5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My experience with University Ford/Kia was excellent. As far as I am concerned this dealership was "top of the line". The salesman was not pushy. He was extremely informative concerning the features of the car as well as the financing. The finance person gave me another level of understanding of the financing process. This was extremely helpful considering the fact that I had never financed a car before. He answered all of the questions that I had. The exact car that I wanted was at another dealership about 45 minutes away. As I live 2 hours from University Ford, I chose to stay and wait for the car. The sales manager came to me several times during the process to make sure that everything was going well for me. I was offered soda and tea several times as well as lunch. The gentleman who went over the paperwork with me was very thorough. He explained the different warranty packages that I could purchase and the cost of each one. I never felt that I was being pushed or being silly with any and all of my questions. The entire staff was friendly and courteous. I will recommend University Ford/Kia to my friends and family. I will purchase my next Ford from University.