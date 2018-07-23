Customer Reviews of Hall Honda Elizabeth City
Great Dealership
by 07/23/2018on
I want to thank everyone at the Elizabeth City Honda dealership. They went above and beyond to help me get financing for my vehicle purchase. This dealership is very customer friendly and I will be telling all my family and friends that this is the place to go. I especially want to thank Michael Blankenship who was the sales person who helped me start the process. I was able to drive my new car home the very same day. What a great place to buy your next vehicle They stayed with me through the whole process.
Great Customer Service
by 02/13/2018on
We shopped around quite a bit before we finally decided to go with Hall Honda EC. Adrien was the best sales person. He respected our needs and kept in contact with us whenever he found something that might fit our family. He was not overbearing in the process. We love our "new to us" Equinox and are appreciative of everything Adrien did to help us find our perfect vehicle. Thanks Hall Honda of Elizabeth City!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience!!!
by 11/25/2017on
I truly do love Hall Honda of Elizabeth City, NC. The staff are friendly, courteous, knowledgeable and professional. I did my research prior to stopping by - I knew exactly what I wanted. Mike Patterson (my Sales Rep) greeted me with a hand shake and a simple introduction. He made me feel at ease, like I was FAMILY; very down-to-earth. From start to finish, I NEVER felt any pressure. Stewart Straus, the Sales Manager, was also friendly and very helpful. He even gave me some insightful advise on getting a better price on another vehicle I was getting rid of. How awesome is that! A very likable gentleman. Lastly, John OConnor (Business Manager), yet another refreshing, fun spirited gentleman - has a smile and demeanor that seems to brighten up the room : ) He gave me an insightful presentation on some of the ways I can protect my investment. Thanks John. LOVE MY NEW 2018 HONDA CIVIC SPORT!!! Its a keeper. YOU JUST CANNOT GO WRONG WITH A HONDA - My first new vehicle purchase was a 1991 Honda Civic LX (bought it for my beautiful wife when I was stationed <USN> in Millington, TN). Had it for 12 years; ran like a champ. I wouldnt be surprised if it were still on the road. The maintenance, aside from oil changes, were 2 batteries and 3 sets of tires! A HUGE BRAVO ZULO (military jargon for great job : ) to HALL HONDA of Elizabeth City!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fair and Quick Purchase
by 11/10/2017on
When I arrived, Hall Honda of Elizabeth City had the car I was interested in test driving ready! The salesman, TJ, was very knowledgeable and helpful. They offered me a fair price and a reliable vehicle. They were very efficient with the paperwork, as they knew I needed to get on the road. Overall, they were polite, fair, and not pushy at all. I would buy another car from them!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Dealership and Great Car Salesman
by 07/08/2017on
I love Hall Honda.Everyone is nice and friendly and they don't treat you like you are just another sale. My car salesman Scott Osborne was amazing.He was knowledgeable on all the vehicles at Honda and wasn't pushy. He was friendly ,helpful and polite and was able to help me find the perfect car for me.He went over all the features of my vehicle with me and assured me if I had any other questions after I left that I could contact him directly.If you are looking for someone that is willing to go the extra mile for you than I highly recommend you check out Hall Honda of Elizabeth City and ask for Scott Osborne.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Well-prepared sales staff
by 05/13/2017on
The buying was easy, but I can't count the number of trees that were cut down for all that paperwork! Salesman Deon took me through all the features of my new CR-V, and he had full knowledge of the car. Nice guy. Matt and Bill were okay, too.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
2 Comments
Love my new vehicle
by 05/09/2017on
Bought a 2017 Accord. Salesperson Robert Clark went above and beyond to help me get into the vehicle I wanted. The experience was very pleasant, including some interesting and fun conversations with lots of laughs while waiting for paperwork to be processed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2 Comments
Made My Day
by 04/28/2017on
My wife and I recently purchased a 2017 Honda Pilot from this dealer. This was the 2nd bought from Elizabeth City Honda within a year. Both times TJ was the salesperson and I could not have had a better experience. His attention to our needs and likes was outstanding. He paid attention to detail, followed-up without being intrusive, and answered all questions. As a result of the effort and professionalism of Bill Forman the closing was efficient and thorough. All in all a great experience
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2 Comments
My first car!
by 04/12/2017on
Mr. Paul Jones Jr. was excellent in guiding me through this process. I'm truly appreciative of him and the entire Hall Automotive staff. Thank you again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 Comments
Great first-time car buying experience
by 11/22/2016on
I was combing the listings for a used Honda Fit all week, and finally found one listed here that was a great deal: Certified Pre Owned, new tires, low mileage for the model year, and priced very well. They were quick to respond to my email request for an out-the-door price quote, and all my other questions, which was good because I live several hours away, and was trying to decide between driving out there and getting a car that was closer. Since I was coming from far away, they held it for me, which was nice. When I arrived at the dealership and saw the car, it looked great...almost new. We took a test drive and started with the paperwork. Everything went pretty smoothly...there was a bit of confusion because for some reason they thought I was paying cash, when I wanted to finance part of it, but the team stayed past close to make sure all my financing paperwork was taken care of. I love the car, and my mechanic says I found a good deal and a reliable car. I had been worried because this was my very first car purchase, but everything went well and there were no surprises about the price.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great experience - Hall Honda Elizabeth City
by 05/19/2016on
Nic Vendt, the GM, was awesome. Everyone from salesperson to business advisor were professional and made the process easy. I feel we got a great value, and that process was made easy. I highly recommend Hall Honda Elizabeth City for any car purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great Experience
by 03/18/2016on
The staff was friendly and willing to help and also answered with all my questions!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Outstanding Experience
by 06/25/2015on
Very friendly staff who will bend over backwards to make your experience easy. Salesman was very knowledgeable on the vehicle even though 2016s just arrived on the lot. i was getting another car serviced when I bought the new car so of course my wife wasn't with me. They actually drove an hour away to get my wife's signature on the paperwork to complete the sale. Couldn't ask for more!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Knowledgable, professional
by 03/16/2015on
Excellent experience from start to finish. Great sales and management staff. Treated me as a million dollar customer even though I didn't have a lot to spend. I felt like it wasn't about making the sale, it was about creating the relationship. I would highly recommend to anyone looking for an honest, fair, no hassle deal. They will keep you as a customer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
go somewhere else
by 08/14/2014on
My husband and I are from Texas and purchased a new 2014 CRV from Hall Honda Elizabeth City. We are spending the summer here on the Outer Banks. Although the buying experience was fair, these people are not knowledgeable at all about registering or titling a vehicle in another state. When we had only a week left on our 30 day temporary tag, I started calling the dealership wanting to know when we could expect our Texas license plates. I could never speak to the same person twice. Nobody seemed able or even wanted to help us. One time a person told me that the delay was on the Texas end and was not their problem. Another time I called I was told that somebody in their corporate office was handling the paper work. I received an email on 7-24 from David S requesting an address where he could overnight the Texas tags to me so that I would receive them by Saturday, July 26. I emailed him back with an address. I sent him both a physical address and a post office box number if coming by US mail. The last time I actually spoke with anybody was the next day, July 25, and it was Mr. H, who, again, requested an address where he could overnight the tags to me. I told him that I had already emailed Mr. S and gave him the proper address. I proceeded to give the same address to Mr. H who told me that they would be overnighting the tags to me so that I would receive them on July 26. That was the last time I have heard anything from Hall Honda Elizabeth City. Needless to say, I did not get any overnight delivery from them. I believe that there is a communication problem within the organization. The right hand does not know what the left hand is doing. Not only do they not communicate with me, it appears that they do not even communicate with each other. Moral of this story, if you are from out of state, and wanting to purchase a car, stay away from Hall Honda Elizabeth City.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Awesome experience
by 04/02/2014on
Once again, Hall Honda of Elizabeth City has proven themselves. The buying experience was pleasurable and hats off to Frank for seeing us through the process.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
I will never come back here agian
by 03/31/2013on
On October 5 2012, I have purchased a 2007 Dodge Caliber from Hall Honda Elizabeth City. I was informed by the dealer that this car had underwent inspection and that it did not have any issues; also that this car was mechanically sound and safe to drive. However in less than two weeks after I brought this car the engine light came on in the car; so i carried the car to the dealerships service station. During the first visit the service team at the dealership couldn't find anything wrong with the vehicle and just cleared the engine light reading from inside the car. In less than a week later the engine light in the car came on again so I took it back to the dealership again. This time they informed me that the catylic converter went out in the car and that i have to take it to their Virgina beach location to get it fixed. So i headed over to their Virgina beach location and they gave it a look over and then they told me that it wasn't the catylic convertor that went out that it was the wiring and that in order for them to fix it was going to cost me around $400.00. I was very angry and i informed him that i had just purchased this vehicle two weeks ago and asked him shouldn't be covered by the extended warranty i brought with the car? The dealership then informed me that none of my warranties covered what was wrong with the car. So I called the sales manger to inform him of what was going on. The sales manger told me to drive the car home and that he would take care of it so i wouldn't have to pay anything. So as I was driving the car home; the car was literately smoking so i stopped the car at the local Sam's Club at Virgina Beach and called Hall again and they told me to keep driving home and that the smoking should soon subside. I did as they said and the car smoked the entire one and half hour drive.Two days later Hall called agian and told me that they made another appointment for me to go back to thier Virgina Beach location. So I headed back to their Virgina Beach location and they replaced the wiring. Then two weeks after that vist my engine light came on agian so i headed back to Hall to find out what else was going on with my car. Turns out that it was the catylic convertor that went out and i had to go back to their Virgina beach location. I went back and they replaced the catylic convertor. Another month later I got into the car getting ready to go to work and i tried to back out and my car wouldn't move. I turned it off and looked around to try to see what was going on with the car and a saw that under the car it was huge pool of purple like fluid coning from my car. I called Hall yet agian and told them what happened; they were like no problem they were going to tow my car to the dealership at no cost to me. They then towed my car and it was in the shop for close to two weeks and not only did i have to pay for the repair but for the tow bill as well. After that incident my cd player inside the car keeps malfunctioning and i found that the car was leaking oil so once again i took the car back to the dealership. Once again they tell me that these repairs were not covered by warranty and that i would have to pay another $500.00. Once agian i spoke to the sales manger and i told him at this point that they sold me a car that wasn't any good and they need to refund me the money or get me a reliable vehicle. He told me there was nothing he could do. So now im stuck paying for a car every month that i can't drive.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Sales Excellence
by 03/18/2013on
Overall quality of the experience is one of excellent and friendly service. Extremely helpful, no haggling or hidden cost 'gotchas'. Highly recommended.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Dishonest and unethical
by 01/04/2011on
I used this dealer's online credit report in their website. Soon I got a message instructing me to call for the result of the report. When I called I was told that I was approved for a loan and I made an appointment to go in and pick out a car. When I got there the person I made the appointment with wasn't there. And I was told that my credit report had somehow become missing, yet they still had all of my personal info. They ran the credit report AGAIN and this time told me they couldn't approve me due to a problem on the report. So now I have had two credit reports run on me and my time wasted. And they have all of my personal information and refused to return all the paperwork I signed when I was there. I will never do business with this place now that the minor problem on my credit has been cleared up. They are [violative content deleted] and unethical.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
Offering North Carolina drivers an extensive selection of new and pre-owned vehicles for sale, Hall Honda Elizabeth City is excited to assist you with your vehicle search. With exclusive trade-in incentives, an onsite service center and convenient online purchase options, we’re committed to making your ownership experience exceptional. If you can’t find what you’re looking for in our inventory, please reach out and we’ll be happy to find it for you!
1 Comments