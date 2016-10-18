Enterprise Car Sales Fayetteville
10/18/2016
The salesmen were excellent and I really loved how patient they were with me in my process of buying a new car. They made me feel special about buying a car, and showed me a few and even test drive some cars. The experience was a great one.
Everything was great....except
05/11/2016
I went into buy a car, which I eventually did. Unfortunately, my credit wasn't thebest because of a divorce, some credit issues, etc. I had my sister co-sign for me (or so I thought). Even after asking NUMEROUS TIMES, that it would be in MY NAME to help rebuild my credit and being told "absolutely, the car is in YOUR name, the credit is in YOUR name, she is only co-signing", every email to ME is addressed to my sister. Every phone call is to my sister, everything is in HER NAME. Feels like they would say damn near anything to close a deal. Especially on the last day of the month, when I was there. Still happy with my car, just not the SWITCH-ER-ROO they did.
Great people
03/29/2016
They will do everything in there power to insure you get a car. If you leave off the lot without a car its no fault of theirs.
Excellent Service from Sales
02/22/2016
I have bought several vehicles from this dealership, I do want to say thank you to Marie Wright (sales person), Bobby Freeman (finance), Rusty Hinton (sales manager) they all did a wonderful job. Not only did I get the vehicle I wanted they also got the payments less than what I said I would pay.
Really you sale and deliver...
02/13/2016
All of my transactions mentioned was by phone and text only no face to face until I signed the final paper work. ** hope my experience is helpful to whoever reading. Best experience ever awesome work! My sales woman was Dominique W. and since I had a credit score of 0. I also talked with Mr. Jonathan (Financial Manager) I put in an application on a Sunday (1-31-16) on Monday (2-1-16) I was contacted by Mrs. Dominique in reference to what type of vehicles I was interested in, the payment range I would like and other general questions. Since I had no credit I was contacted by Mr. Jonathan(7p) and answer the same question and maybe more. I got off the phone late on Monday night (8p). On Tuesday morning (2-2-16) mr. Jonathan called to let me know the vehicle I applied for was not approved but the vehicle that was a step above the one applied for I have been approved for. I said I'll take it. Since I work 7days a week and all 12hr shifts. Am unable to drop everything and take off 98miles away to Fayetteville NC. Mr. Jonathan said email me paycheck stub, text me a picture of your NCDL. I done all that he asked then I was called again and he said since I was unable to get there that they offer DELIVERY OF VEHICLES if I was interested. Of course I was interested if they are willing to drive 98miles to me(Burgaw,NC) and 98miles back to Fayetteville NC. Then yes by all means bring it to me. At 6PM on Tuesday (2-2-16) Mrs. Dominique had my new nissan in my driveway by 645PM I dropped her of at a local enterprise rental in (wallace nc) and she took a vehicle back. ** I only seen the 2014 nissan sentra only 39k miles on the website and I test drove it when I dropped her off** Best decision I ever made really pleased with the whole experience.! Thanks Dominique and Jonathan for the hard work. (I have faith in you now Jonathan :) ) WOULD DEFINITELY RECOMMEND AND DEFINITELY WILL BE USING AGAIN IN THE NEAR FUTURE!
This was one of the best buying experience I ever had
02/09/2016
The staff was extremely professional throughout the process and they stand behind the cars they sale. The 7 day return policy allows time for buyers to true feel comfortable with their purchase. I was not totally satisfied with the first vehicle in the initial purchase and was allowed change vehicle without any complication--they stand behind their vehicles and SATIFICATION IS TRUELY GRUANTEED.
Great services wonderful staff
02/03/2016
My car was involved in a hit and run on Nov 30 2015. And the staff at enterprise were with me the entire way.service was the best.Kendra,Katie, Jose were so kind to me and my family and I appreciate them for that.thanks guys for going the extra mile.Ms Angela Wright..
Love the sales associates.
11/21/2015
I was very happy with the service in Fayetteville NC. I traded in 2 of my cars and drive of the lot with a 2014 Ford Focus SE/hatchback. I wish I would have gotten a full size car but I love the car. It is really good on gas. They worked with me to get me into my first new car.
Poor treatment by financial officer
11/10/2015
I was impressed by the salesman and his straight-forward approach. He was friendly but didn't seem shady or overly anxious to make the sale. And, when I brought in a quote within the first week to fix a knocking noise that vehicle was making, the salesman had no issues with paying to get it fixed. However, I got a different attitude from the finance man. He generally talked down to me during the application process (which surprises me because I have excellent credit), and when I initially asked about the knocking noise, he told me the noise was to be expected on these specific vehicles. I have a suspicion he wouldn't have talked to a man that way! Lastly, he promised to reimburse me for gas since I had to make 3 extra trips back to the dealership, and never delivered. Those are the things people remember!
Great experience!
10/14/2015
I would like to sincerely thank Richard Shipe for his great work at enterprise car sales! He has been extremely patient and overall made my car buying experience very comfortable. As a first time buyer, making a large investment can be quite scary, however, him along with David and finance manager Johnathan have made this an amazing experience. I purchased the 2014 Kia Optima and the car is in great condition and runs extremely well. Another thing I liked was their extensive knowledge of the car. I walked out of there with a big smile on my face and confidence. I received a great deal on the car and Richard has even managed to work up an amazing deal in full coverage car insurance. I would like to send out a big thank you! I would definitley recommend this place to fellow family and friends! Sina
