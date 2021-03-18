LaFayette Ford Lincoln
Customer Reviews of LaFayette Ford Lincoln
Return customer
by 03/18/2021on
We have only had the best experiences purchasing vehicles from Marie Wright at LaFayette Ford. My husband always negotiates and the process is never long or drawn out. They are fair in the pricing and in valuing the trade in vehicles. I prefer to only purchase here and recommend them to everyone.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Worst Experience Ever
by 03/16/2022on
I usually like this dealership for work since they have done well in the past. But this time was the worst experience ever! I had the car towed into the dealership since it would not start about a week before Thanksgiving 2022, and they could not figure out what the problem was. They never saw this issue before, but they never did any research about it or contacted other dealerships to see if someone else had come across this scenario. They wanted more hours of diagnostic and gave an estimate of over $1k, stating that they were not sure if that would fix the issue or not. Due to my advisor and then myself getting COVID, the car stayed at the shop until mid March - during this time, nothing was figured out. The inside of my car was tore apart from them trying to 'diagnose' the issue, and was not put back together at the time the car was relinquished to lienholder. Car to date still will not start.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Poor Service!! Worst experience ever!!
by 11/07/2021on
The check engine light was on my mom’s 2016 Ford Fusion and an inspection, so she could renew her registration and pay taxes before November 1st. I scheduled an appointment at Lafayette Ford for October 18, 2021. When I dropped the car off, I included a detail note stating that I recently took it to Auto Zone and the diagnostic code they pulled was the “P2096”(Post Catalyst Fuel Trim System Too Lean” “Bank 1” and that I was aware of the Catalytic converter was still under warranty. The service tech contacted me the next day and informed me that the mechanic Stephen Payne (SP) found the problem, he said SP pull the code (p018c) (Fuel pressure sensor), “fuel line pressure sensor failed. Found sensor seized into line and could not remove, allegedly, the fuel line assembly was replaced. The reason I said allegedly because the service tech tried to help me find what part was replaced but was unsuccessful. He attempted to get the mechanic with no results. I wanted to see, what had been done. This was October 19, 2021, paid $795.07 ($139.00 diagnostic fee is included). The notation on the invoice stated the car was tested and verified it was good to go. After driving the car for less than 8 miles, the CHECK ENGINE LIGHT is back on. I took the car back to Lafayette Ford October 20, 2021. Talked to service tech and he updated me by stating (SP) said it was the catalytic converter (under warranty), and the O2 sensor needed to be replaced (not under warranty). Service tech called to let me know the car was ready and that QC took it out for a test drive and when he returned, they checked to see if a code would generate. He said the code was “p0420”, which indicates there’s a problem with the catalytic converter/O2 sensor. At this time, I was not charged for the installation of the O2 sensor, but I was quoted $106.26 plus $30.00 for inspection, totaling $136.26. I picked the car up Friday, October 29, 2021, drove it for 7 miles and the CHECK ENGINE LIGHT WAS BACK ON, and on top of that, I decided to pop the hood and look around. I immediately notice the engine cover was missing… smh! Saturday, October 30, 2021, I return to Ford and ask if someone could contact (SP) and see what happen to the cover and one service tech said he didn’t know how to contact him… Red flag!! The worst thing a mechanic can do is not COMMUNICATE and no one at your place of employment can contact you…. (Sounds like bull crap to me). I was told to speak to the service manager Loretta Davis on Monday. She contacted me, before I could reach out to her. She stated she would make sure the car would be done right on this 4th visit. She also stated she would be given me a discount for all my troubles. I got the call, to come pick the car up on November 2, 2021. I was charged $233.83 ($30.00 for inspection, so $203.83). The complete total before LORETTAS whopping $11.57 was $245.40 but I was originally quoted $136.36 ($30 is included for inspection. The taxes were $14.09, which is more than LORETTA’S whopping $11.57 discount. I truly feel like Lafayette Ford can not be trusted. The back and forth was ridiculous and the mechanic (SP) was never available to show me the work from the first day I brought it in. This is the first encounter I have ever had with Lafayette Ford, and this was the last!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
2 Comments
F-350 Shack and Shimmy
by 03/25/2021on
Took my 2019 F-350 to Lafayette Ford to check on front end shimmy. It is a known problem that was evaluated and replaced in a very quick time. Thanks.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Return customer
by 03/18/2021on
We have only had the best experiences purchasing vehicles from Marie Wright at LaFayette Ford. My husband always negotiates and the process is never long or drawn out. They are fair in the pricing and in valuing the trade in vehicles. I prefer to only purchase here and recommend them to everyone.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2 Comments
Awesome Customer Service
by 08/24/2020on
Mark, my Salesman at Lafayette Ford was very customer friendly. He knew what I wanted he listened and took his time with me.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Disappointed
by 11/06/2019on
Took my vehicle in for service. Thought it was still covered by the service plan. They never said anything about the plan being expired until I picked the car and they gave me a bill. Very surprised. Very disappointed. Last service they will ever get paid from me.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2017 Lincoln Continental Service
by 09/30/2019on
Good customer service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Al Brice
by 08/20/2018on
This dealership is the best, friendly, professional, and very informative. They are not pushy and will really try hard to get within your budget.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sync
by 08/02/2018on
First I bring my own oil then they don't use it then tell me they will have to drain theirs back out then it mine in. Then five minutes later they hog we can just use yours later it's the same brand. Really. And the sync works when it wants too for bluetooth
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Oil change
by 08/01/2018on
Sherry Bullard provide excellent and friendly service as usual! Always a pleaure.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service on 2013 Escape
by 07/13/2018on
Service experience on my vehicle. I have been coming for many years. Very helpful service staff. Brooklyn and Loretta made sure everything was correct and complete! Excellent customer service from these two employees!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Love my Lincoln and dealership
by 07/12/2018on
We always receive top notch service at Lafayette Lincoln dealership. This car has exceeded my expectations for comfort, reliability and all around performance. We have taken this Lincoln MKS on two long road trips and it was a pleasure to drive and is a great road car. The gas mileage was great and we had plenty of room for luggage .
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent Sales People and Customer Service
by 07/05/2018on
We recently went here to have service done on a Ford Fusion that we bought there in 2015. Had a misunderstanding concerning the extended warranty and the fixed it . They asked if we were looking to trade the car. However, my wife loved the Fusion and we weren't looking to trade yet. But these guys are GOOD. They loaned us a car based on my needs and suggested we try it out. Long story, short. Traded for a Lincoln for same monthly payments. They included the upgrade we needed and had it done as quickly as possible. LOVE the car and would recommend Austin Marsh and Kyle Sessoms to anyone.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2 Comments
Josh is awesome
by 06/28/2018on
Brought my Mkt in for a wiring problem. Josh went above and beyond to make sure I was taken care of. Thanks Josh!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Lafayette Ford
by 06/26/2018on
I was taken care of very well, I did not have to wait very long and Bruce explained everything thoroughly to me about what was going to happen with replacing the air bags.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Tire
by 06/21/2018on
Always a good experience with Lafayette Ford
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Customer Service
by 06/20/2018on
The service technician greeted me outside. She took found out what I needed and worked on getting me a quote. It took about 2 hours to get my 4 new tires installed. I was kept up to date on everything that was happening to my car. I really appreciate the caring atmosphere.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Service issues
by 06/15/2018on
I purchased a vehicle and was overall pleased with the sales aspect, feeling I had gotten a fair price. The sales associate was honest and helpful. As for the service, that's another issue. I always took my vehicle back here for maintenance until I had my tire pressure checked somewhere else and found all 4 tires had different pressures ranging from below the recommended pressure to several pounds above the recommended pressure. I had just had this checked at the dealership. Something this simple. When I tried to contact the manager, he never returned my call. So I went elsewhere for maintenance of my vehicle after this.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Lafayette Ford is a great place to start & finish your new vehicle search!
by 10/17/2017on
This was by far one of the easiest and most comfortable buying experiences I've ever had. David Fraire is the consummate professional. He bent over backward to make sure that the vehicle suited my needs, and gave me plenty of time to make my decision without applying any pressure or "tactics." Annette was a joy to deal with as well. She made the tedious paperwork process feel like an informal get together for old friends, and still managed to dot every "i" and cross every "t" in an efficient manner. Although very brief, the interactions I had with various other staff members at Lafayette Ford were all positive and friendly. I'm very glad I chose to do business with this dealership, and would recommend them to anyone in the market for a new Ford.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Miss Linda DuLong
by 11/28/2016on
I was very well received, all my questions were answered quickly and confidently. The salesman did not pressure me into purchasing any vehicle except the one I wanted. The fiancé department was very courteous and explained everything about the financing aspect and answered all the questions I had.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Went in
by 11/20/2016on
Went in to have the tire pressure checked and they were very pleasant and took care of my issue right away. I was out in less than 20 minutes.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
2 Comments