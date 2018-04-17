5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I came to this dealership after having an extremely rough morning with my engine blowing in my car. I did not have an appointment but was greeted outside by Edward and asked how he could help me. I did not have the best attitude considering how my day started and Edward got me calmed down and tried to lift my spirits. He worked closely with Dustin and Heath and no matter what problems we ran into they worked very hard to make sure that I left with a smile on my face and satisfied. I have never had better service anywhere else and I am still proud about my purchase. I have recommended this location to family, friends and co-workers and will continue too. I am Proud to be a part of the Hall Family.