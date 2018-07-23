1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

On October 5 2012, I have purchased a 2007 Dodge Caliber from Hall Honda Elizabeth City. I was informed by the dealer that this car had underwent inspection and that it did not have any issues; also that this car was mechanically sound and safe to drive. However in less than two weeks after I brought this car the engine light came on in the car; so i carried the car to the dealerships service station. During the first visit the service team at the dealership couldn't find anything wrong with the vehicle and just cleared the engine light reading from inside the car. In less than a week later the engine light in the car came on again so I took it back to the dealership again. This time they informed me that the catylic converter went out in the car and that i have to take it to their Virgina beach location to get it fixed. So i headed over to their Virgina beach location and they gave it a look over and then they told me that it wasn't the catylic convertor that went out that it was the wiring and that in order for them to fix it was going to cost me around $400.00. I was very angry and i informed him that i had just purchased this vehicle two weeks ago and asked him shouldn't be covered by the extended warranty i brought with the car? The dealership then informed me that none of my warranties covered what was wrong with the car. So I called the sales manger to inform him of what was going on. The sales manger told me to drive the car home and that he would take care of it so i wouldn't have to pay anything. So as I was driving the car home; the car was literately smoking so i stopped the car at the local Sam's Club at Virgina Beach and called Hall again and they told me to keep driving home and that the smoking should soon subside. I did as they said and the car smoked the entire one and half hour drive.Two days later Hall called agian and told me that they made another appointment for me to go back to thier Virgina Beach location. So I headed back to their Virgina Beach location and they replaced the wiring. Then two weeks after that vist my engine light came on agian so i headed back to Hall to find out what else was going on with my car. Turns out that it was the catylic convertor that went out and i had to go back to their Virgina beach location. I went back and they replaced the catylic convertor. Another month later I got into the car getting ready to go to work and i tried to back out and my car wouldn't move. I turned it off and looked around to try to see what was going on with the car and a saw that under the car it was huge pool of purple like fluid coning from my car. I called Hall yet agian and told them what happened; they were like no problem they were going to tow my car to the dealership at no cost to me. They then towed my car and it was in the shop for close to two weeks and not only did i have to pay for the repair but for the tow bill as well. After that incident my cd player inside the car keeps malfunctioning and i found that the car was leaking oil so once again i took the car back to the dealership. Once again they tell me that these repairs were not covered by warranty and that i would have to pay another $500.00. Once agian i spoke to the sales manger and i told him at this point that they sold me a car that wasn't any good and they need to refund me the money or get me a reliable vehicle. He told me there was nothing he could do. So now im stuck paying for a car every month that i can't drive. Read more