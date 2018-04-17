Skip to main content
1306 N Road St, Elizabeth City, NC 27909
Customer Reviews of Hall Hyundai Elizabeth City

Best Car Buying Experience Ever!!!

by doutland on 04/17/2018

I came to this dealership after having an extremely rough morning with my engine blowing in my car. I did not have an appointment but was greeted outside by Edward and asked how he could help me. I did not have the best attitude considering how my day started and Edward got me calmed down and tried to lift my spirits. He worked closely with Dustin and Heath and no matter what problems we ran into they worked very hard to make sure that I left with a smile on my face and satisfied. I have never had better service anywhere else and I am still proud about my purchase. I have recommended this location to family, friends and co-workers and will continue too. I am Proud to be a part of the Hall Family.

Hall Hyundai Team was Superb!

by AlexB1534 on 11/22/2016

We had an extremely satisfying experience with the Hall Hyundai team. Paul Jones Jr. made our first time buying process fun and easy with his positive energy! Paul was extremely informative which was very helpful. We would recommend this team to anybody looking to buy. We will be back!

Love Hall Hyundai!

by hankstracy on 10/17/2014

We had the best experience at Hall! They took great care of us and made sure we left happy! Which we did! Bought a new vehicle that same night. I will recommend them to everyone I know. Wonderful staff!

Fantastic Experience

by shannon42 on 08/16/2013

I had bought a car (at another dealership) because I'm moving to Arizona and wanted something safe and reliable to drive across the country and live in a place where I don't know anyone. I had issues with it within the first week and was able to return it but was stranded carless because I had traded my old car in. My mom referred me to someone at Hall Elizabeth City who promptly got on the job of looking for the perfect car for me. The service was amazing. They turned a bad situation into a great experience: I got a better car for a better deal!!!

Love Hall Hyundai!

by chinnockd on 07/30/2012

Everyone there was extremely friendly and accommodating. They are eager to please there and I walked out loving my new Sonata! Go see Greg, Steve, or Nick and they will make sure you get what you want!

about our dealership

Offering North Carolina drivers an extensive selection of new and pre-owned vehicles for sale, Hall Hyundai Elizabeth City is excited to assist you with your vehicle search. With exclusive trade-in incentives, an onsite service center and convenient online purchase options, we’re committed to making your ownership experience exceptional. If you can’t find what you’re looking for in our inventory, please reach out and we’ll be happy to find it for you!

