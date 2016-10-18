5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

All of my transactions mentioned was by phone and text only no face to face until I signed the final paper work. ** hope my experience is helpful to whoever reading. Best experience ever awesome work! My sales woman was Dominique W. and since I had a credit score of 0. I also talked with Mr. Jonathan (Financial Manager) I put in an application on a Sunday (1-31-16) on Monday (2-1-16) I was contacted by Mrs. Dominique in reference to what type of vehicles I was interested in, the payment range I would like and other general questions. Since I had no credit I was contacted by Mr. Jonathan(7p) and answer the same question and maybe more. I got off the phone late on Monday night (8p). On Tuesday morning (2-2-16) mr. Jonathan called to let me know the vehicle I applied for was not approved but the vehicle that was a step above the one applied for I have been approved for. I said I'll take it. Since I work 7days a week and all 12hr shifts. Am unable to drop everything and take off 98miles away to Fayetteville NC. Mr. Jonathan said email me paycheck stub, text me a picture of your NCDL. I done all that he asked then I was called again and he said since I was unable to get there that they offer DELIVERY OF VEHICLES if I was interested. Of course I was interested if they are willing to drive 98miles to me(Burgaw,NC) and 98miles back to Fayetteville NC. Then yes by all means bring it to me. At 6PM on Tuesday (2-2-16) Mrs. Dominique had my new nissan in my driveway by 645PM I dropped her of at a local enterprise rental in (wallace nc) and she took a vehicle back. ** I only seen the 2014 nissan sentra only 39k miles on the website and I test drove it when I dropped her off** Best decision I ever made really pleased with the whole experience.! Thanks Dominique and Jonathan for the hard work. (I have faith in you now Jonathan :) ) WOULD DEFINITELY RECOMMEND AND DEFINITELY WILL BE USING AGAIN IN THE NEAR FUTURE! Read more