This was my first car purchase, as I graduated about 4 years ago and my old car that I had had since I was 16 finally gave in - the old La Sable. So with this being my first car purchase I was really excited to get something that I really wanted! I was torn between Toyota and Honda, b/c I think they are both equally great cars, but in the end I decided to go with the 2008 2 door Honda Accord. I got on Edmunds to do some research and learned about all of the Honda dealerships in my area and from there I decided to do all of my buying and negotiating online through email. So in summary, I spoke with several different internet people in dealerships and everyone seemed really nice and responsive. However, when it came to giving me a price, everyone starting fumbling around! I felt that dealerships were giving me prices with hidden ad-ons that I would find when I would come into the buy the car. The one dealer that was adamant about being upfront, open and honest was McKenney Salinas Honda in Gastonia, NC. Their internet staff was super friendly and great with all of my questions (remember I'm a first time buyer, so I had ALOT!). Not too mention, I feel like a got a fair price on my new car. Nevertheless, the staff was great and when I went into buy the car, it couldn't have gone any smoother. The salesman was great along with the finance manager. I would highly recommend anyone to this dealership who prefers quality business. You can't beat the friendliness, honesty and integrity of this car dealership. Read more