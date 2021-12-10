1 out of 5 stars service Rating

I went in for service on my 2016 Honda HRV. This maintenance included oil, transmission, brake, and fuel induction services. As well as I had a couple other issues that I explained that I was hearing a rattle coming from the front of the car when I hit bumps. Also the steering was sticking, and the steering wheel was not returning. And there was also loud sound coming from when you turned the wheel to the right or the left from center even sitting still in the car. All of which I knew something was seriously wrong and was not normal. I had recently had to have new struts put on my car that were not from Honda. But were the best aftermarket struts that were available from O'Reily's. After waiting at least a couple hours or more without an update on the status of my car, I finally had to go and ask the service advisor what was going on. Come to find out the, the technician was only focused on the struts. It is my belief that they didn't get the job, and wanted to rip me off for 907$ to re-replace struts that were perfectly fine and were installed correctly by the garage that I had to have them done at while out of town when my grandmother was dying of cancer. I did not believe them for one second and made a few phone calls to find out that I was being mislead. After speaking with not 1, not 2, but 3 different ASE techs about my issues, they confirmed their were further problems. I got back from work the following week, and stopped by another garage to have them take a drive and look at the car. After he drove the car and listened to the car and the issues described (something the dealership didn't even bother to do), he put it on the rack. And about 2 minutes later he was able to find out what the real issue was. And that issue was my inner tie-rod ends. The front wheels on the car had about an inch or more of play on either side. Any tech that knew what he was doing and actually paid attention to what I had described would have been able to discover the problem. This was causing my steering issues, noise/rattle, etc. Not to mention the fact that the Apple Tree Technician should have never let my vehicle leave the service department, due to the seriousness of the tie-rod end issues. I had a work trip that I had to drive 10 hours round trip that following week after my vehicle was serviced. They not only put my vehicle at risk, THEY PUT MY LIFE AT RISK!!! This is completely unnacceptable, and they should not be allowed to be in operation if they are just going to non-chalantly put someone's life at risk on the road, just so they can make more money and take advantage of innocent people. I could have died on the road not being able to control the steering had one of those tie-rod ends snapped or came loose. I will be filing an official complaint with Honda Corporate, as well as a complaint with the Better Business Bureau regarding this. I even called and left a message for the Apple Tree Honda Service Manager to call me back to discuss options, and how we are going to come to an acceptable resolution. Though I am not sure how you can come to an acceptable resolution when you played russian roulette with my life!!! At the very least, Apple Tree owes me a complete refund for all of the maintenance, time, aggravation, and diagnostic fees paid for sitting around the dealership for almost 6 hours in total waiting on them to not even fix the serious issues. It's pitiful and a disgrace. I will never give my business to them in any way. I will additionally go out of my way to ensure that everyone I know, and everyone locally knows what kind of business they are and how they treat their customers. Finally I would like to mention I also received a rude phone call from my service advisor after I filled out a negative survey based on my experience, and information that I found out after that I left. He had no right to tell me not to come back and ask for him, and the surveys are on them only. No, there are other questions in there that do not pertain to the service advisor. I will be speaking to his manager as well for that unacceptable behavior. I await your prompt and proper response, as well as my refund and an apology like you've never been prepared to give before. Read more