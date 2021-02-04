Customer Reviews of Capital Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
Friendly
I had a great experience buying my new-to-me used car last weekend. Johnny took such good care of me. He helped me explore the car, answered all my questions, let me make sure my bike would fit in the back, and did it all with a smile. They also helped me get my car home, as I didn't bring a friend to help me with that. Overall, very smooth process. Just make sure you double-check the numbers that are on the forms you are signing though, as errors can occur...
Terrible experience #3
After my 3rd bad experience with this dealership, particularly the salesman named Anthony T., I want to share the latest. I was given an offer for my trade online ($41,125), was then called by an appraiser to confirm when she invited me in for making that official. She was sure to tell me there is a good chance I could get more because the computer doesn't generate the exact number and the market is in need of my vehicle. When I arrived, Anthony interjected in our deal (no introduction, no welcome) and had the audacity to ask me why he should buy my vehicle for the offer price. He then proceeded to offer me $38,500. Unprofessional, abrasive, offensive, and disrespectful. The dealership should be ashamed to employee someone with such lack of people skills.
A bizarre, unsettling experience
This is a review of Capital Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram in Garner, NC. This review is concerned only with a bizarre, unsettling experience I had when I visited the dealership at the end of March, 2021, to look at a used Golf R. Their website showed that they had two low-mileage 2019 Golf R vehicles, and since this is a difficult car to find in March 2021, I decided to go have a look. It was not a pleasant drive due to the congestion in the I-440/I-40 area, and due to the number of very reckless drivers in this part of Raleigh. I found both cars sitting next to each, one dark blue and the other a reddish orange. I looked both cars over for several minutes, then walked up to the entrance to the dealership. Standing next to the entrance, there was a skinny older gentleman who looked to be maybe fifteen years past normal retirement age. He wasn’t wearing a mask and began speaking to me without first putting one on, even though I was wearing one. I went inside and glanced around, and was shocked to see that almost no one inside this dealership was wearing a mask. It was like going back in time, to the time before the pandemic broke out. The old gentleman found a sales guy to help me. After he made a copy of my drivers license, he and I sat in the blue car for several minutes while I played with the settings menu. When the time came to drive off, I kept my foot on the regular brake while I released the electronic parking brake and put the DSG transmission in the drive position. So far so good. When I took my foot off the brake and gently pressed on the accelerator pedal, there was a very conspicuous grinding sensation, coming from the rear of the vehicle. I applied the brake, and since we hadn’t moved but a few inches, I suggested to the sales guy that we should get out and make certain that there wasn’t anything obstructing the rear wheels. We did that, but there wasn’t anything there. So we got back in the car again, and I released the parking brake again and let my foot off the regular brake again. The car started slowly forward, and while the sensation wasn’t exactly the same as it was the first time, there was still a very obvious grinding sensation. As I drove the short distance to the end of the row of parked vehicles, less than 50 feet, I noticed a distinct click occurring at a regular interval. At the time I didn’t have a clear sense of what this was, but later as I was driving away from the dealership, it occurred to me that this clicking sound was synchronized to the rotation of the wheels, and that the cause was most likely a bad CV joint on one of the two rear axles (the CV joint is the joint found at both ends of both axles, which permits the angle between the axle and the wheel or differential to vary as the wheel rotates). I had no interest in driving the car any further, so I simply turned back, around the adjacent row of parked cars, then drove the car back the spot where it had been and carefully backed it into the slot. I assumed that the grinding sensation had been obvious to the sales guy, so I didn’t say anything, but waited until I had parked it, and then I said, “Well, maybe we should try the orange one.” He went back inside the building while I waited outside. After several minutes he came back out, but now there was another man with him, an older man who looked to be in his fifties maybe, maybe even as old as me. As he approached he spoke, and while the words seemed polite enough, the tone of his voice and his mannerisms left no doubt that he took umbrage at my having suggested that there could be anything wrong with the car. He said, “That car has 10,000 miles on it!”. I wanted no part of any confrontation, so I spoke in a calm, respectful tone, but he insisted that I go for a drive with him and show him what was wrong with the car. I politely declined, but he was adamant, so I agreed and got in on the passenger’s side. He started the engine and pulled out of the spot and used full throttle to reach the short distance to the end of the row of parked cars, less than 50 feet. I again felt the grinding sensation, which to me was unmistakable. I was very uncomfortable with the way he was behaving and the way he was driving, so I said that it was obvious that something was wrong and that if he hadn’t felt it he probably wouldn’t, and then I asked to be let out of the car. He said something to the effect that I needed to stay in the car. I repeated in a more assertive tone that I wanted him to stop and let me out. I got out and walked back toward my vehicle. Before I reached my vehicle, he had re-parked the blue Golf R, and when he got out of it, he turned and looked at me and said, in a tone that was very arrogant and surly, “Good day to you, Sir!” As I was sitting in my car preparing to drive away, the first, younger sales guy got in the other, orange-red Golf R and drove it somewhere, which struck me as very peculiar. A possibility that occurred to me later was that the orange-red car had already been spoken for, maybe by an employee or similar, and that if it had been still for sale, the younger sales guy would have come out with the key to it and he and I would have taken it for a test drive, without the older fellow coming out to confront me in the exceedingly bizarre manner that he did. I also recalled that the younger sales guy had told me that the blue car had been taken in trade for a new jeep, from a close relative of one of the sales managers. Putting one and one together, I think it is all but certain that the sales manger who took the car in trade and the sales manager who came out and confronted me in a very surly, wholly inappropriate and surly manner are one and the same. I also think it all but certain that the blue car had not undergone a proper inspection by a mechanic before being put up for sale. If it had been properly inspected by a mechanic, he would have said this plainly and without hesitation. And it likely wouldn’t have been put up for sale with what is most likely a busted CV joint. I’m a retired professional engineer, and over the years I’ve bought and sold my share of cars, and have dealt with my share of car dealerships. I’ve also worked on most of the cars that I’ve owned, starting with my first car way back when I was in college. I know enough about cars to know that when I feel a grinding sensation in the drive train that this means that something is broken. Some car dealerships are excellent, with courteous, professional employees. Some are the opposite. This experience was unsettling. Suffice to say that I will not be buying anything at Capital Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram in Garner, NC.
Outstanding service!!!
Words can’t describe the service my Fiancé and I received from Destin and Chris at Capital. Destin made this by far the BEST car buying experience that I have ever had. He immediately greeted us with a huge smile and a natural positivity that would comfort anyone in the car buying process. I connected with him immediately. He is a true asset to the company. We will be a customer of his for life. We purchased a Grand Cherokee and will be back for our Wrangler. Chris in finance was such a pleasure to work with. He was detail oriented with also a very approachable demeanor. He was thorough in education and very kind. I appreciate the experience we had here and highly recommend these two associates! Thank you guys! ~ Jennifer and Tim
No communication !!!
My wife and I bought new Jeep and a preowned Challenger from this dealership and sales was as expected( slow but friendly salespeople). So upon the purchase of the 2014 challenger we agreed upon a second key fob, repair and repaint some scratches etc., and a missing passenger floor mat. The sales person contacted me about coming in for the service to be done and I had to have the fog lights programmed that I installed so I was trying to set up an appointment to have all the work done at one time. The salesperson wanted me to set up a different service for the fog lights but that didn’t make sense nor did the service dept agree. So service dept set me up with a 1:00 appointment on Monday and then the salesperson texted me and said Monday 10:30. I lol ok but I have a 1:00 with service dept so I just came in at 10:15 and dropped the car off and planned on waiting assuming that it would be completed in a couple hrs being nobody communicated any time frame with me at all and never asked if I was waiting or dropping off. Well my car sat in the bay for 2 hrs as I walked around assuming that they were doing the key fob and fog light programming but nothing had been done. I then watched as they drove it to the back of the lot and parked it ! WHAT ?!! I went to let the salesperson know as he was suppose to be looking out for the service to be taken care of and then send it to the paint guy. Well from 10:15 to 2:45 nothing had been done to my car. I started to get really upset and so I asked for a loaner car. It’s amazing how the dealership would expect you to sit and wait on them when they are so unorganized and lack complete communication with the customers while they even take their lunch (and salesperson said that the service dept takes every minute they can for lunch ) and yet what about customers that are stuck there and have no way of getting g lunch ? Luckily I was able to get a loaner car ( which I think is reasonable considering I had to bring the car back in for service to be done as part of th sale / purchase of the car) and run take care of some personal things. I returned couple hrs later to be informed that my car wouldn’t be ready until 5:30 the following day ! Now I would have just dropped the car off and came back when all was said and done but as I said ( NO COMMUNICATION WITH THE CUSTOMERS) So now I am waiting for a call to pick up my car today ? So as far as this review,...it’s mostly with the service dept and part with my sales person for not finding out how long they would need my car for the service to be completed so I could have made plans to wait or drop offf the car ! So the first question should be ( would you recommend the service dept to family and friends ? )
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Extremely Impressed
I researched several vehicles and dealerships and after test driving a few different SUV/Crossovers decided that I wanted a Jeep Renegade. After visiting several dealerships on Friday and Saturday, my wife and I went to Capital. Upon entry we were greeted by Tracey Swaan (sp?). Tracey took his time to listen to us in regards to what we were looking for in a vehicle. After test driving a 75th Anniversary Renegade, we made the decision to purchase it. The entire process was professional yet laid back. If you are in the market for a Chrysler, Jeep, or Dodge, I highly recommend that you begin your search with Capital and ask for Tracey or Matt. Mario in finance was awesome as well. Thanks, Augustus D. King
Awesome
Guy was very sweet, patient, and informative with us. Our experience was very fun and laid back. We didn't feel pressured or rushed! This is our first time purchasing a new car and I can only hope Guy is still working there when we buy again, because he is the only one we will purchase from! We arrived at the dealership around 1 or 2 pm and left at 8pm. This shows how patient Guy was with us on finding the perfect fit for us. Thank you!
Couldn't have picked a better dealership!
I couldn't have picked a better place to go. As this was my first car buying experience, I was not sure what to expect. Mike Wilson made this a very positive one from the start. He was very personable and easy to talk to, which put me at ease. Since I don't know a lot about cars, Mike was quick to answer my questions about the cars I was looking to test drive, and even suggested one that I hadn't been interested in prior to my visit to the dealership. This car actually happened to be the one I drove home that night! It was a deal I could not turn down. Mike even drove my old car home the next day, which was above and beyond what I expected. Both Mike and Andy F. followed up with me to make sure I was enjoying my car. And yes, I love my Jeep Cherokee! Excellent customer service and great deals at Capital Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram. Thank you Mike and Andy for making this a great first car buying experience. I appreciate it!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Superb purchase and service, outstanding people!
We traveled 2 hrs from Swansboro to the dealership to look at a vehicle. From start to finish it was a no-hassle, professional transaction. Our salesman Michael was very knowledgeable about the vehicle we purchased and went out of his way to help complete the transaction and we were on our way home with our new vehicle later that day. We did have an issue with a check engine light that Mike in Service promptly addressed the following week, even gave us a loaner vehicle. Overall their customer service, and attention to detail was outstanding. I would strongly recommend the dealership to anyone I know looking for a vehicle. Thanks again Capitol Jeep Chrysler Dodge!
Very Pleased
Excellent Service Austin & Michael were very attentive, and caring no question I asked went unanswered even if they seemed silly. Will let all my friends know about Capital and the service provided.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Can't Hardly Wait
It's nice that you view and treat your customers with respect and compassion. Although I was unable at this time to commit to a purchase, I know where I will return when I'm ready. A dealership that offers more than a vehicle sale, a genuine and personable experience. Never did anyone pressure me, only offering me advise and options. Always understanding and working diligently to gain my trust, respect, and business. Capital CJD and it's employees truely outshine the competition. In my previous vehicle purchase from a competitor I always found myself dissatisfied, especially with the service department. I always ended up at CJD and was treated fairly even though I didn't purchase my vehicle there. I highly recommend Capital CJD for purchasing and service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome transaction! Very Happy!
Both Isaac and Sal did an exceptional job regarding the purchase of my 2014 Acura TL. Everything was well prepared and it was a very easy transaction. Special kudos to Anthony as well as the paperwork process was the easiest I have ever dealt with...great job and Thank You!
Great car buying experience!
Randy was helpful and courteous. He provided the information I needed over the phone and email without playing games or making me come into the dealership before answering my questions. He made the buying process painless and quick and still gave me a great deal. I highly recommend him to anyone in the market for a new car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Misleading and persistent advertising
Company routinely sends mail ads for their products that are designed to be misleading. For example: * Scratch off this circle - if the number revealed matches this one here, you've WON! (Actually, EVERY SINGLE ONE of these is a 'winner', and is typically given a cheap lottery ticket as a 'prize'.) * A very official-looking envelope ("Postal Notification", "Final expiration date is...", a window showing an "Authorized Signature"), but with no company name, and a return address in Kentucky. Fake check included ("This is not a check"), and possibility of winning $5000 cash (1 in 5,500 chance, have to have the mailer and be physically present during a 7-hour window at the dealership). * A memo from one employee to another expressing interest in buying [insert your make & model here], with a handwritten note to you saying they REALLY want to buy your specific vehicle. Except that both are actually preprinted, and the original memo probably never happened. They DO NOT honor requests to be taken off of their mailing list; I have asked multiple times, and even did a BBB complaint against them, which they ignored for 2 years. If you EVER go to them for anything, they will never leave you alone again!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
I was extremely pleased with the service and happy with my new vehicle
I was lucky enough to get Greg Ford as my sales person. After multiple bad experiences at other dealerships (Hendrick), I was amazed by the great experience that I had here. Greg was very personable and genuinely cared that I left with the vehicle that I wanted and got me the best trade-in deal that I needed to complete my purchase. The entire staff that I encountered were all very nice, professional and worked to ensure that I left a happy customer - which I did!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
BEWARE fraud and false advirstising
PLEASE READ!! I'm a 27 year old CEO and I was stereotyped from the very beginning when I walked through the door at Capital CJD. I was also lied to and was told that I couldn't be trusted. I have never been so insulted in my life. Horrible customer service!!!!!!!! If you are considering buying a jeep or any car here I would advise you not to because they don't care about their customers or about having a good name. Here is what happened... I went in to the dealership on Friday the 2/21 and was looking to buy a certified pre-owned jeep for the price they had it listed on Aol autos and on their lot for 32,970. I set up an appointment and told them I was serious about buying the jeep and I would be coming on Friday to test drive and hopefully buy. When I get there initially my sales rep Kennith Lorbacher was quick with his sales speech and not personable at all. I liked the jeep and that I would like to see the total price and I would be paying by a business check for the total price. When Kennith shows me the total price after taxes, they tacked on a $549 service fee other then the normal taxes and tags. When I asked what this random fee for, Kennith stutters and gave me an unbelievable excuse "that it is to pay the out of house finance department to file the paperwork.. bla bla bla" While noticing he just told me a lie I say fine, I am still willing to buy the jeep. All of a sudden, Kennith says they cannot accept our business check and that I would need to finance or go get a Suntrust Bank certified check. In disbelief, I say why did you lie to me on the phone and say multiple times that I could pay by a business check? He avoided the question and just said that I would have to do one or the other (finance it or get a certified money order). (This is the second time Capital CJD has lied) Kennith already said that if I financed I could pay the loan off the first payment, he then says after I check my credit which is perfect, that I have to pay 3 months of payments and then I can pay it off. (Now third lie) So, I'm suppose to pay an extra 3 months of interest about 800 dollars extra because Capital CJD won't accept a business check? Next, I leave to go find a Suntrust bank and I wasted another hour getting a cashier's check for the total price. When I get back to the dealership Kennith has most of the paperwork ready for fulfillment and thinks he has a sale. I show him the check for the total amount minus the service fee of $549.00 and I tell him that the reason why I took off the service fee is because you have lied to me twice by now and also this was for my time of doing extra work getting a cashiers check. I am a busy man and a CEO of a Online company. I figure my time is way more valuable then a pompous car salesmen and that was my service fee for all this nonsense. Kennith agrees with me and says that Capital CJD doesn't normally treats their customers like this. He then takes the check and asks Anthony Davis of the Finance department to see if he would accept. I was told earlier that they don't have an on sight Finance department, which obviously they now do. After 15 more minutes, Anthony meets me and says that he CANNOT accept the check. I then told Anthony why I made the check for less then the quote. Then I asked him why wouldn't he accept the business check? He came up with an excuse saying that they don't know me or my company and he implied that my business check would BOUNCE. He also said that I may not have been a corporate officer of the company. I told him I was, from the start (and then proved it to him) and he said that they would have to look it up in the some business registry. Which he was being lazy and didn't do. This is why I had to run out and get a cashier's check. He then proceeded to tell me that this service charge is a flat fee added to all their cars in their lot. I then asked well if this fee is added on all cars in the lot then why isn't it in the listing price of the car or mentioned to me before I drove 2 hours away? Anthony then said "if this fee was in the listing price of the car then you might not even have been interested in this jeep." I was dumbfounded! I then said so you are false advertising? Anthony then shook his head yes, but said "no." (this was the 5th lie now! and counting!) So Anthony basically admits that he false advertised to get me in the door. Finally, after 5 more minutes of arguing I asked Anthony how much would he come off of the price of the service fee since, their service has been horrible? Anthony says $60.00 off. (6th lie, since they said earlier that they cannot take any of the service fee off) but now they can take a small 60.00 bucks off! I couldn't believe this discrimination and disrespect. I got up and walked out the door. I have never been to a car dealership and have been discriminated against, stereotyped, false advertised to, and lied to. So on the way home I stopped at another jeep dealership and paid 36,000 for a brand new 2014 model with a business check they happily excepted. Just to make things worse Capital JCD was also offering a 500 off coupon for just visiting their website. Which was never mentioned. It makes me wonder why they just didn't want to give me that discount or take off the service fee when they had all the means to.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Terrific Salesperson, Very Nice Dealership
Stacy Kinney was attentive, courteous and a joy to deal with. I came into the dealership thinking I had a pretty good idea of what I wanted. After walking around the lot with Stacy and discussing my needs for a commuter vehicle, he steered me towards a car that is much better suited for me.
Love this dealership and sales person!!!
I hate car shopping but this dealership and Greg F are hands down the best I have seen in many, many years. I so recommend them to everyone looking for a new or used car.
Loved my advisor!
Went in for my routine oil change. The girl Holly was super funny and full of personality. She told me I needed new tires and took the time to go over the kinds and prices of tires. Truly took time to explain everything and the place was packed. Best service hands down. I now have new tires and they even price matched them. Way to go, Holly!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Hot New Challenger!!
Sal, Mike, Anthony and the rest of the team were wonderful! I came in knowing that finding the right at the right price was going to be difficult. Sal helped me find a 2014 Challenger that I absolutely love and Mike and Anthony got the price right where I wanted it. Thanks guys for making the experience awesome! You guys rock!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Job
Daniel and James have done an excellent job helping us out and finding the perfect vehicle for our family's needs.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
