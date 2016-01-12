1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We went in searching for a 2007 Pilot advertised - above book value for mileage and condition - at $12K. No problem, I think, I'm used to haggling, a consummate negotiator in other business areas, and my girlfriend really needs a new SUV to shuttle her dying father to his chemo treatments. Girlfriend went in the first day to scout the vehicle out. She was given the classic "as-is, this is our lowest possible price at $10K" pitch that was, at best uninformed, and at worst, an intentionally sexist and dishonest attempt to get the car sold on the first day of contact. When she started talking about getting an independent mechanic to look the car over, the salesman just kept saying "no, we sell as is, no warranty on anything". Big red flag #1. He also said she needed to issue a $200 refundable check so they would hold it, with the line of "you never know what could happen". Scare tactics on a young woman. Big red flag #2. After leaving the dealership, she received two extraordinarily passive aggressive and somewhat condescending voice mails from the salesman indicating "we may not have time for you tomorrow to look at it, we're really busy" and "buying now would be the best option". Red flag #3. Never buy on the first day. Luckily, she came back and told me what they said. No way was my answer, $10K is absolutely not the best they can do. Especially since this would be a full cash transaction, full payoff immediately on purchase, contingent on test drive. Fast forward to the next day, I go up there with her. Immediate change of tone from the salesman once he sees a male checking the underbody and pointing out obvious flaws in body work, non-functioning electronics, condensation in the lights, missing components, etc. We test drive. Goes okay, except for the fact where he condescendingly points out the gear shifter and other components to her as though it was her first time in a vehicle. Between the three of us, she has driven more vehicles and with greater skill than the other two of us put together, as she worked with all types of cars for a long time. He shuts up for a minute when I point that out, thank goodness, because by that point I was beginning to get a little tired of him insulting her intelligence. We get back to the dealership, I run a few more tests on the engine, he ignores us and goes to take care of other customers. Finally comes back out and we insist on taking it to an independent mechanic. We try our choice (unfortunately closed on 1st Saturday of the month), and he recommends the AAA down the road, where he knows a guy. Keep that in mind. We went to HIS recommended mechanic. A guy he knows and worked with. AAA checks it over. Care to venture a guess at the repairs needed? Over $3000 to get the vehicle up to the bare minimum maintenance specs because the vehicle was not well maintained. Body scratches. Timing chain kit replacement. Bad calipers. Bad brake rotors. Fluids indicating bad maintenance during ownership. Oil leak that will cost hundreds to diagnose, over $1K to fix, most likely. That came from HIS recommended mechanic, which, frankly, was the only honest, good thing he did during the entire process. We go back, he asks us how it goes. I say to him: "Want the bad news, or the very bad news?" "Shoot," he tells me, "it won't change anything." I show him the report, he goes back to talk with the sales manager. Comes back showing how they were providing a "discount" of $2K. Which was, frankly, just an advertising gimmick and meant nothing seeing as how the vehicle was overpriced. A cross-through price is just technique, not a place to start negotiations. I should note that this entire time, he was condescending, passively insulting, and acted as though we didn't know what we were talking about. Even if that were true, the AAA mechanics definitely knew their stuff. So I tell him: "Realistically, you guys need to start closer to six thousand considering the condition of the vehicle and the repairs it desparately needs." He proceeds to slide the $200 "assurance" check across the table to me and says "Bye!" I'm used to jerks. I'm used to condescending salesmen. I've dealt with them all my life in my business dealings. He ignored the woman that was actually buying the car when a reasonable offer for a vehicle in BAD mechanical condition was made. We were willing to make an offer, negotiate, find a fair price that would work for us AND the dealership, but no. Guy stands up, walks into the middle of the sales floor, and begins laughing and taunting us loudly about how we want to buy a Honda for $6K. He was not a good listener. He was sexist towards my girlfriend. He was condescending to the both of us. Oh but it does't end there. We're about to walk out, walk away, end it there. We'd had enough of his personal insults. He yells out across the floor, as we're walking out, taunts us: "Good luck finding a Honda for $6000 dollars! Hahahaha!" My girlfriend is demure. Sweet. But savvy. She had held her tongue the entire process through his soft and at times overt sexism and condescension. She asked to speak with a manager. He goes and gets one. The manager comes out and says "No way can you buy a Honda for $6000 dollars! What makes you think that's an OK price?" I said: "I never said that. I just suggested that for a starting point for negotiations for a vehicle we would need to heavily invest in to repair." "Oh, what repairs?" he says, rolling his eyes and guffawing at us, his protruding gut bouncing the whole time. I flash the official AAA necessary repair list at him with the cost estimate. "Oh that's just someone trying to get one over on you and make a buck!" Really? Really!? AAA, one of the most reputable of organizations in the entire world, whom I have had multiple estimates and repairs done by, who have bent over backwards for myself and my family and my friends and has a track record of being one of the most outstanding organizations in America? Those guys are trying to pull a fast one on me? A guy that knows mechanical work quite well? The insult to our intelligence was just too much. I said "I'm done, I can't talk to you anymore." He then proceeds to ignore my girlfriend, the woman that asked to speak to him, the woman whom was attempting to buy the vehicle goes "Alright!" and walks away from her. Not from me. From her. So when I say this was the very worst sales service I have ever received in my life, I say it without a single conflicting incident in mind. And I have had more than a few that were bad. But none, absolutely none, that were this insulting, terrible, condescending, ill-advised, and dishonest from the get go. Fix your staff, Crown Honda of Southpoint. They're awful people with awful attitudes that treat women as though they don't have a thought in their minds, and treat logical responses to bad mechanics on a vehicle as though it's nothing to worry about. Dishonest. Insulting. Horrible. Simply the worst. That was our Crown Honda of Southpoint experience. Yours may vary, but buyer beware, and make absolutely certain you get your vehicle inspected by a reputable independent mechanic before you buy. Because they will absolutely try to sell you a vehicle in bad shape, and insult you publicly in front of people when you don't buy into their schlock. Read more