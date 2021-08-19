2 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We purchased our first car in May 2021. We were happy with the vehicle until we called in to check on the registration and title work. Multiple promises of a call right back and four different guarantees of a date everything would arrive, we did our own investigating only after we were pulled over by law enforcement to find out we have a dead tag. The DMV of NC told me directly that Enterprise was in breach of contract due to error in the paperwork from Enterprise. I was told to go back to Enterprise and have them contact the DMV of Gastonia-Eastridge Mall. When I arrived back at Enterprise, the manager on duty did not want to hear or see the information from the DMV and assured me the DMV was wrong. Once again, they promised me everything was handled and would arrive within the week. It’s hard to love our very first car anymore after receiving the customer service we have after the fact. We are still waiting on the paperwork for the car and unfortunately trying to decide if we should take legal action against Enterprise Car Sales - Gastonia. Read more