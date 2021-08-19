Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Enterprise Car Sales Gastonia

Enterprise Car Sales Gastonia

Visit dealer’s website 
4820 Wilkinson Blvd, Gastonia, NC 28056
Call Dealer
Call Dealer
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Enterprise Car Sales Gastonia

2.0
Overall Rating
2 out of 5 stars(1)
Recommend: Yes (0) No (1)
Write a review: Sales | Service
1 Reviews
Sort by:
2 out of 5 starssales Rating

First car purchase

by Deceitful after the fact on 08/19/2021

We purchased our first car in May 2021. We were happy with the vehicle until we called in to check on the registration and title work. Multiple promises of a call right back and four different guarantees of a date everything would arrive, we did our own investigating only after we were pulled over by law enforcement to find out we have a dead tag. The DMV of NC told me directly that Enterprise was in breach of contract due to error in the paperwork from Enterprise. I was told to go back to Enterprise and have them contact the DMV of Gastonia-Eastridge Mall. When I arrived back at Enterprise, the manager on duty did not want to hear or see the information from the DMV and assured me the DMV was wrong. Once again, they promised me everything was handled and would arrive within the week. It’s hard to love our very first car anymore after receiving the customer service we have after the fact. We are still waiting on the paperwork for the car and unfortunately trying to decide if we should take legal action against Enterprise Car Sales - Gastonia.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
56 cars in stock
0 new56 used0 certified pre-owned
Hyundai Elantra
Hyundai Elantra
0 new|8 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Nissan Altima
Nissan Altima
0 new|5 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Nissan Rogue
Nissan Rogue
0 new|4 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes