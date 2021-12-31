Deacon Jones Ford Lincoln
Customer Reviews of Deacon Jones Ford Lincoln
Excellent Customer Service
by 12/31/2021on
I am writing this as an update to a review I posted previously. I originally left a negative review, as I was having mechanical issues with a used car I recently purchased from Deacon Jones. Because I bought the car "As Is", I was worried I would be out possibly thousands of dollars to fix it weeks after purchase. However, I have been pleasantly surprised by Deacon Jones! After speaking with the General Manager, Robby, I feel that Deacon Jones deserves a 5 star rating. Robby has been extremely caring and helpful throughout this entire process - from the moment he learned of my car issues, he immediately jumped on the phone and offered to help me. He even called my mechanic and spoke with him about my car issues. He is moving quickly to help get me back on the road, even though legally the don't owe me anything because I bought the car "As Is". From my experience, I can see that Deacon Jones genuinely cares about serving the local community and ensuring their customers' happiness. Honestly, I can't say that I have ever received this level of care or service at any other dealership. I would highly recommend purchasing a car from Deacon Jones Ford.
Excellent Customer Service
by 12/31/2021on
I am writing this as an update to a review I posted previously. I originally left a negative review, as I was having mechanical issues with a used car I recently purchased from Deacon Jones. Because I bought the car "As Is", I was worried I would be out possibly thousands of dollars to fix it weeks after purchase. However, I have been pleasantly surprised by Deacon Jones! After speaking with the General Manager, Robby, I feel that Deacon Jones deserves a 5 star rating. Robby has been extremely caring and helpful throughout this entire process - from the moment he learned of my car issues, he immediately jumped on the phone and offered to help me. He even called my mechanic and spoke with him about my car issues. He is moving quickly to help get me back on the road, even though legally the don't owe me anything because I bought the car "As Is". From my experience, I can see that Deacon Jones genuinely cares about serving the local community and ensuring their customers' happiness. Honestly, I can't say that I have ever received this level of care or service at any other dealership. I would highly recommend purchasing a car from Deacon Jones Ford.
Beware for used cars!
by 12/30/2021on
I've had a very frustrating time dealing with Deacon Jones. A month ago, I bought a used Volkswagen that was a trade-in. I emailed back and forth with Bergen about the car and was told it was in immaculate condition. I confirmed my appointment with her multiple times, including a few hours before the appointment. When I arrived (after driving an hour and a half to get there), she wasn't there. Everyone at the office was very scattered - no one knew anything about the car and they insisted it didn't exist. They finally found the car, however no one had any knowledge about Volkswagens, and there were mechanical issues with the sunroof/convertible top that I hadn't been warned about. I ended up purchasing the car, as they gave me a discount for the faulty sunroof. On the way home, I experienced some vibrating and found out that there was black smoke coming out of the tailpipe, leaving a ton of black soot on the back bumper of the car. A few days later, the check engine light started flashing and the car became undrivable, as it was misfiring. I had it towed to a mechanic and spent $1600 fixing a carbon buildup, intake manifold, spark plugs, coil packs, and a fuel injector. A few days after that, the check engine light flashed again with the same issue, and I had to have the car towed again. The mechanic is now saying I may need to replace the entire engine. In total, I have driven the car maybe 5 times - I have been without a car while it's been with the mechanic for several weeks. When I called Deacon Jones, I was told there was nothing they could do for me because it was a used car with no warranty. I completely understand there is some risk in purchasing a used vehicle and that repairs will need to be made. However, I can't help but feel that they sold me a car that was never running correctly. I don't have faith that they thoroughly inspected the car before selling it to me and I am now stuck paying possibly thousands to make it even drivable.
Periodic Maintenance
by 09/01/2021on
Job well done and cordial staff
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service review
by 11/03/2020on
I've always received excellent service from Deacon Jones. Great communications are the key factor so that I knew they would meet my expectations perfectly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Battery replacement
by 10/27/2020on
Truck slow to crank and by the time I got to the dealership it would not crank at all. The service man got everything fixed and sent me on my way. They explained the type of battery and replacement features.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service with a smile
by 06/27/2020on
Called them to replace a tire with a nail which they didn’t have in stock but they got it in the same day. They called me and I was able to come on out and get it fixed the same day and it took less than 30 mins plus they patched my other tire and gave that to me as well to hold on to just in case anything like this happens again. I appreciate you Deacon Jones Ford!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Deacon Jones Ford Lincoln. Goldsboro NC
by 12/16/2018on
DJFord Goldsboro. They have a great crew of folks in the service department. I bought my truck from another dealer in the area. When they could not do simple jobs in 2 days, I went to DJFord in Goldsboro. They were impressing enid that I wanted to buy my next car from them. I will buy my next truck from them too. They have provided me with my best ever experience with dealers. They do all our maintenance. Our vehicles have high mileage. They keep them running great.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
mr
by 09/29/2018on
Excellent service. Friendly facility .
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Mustang GT350
by 06/26/2018on
Brought car in for an oil change, the dealer performed the service in a very timely fashion.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
AC Repair
by 06/22/2018on
My AC controls were malfunctioning. I left my EDGE with Deacon Jones Ford to get it repaired. Delores called me before 8:00 am to tell me that my AC had been fixed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Knowledgeable and prompt...
by 06/08/2018on
Found my fuel problem and repaired it in a timely manner. Very courteous employees.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Deacon Jones Service Department
by 06/06/2018on
Service department did an excellent job replacing brakes on my 2014 F 150 truck. The service manager, Richard was very helpful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
f-150 Ford
by 06/06/2018on
Fast and efficient service provided
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
17 MKC
by 12/13/2017on
As usual, Deacon Jones was great to work with. They found the car we wanted, and they found every penny that they could take off. Delivery was smooth, and my wife thought the orientation to the vehicle was excellent. She thought the lady who showed her everything was very thorough. Glad to be back in a Lincoln after straying to the dark side (GM)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
F-150 (2015) Deacon Jones Goldsboro NC
by 12/13/2017on
Professional, Always friendly and helpful. Each person seems concerned that you receive help, even with the smallest request.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Deacon Jones Ford Lincoln Goldsboro, NC
by 11/23/2017on
I brought my wife's Escape (2016) for 22500 maintenance on Tuesday 11/21/17 at my convenience and the service was completed in about 50 minutes. I couldn't ask for faster and complete service than in there new , modern facility. I would rate this experience as 5 star.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Salesman was awesome!
by 10/14/2017on
We knew we wanted a Ford ....just didn't know which one. Our salesman spent the day with us allowing us to test drive 4 different trucks. After the decision was made the finance department was great to work with and the follow thru to the education of the many accessories on the truck was very beneficial
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Absolutely delighted
by 10/13/2017on
We recently purchased our 15 passenger Transit. Jordan made the process one of the best experience possible. He streamlined the paperwork and the signing took less than five minutes. Where other Ford dealerships never returned our phone calls, he called us back within 30 minutes and found us the exact van that we had been searching for for several weeks. We have since referred several of our friends to this dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Buying a new car
by 09/08/2017on
I knew what I wanted so I checked out some cars on the lot and found one that I liked and talked to Shane Bjorling and he really helped me purchase this car. He is not a pressure person which I liked. He was very friendly and got me what I wanted.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Raymond Oates
by 08/30/2017on
It's the third time I had to get keys programmed for the same car in a little over a year and had to buy new keys this time.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Deacon Jones is THE place to go!
by 08/02/2017on
Just purchased a new 2017 Ford Focus, and it is a nice ride! Salesman Billy Hedgepeth was very friendly, courteous, and helped get the deal done. Finance Officer was also friendly and very knowledgeable. Totally thrilled with my experience, and will be back for my next new vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments