour and a half to get there), she wasn't there. Everyone at the office was very scattered - no one knew anything about the car and they insisted it didn't exist. They finally found the car, however no one had any knowledge about Volkswagens, and there were mechanical issues with the sunroof/convertible top that I hadn't been warned about. I ended up purchasing the car, as they gave me a discount for the faulty sunroof. On the way home, I experienced some vibrating and found out that there was black smoke coming out of the tailpipe, leaving a ton of black soot on the back bumper of the car. A few days later, the check engine light started flashing and the car became undrivable, as it was misfiring. I had it towed to a mechanic and spent $1600 fixing a carbon buildup, intake manifold, spark plugs, coil packs, and a fuel injector. A few days after that, the check engine light flashed again with the same issue, and I had to have the car towed again. The mechanic is now saying I may need to replace the entire engine. In total, I have driven the car maybe 5 times - I have been without a car while it's been with the mechanic for several weeks. When I called Deacon Jones, I was told there was nothing they could do for me because it was a used car with no warranty. I completely understand there is some risk in purchasing a used vehicle and that repairs will need to be made. However, I can't help but feel that they sold me a car that was never running correctly. I don't have faith that they thoroughly inspected the car before selling it to me and I am now stuck paying possibly thousands to make it even drivable. Read more