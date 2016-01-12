Customer Reviews of Crown Honda of Southpoint
Beware the sales representatives will like to you
by 12/01/2016on
The sales people lied to me about the type of warranty I was purchasing when I bought a new car here. I was told by multiple finance reps over the years when trying to cancel my extended warranty that I could refunded the warranty once it expired if I hadn't used it. However when talking to the warranty provider this was untrue. Beware the sales people will lie to you to get you to spend extra money.
Edmunds price promise not upheld
by 06/23/2016on
I walked in with an Edmunds price promise as well as a pre-qualification financing letter (and an interest rate etc). The sales manager refused to honor the Edmunds price promise -- apparently, I had two choices: 1. They would "honor" the Edmunds price promise but then tack on a totally useless "environmental protection package" for $600 on top of it or, 2. They would not honor the Edmunds price promise and only sell it to me at invoice (which conveniently was about $100 more than the price promise + the ridiculous environmental protection package). He did have the grace to say that he was selling the ridiculous "environmental protection package" only because they wouldn't make much money off of me otherwise (since I had the price promise and the financing set up). Basically then, they just run a complete scam. I have no idea how they're certified by Edmunds or Truecar. I would not go to them ever again. Basic professionalism and integrity is completely missing (yes, tall orders to ask for from car dealers but I have bought from other Honda dealers in other places without running into this sort of swindling). The only reason I'm even giving this 2 stars is because the actual salesman was a decent guy and not like the sales manager. If you are going in with an Edmunds price promise and your own financing, be prepared to accept that they have no concept of honoring the price promise. It's just a scam -- they only pretend to honor it.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
2 Comments
Worst sales experience
by 05/08/2016on
We went in searching for a 2007 Pilot advertised - above book value for mileage and condition - at $12K. No problem, I think, I'm used to haggling, a consummate negotiator in other business areas, and my girlfriend really needs a new SUV to shuttle her dying father to his chemo treatments. Girlfriend went in the first day to scout the vehicle out. She was given the classic "as-is, this is our lowest possible price at $10K" pitch that was, at best uninformed, and at worst, an intentionally sexist and dishonest attempt to get the car sold on the first day of contact. When she started talking about getting an independent mechanic to look the car over, the salesman just kept saying "no, we sell as is, no warranty on anything". Big red flag #1. He also said she needed to issue a $200 refundable check so they would hold it, with the line of "you never know what could happen". Scare tactics on a young woman. Big red flag #2. After leaving the dealership, she received two extraordinarily passive aggressive and somewhat condescending voice mails from the salesman indicating "we may not have time for you tomorrow to look at it, we're really busy" and "buying now would be the best option". Red flag #3. Never buy on the first day. Luckily, she came back and told me what they said. No way was my answer, $10K is absolutely not the best they can do. Especially since this would be a full cash transaction, full payoff immediately on purchase, contingent on test drive. Fast forward to the next day, I go up there with her. Immediate change of tone from the salesman once he sees a male checking the underbody and pointing out obvious flaws in body work, non-functioning electronics, condensation in the lights, missing components, etc. We test drive. Goes okay, except for the fact where he condescendingly points out the gear shifter and other components to her as though it was her first time in a vehicle. Between the three of us, she has driven more vehicles and with greater skill than the other two of us put together, as she worked with all types of cars for a long time. He shuts up for a minute when I point that out, thank goodness, because by that point I was beginning to get a little tired of him insulting her intelligence. We get back to the dealership, I run a few more tests on the engine, he ignores us and goes to take care of other customers. Finally comes back out and we insist on taking it to an independent mechanic. We try our choice (unfortunately closed on 1st Saturday of the month), and he recommends the AAA down the road, where he knows a guy. Keep that in mind. We went to HIS recommended mechanic. A guy he knows and worked with. AAA checks it over. Care to venture a guess at the repairs needed? Over $3000 to get the vehicle up to the bare minimum maintenance specs because the vehicle was not well maintained. Body scratches. Timing chain kit replacement. Bad calipers. Bad brake rotors. Fluids indicating bad maintenance during ownership. Oil leak that will cost hundreds to diagnose, over $1K to fix, most likely. That came from HIS recommended mechanic, which, frankly, was the only honest, good thing he did during the entire process. We go back, he asks us how it goes. I say to him: "Want the bad news, or the very bad news?" "Shoot," he tells me, "it won't change anything." I show him the report, he goes back to talk with the sales manager. Comes back showing how they were providing a "discount" of $2K. Which was, frankly, just an advertising gimmick and meant nothing seeing as how the vehicle was overpriced. A cross-through price is just technique, not a place to start negotiations. I should note that this entire time, he was condescending, passively insulting, and acted as though we didn't know what we were talking about. Even if that were true, the AAA mechanics definitely knew their stuff. So I tell him: "Realistically, you guys need to start closer to six thousand considering the condition of the vehicle and the repairs it desparately needs." He proceeds to slide the $200 "assurance" check across the table to me and says "Bye!" I'm used to jerks. I'm used to condescending salesmen. I've dealt with them all my life in my business dealings. He ignored the woman that was actually buying the car when a reasonable offer for a vehicle in BAD mechanical condition was made. We were willing to make an offer, negotiate, find a fair price that would work for us AND the dealership, but no. Guy stands up, walks into the middle of the sales floor, and begins laughing and taunting us loudly about how we want to buy a Honda for $6K. He was not a good listener. He was sexist towards my girlfriend. He was condescending to the both of us. Oh but it does't end there. We're about to walk out, walk away, end it there. We'd had enough of his personal insults. He yells out across the floor, as we're walking out, taunts us: "Good luck finding a Honda for $6000 dollars! Hahahaha!" My girlfriend is demure. Sweet. But savvy. She had held her tongue the entire process through his soft and at times overt sexism and condescension. She asked to speak with a manager. He goes and gets one. The manager comes out and says "No way can you buy a Honda for $6000 dollars! What makes you think that's an OK price?" I said: "I never said that. I just suggested that for a starting point for negotiations for a vehicle we would need to heavily invest in to repair." "Oh, what repairs?" he says, rolling his eyes and guffawing at us, his protruding gut bouncing the whole time. I flash the official AAA necessary repair list at him with the cost estimate. "Oh that's just someone trying to get one over on you and make a buck!" Really? Really!? AAA, one of the most reputable of organizations in the entire world, whom I have had multiple estimates and repairs done by, who have bent over backwards for myself and my family and my friends and has a track record of being one of the most outstanding organizations in America? Those guys are trying to pull a fast one on me? A guy that knows mechanical work quite well? The insult to our intelligence was just too much. I said "I'm done, I can't talk to you anymore." He then proceeds to ignore my girlfriend, the woman that asked to speak to him, the woman whom was attempting to buy the vehicle goes "Alright!" and walks away from her. Not from me. From her. So when I say this was the very worst sales service I have ever received in my life, I say it without a single conflicting incident in mind. And I have had more than a few that were bad. But none, absolutely none, that were this insulting, terrible, condescending, ill-advised, and dishonest from the get go. Fix your staff, Crown Honda of Southpoint. They're awful people with awful attitudes that treat women as though they don't have a thought in their minds, and treat logical responses to bad mechanics on a vehicle as though it's nothing to worry about. Dishonest. Insulting. Horrible. Simply the worst. That was our Crown Honda of Southpoint experience. Yours may vary, but buyer beware, and make absolutely certain you get your vehicle inspected by a reputable independent mechanic before you buy. Because they will absolutely try to sell you a vehicle in bad shape, and insult you publicly in front of people when you don't buy into their schlock.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
1 Comments
Awesome dealership!
by 05/02/2016on
I had the pleasure of working with Mr. George and Mr. Prinsep. Every time I sent them an email, they replied back within a few hours during business hours. They were very patient in answering all of my questions and were willing to negotiate within a reasonable price. They were always honest about their price and never once deceived me with hidden costs, like some other dealerships have. They also gave me a great price for my trade-in. Ms. Brown at finance was very helpful. She explained all the documents that I was signing and answered all of my questions. Overall, I had a very pleasant experience with Crown Honda of Southpoint at Durham, North Carolina. I wish they were the only dealership that I had to deal with. I contacted around 10 Honda dealerships around North Carolina via email, asking for the best quote for 2016 Honda Civic. Some did not reply at all, some gave me ridiculously high price, and some lied about their price. If you value honesty and fair negotiation, you will not be disappointed at Crown Honda. If you have unrealistic expectations, you will be disappointed wherever you go. I will definitely go back when I need another car and will recommend Crown Honda to anyone I know who wants to buy Honda.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great Customer Care Great Buying Experience
by 11/29/2015on
The sales and finance staff were wonderful and worked hard to get me out of what I thought was a hopeless situation of being upside down on a trade. With their help I was able to purchase a new vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best deal in town!
by 08/24/2015on
I traveled 80 miles for my car from them. I was not disappointed! Dan and Terry were great. Their finance department got my APR percentage ridiculously low! Almost 6% better than the other guys (USAA) They were a little under staffed in the finance department when I was there but it was worth the wait! Filled up the gas tank and all used cars have a 30 day/1000 mile warranty 100% covered. Best experience for buying my first car and really worked with me on a price!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Easiest purchase I've ever made
by 07/27/2015on
Started with the Edmunds Price promise and they beat that pricing on their own even. Highly recommend Oliver in the internet department. Gave me what I needed for my trade as well. They have a few options that I don't think they should put on by default, but they took them off the car and price, without a fight.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Pre-owned division is horrible
by 06/29/2015on
Bought a pre-owned dont know what I was thinking - the sales person just kept feeding me lines of crap acting like they knew the vehicle - no it's never been in a wreck ( car fax says it was) "oh well i ment major wreck" ( says it was towed) oh well that could be tire.... Idk why I bought this vehicle its a lemon, what was i thinking,
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
They don't match edmunds true market value
by 03/05/2015on
Really disappointed when I emailed them about a truck online. I asked if they would match the price per edmunds true market value and was told no! There was a 5k difference, and as a dealer I don't think they would pay more than something is worth. They were very prompt and polite, just disappointed that they recognize edmunds and don't match it or come close
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Thank you!!!
by 02/23/2015on
I had a wonderful experience last week at Crown Honda Southpoint! I found a pre-owned Ford Focus on their website, and drove from Greensboro to see it. I worked with Ramon, who could not have been more helpful both with giving me information about the car before I arrived, and also once I got there and made the decision to purchase. I would also like to thanks Allen Mullens in the finance department for all his assistance, and the 2 other gentlemen who drove the car to Greensboro for me the following day! It could not have been easier or more pleasant to work with Crown Honda, and I love my new car!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
10 STARS!!! Bought A New Car From This Dealer In 4 Hours
by 02/10/2015on
10 STARS!!! I'll never forget Crown Honda in my life because it made my dream come true!! I was in search of buying a new car but my credit score was in poor range. I was not sure will any bank would ever give me an auto loan. Some dealers already rejected my application. With a last hope, I called Crown Honda and did an online application. My sales rep was Ramon Gavilan and he called me back stating I will be approved and I can come for a test drive. I visited Crown Honda first time that day - Feb 6, 2015 at 2 pm. Ramon had 2 Cars ready for me to test drive before I reached. I really liked Honda Civic and spoke to Finance Manager Johnny Tran and he told me I have another option too which was Honda Civic Hybrid. After driving it, I just fell in love with the car and its cool features. But, it was really above my budget. Johnny helped me by negotiating with the banks and made it really affordable for me. And, the same day Ramon drove my all new Honda Civic Hybrid to my house by 6 pm. My life completely changed within just 4 hours of time that I visited Crown Honda. Excellent customer service and I would give 10 stars if there was an option. Ramon Gavilan & Johnny Tran, both of you are really awesome! I can never forget you in my life and tons of thanks for making my dream come true!
Very pleasant experience buying a pre-owned car
by 11/12/2014on
I just had a very un-stressful experience of purchasing a certified pre-owned 2012 Honda Fit . The salesman, Tim Kirkpatrick, didn't pressure us at all and took a lot of time to show us the Fits that they had. When we decided to purchase the car, there was reasonable bargaining and then we closed the deal. Tim got the car ready, filled it with gas and I drove the car home. Thanks Tim for a very pleasant car purchasing experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
REPEAT CUSTOMER
by 10/01/2014on
I today bought my second car from Crown Honda. The salespersons are knowledgeable and helpful, the trade went very smoothly and appeared to be very fair and equitable. I like buying from Crown also because the service is so good. Anytime the need has arisen, Crown has provided me a loaner car until mine is repaired. One cannot ask for better and more courteous service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great buying experience!!
by 06/04/2014on
I have just purchased a new CRV from Southpoint Honda and had a wonderful experience!My sales person(Ryan F.)was very informative and energetic about Hondas and I felt that he was a great salesperson without putting pressure on me to buy.He was extremely helpful and very patient.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Terrible experience
by 05/24/2014on
Terrible experience. It totally ruined my day. Because I need to get a NC driver license so I decided to purchase it in the weekend rather than during the week. Ironically, they charged me almost $2000 more in the weekend compared with what they offered two days before. What an irony.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
SATISFIED CUSTOMER
by 04/23/2014on
Professional, listened, accommodated needs and provided choices and options to meet those needs. No high sales pitch at all.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Always a good experience
by 04/19/2014on
Oliver G in sales and Josh in service. WE just purchased our 4th car there and would not buy anywhere else.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Second time customer
by 03/21/2014on
Crown Honda treats prospective customers well and won us over a few years ago with no hassles and quality serive and support. When it was time to buy a new car, there was no hesitation going back. Ask for Oliver G. He'll treat you right.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience & follow-up
by 03/09/2014on
Went for a test drive and ended up purchasing a 2014 Honda Odyssey EX. We bought the last EX on the lot - fortunately it was the color I would have selected anyway. Mr. P was very knowledge and patient with my many questions. I was able to lower the first price point given and thanks to the price guarantee on this site, I was able to shave $100 off that price. I feel I purchased this vehicle at a good price. We will be attending their "new car" seminar - complete with dinner!I feel that this dealer works hard to make you happy and answer any questions so you'll be a repeat customer - and so far, I am a very happy customer and would purchase a car from them again!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1st TIME CAR BUYER With GREAT Credit.......THEY DECEIVED ME.....
by 02/08/2014on
The Sales Director at Crown Honda was INTENTIONALLY AND UNAPOLOGITICALLY deceptive upon realizing I was new to the Car buying experience. I was cheated and am currently am currently paying $10,000 more for a Honda Civic than the one I drove on the car lot in that was only 30 days older. I have A1 credit and .09% credit when I arrived. PLEASE DO NOT BUY A CAR HERE!!! BLACK WOMAN BEWARE!!!!! The General Manager Scott W replied to the deceptive transaction by saying "Cann't you read, you signed it". They refunded me $800 from the lies I can prove I was told during the transaction yet keep that amount in with the financing of a 2013 Honda Civic at $28,000. They even ignored HONDA USA's recommendation to allow me to have the terms of my original car transaction of the EXACT same car bought from Boyd HONDA where I was given an ETHICAL fair deal. THIS WAS MY FIRST TIME EVER BUYING A CAR!!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
2 Comments
Excellent Honda Dealership
by 01/16/2014on
My wife & I bought a 2014 Honda Civic Coup LX. The salesman Dan M was very professional & knowledgeable. It was great working with him. The finance officer Johnny T was exceptional and worked tirelessly in getting us the lowest payment possible which was exceptional. I highly recommend this Honda dealership. They really know how to treat a customer and make them feel important. This is what Honda is all about and I will continue to do business with them in the future.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
