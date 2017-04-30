University Ford
Excellent Experience!
by 04/30/2017on
Excellent! Larry Clark was knowledgeable, professional, and Larry made my purchase extremely time efficient! Thank you Larry and University Ford!
Another great expierence
by 11/01/2016on
I keep coming back to University Ford/Kia because of Stephon White, the financial advisor, and Nick Bell, the salesman. I feel that they care about me and will provide me with the best that there is to offer at UFK. They listen to my concerns and strive to satisfy my wishes. This would be the third car I have purchased from UFK and have sent my family and friends there as well.
Sevice at University Ford
by 10/26/2016on
I had a great experience. This is the 2nd vehicle that I purchased from University Ford. I came back because I had a good experience the 1st time. The service is consistently great. Getting everything done up front, specifying what I was looking for and colors that I wouldn't be interested in, selecting a vehicle online and looking at other options. Everything was great. Jason was great. Very relatable and personable. Everyone that you run across speaks and smiles. I'm a repeat customer and as long as the service is great and you keep producing great vehicles, I will probably be a customer for life!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Top of the line!
by 02/22/2016on
My experience with University Ford/Kia was excellent. As far as I am concerned this dealership was "top of the line". The salesman was not pushy. He was extremely informative concerning the features of the car as well as the financing. The finance person gave me another level of understanding of the financing process. This was extremely helpful considering the fact that I had never financed a car before. He answered all of the questions that I had. The exact car that I wanted was at another dealership about 45 minutes away. As I live 2 hours from University Ford, I chose to stay and wait for the car. The sales manager came to me several times during the process to make sure that everything was going well for me. I was offered soda and tea several times as well as lunch. The gentleman who went over the paperwork with me was very thorough. He explained the different warranty packages that I could purchase and the cost of each one. I never felt that I was being pushed or being silly with any and all of my questions. The entire staff was friendly and courteous. I will recommend University Ford/Kia to my friends and family. I will purchase my next Ford from University.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great sales experience
by 10/23/2015on
Reggie Jackson and Larry Clark again make it easy to get a great deal on buying another great F-150. Great people and great dealership!
Excellent and efficient help...
by 10/06/2015on
Larry Clark was extremely responsive and helpful as we evaluated our purchase decision. We are very happy with our vehicle, the price we paid, and the limited time investment needed to secure the transaction! Thanks!!!
Great Experience
by 09/28/2015on
VJ Breeze responded very quickly to my internet query and arranged a showroom visit immediately. He greeted me on my arrival and showed the vehicles in stock efficiently. Manager Dan Smith was excellent reviewing the finances and pricing, offering an outstanding value. I will highly recommend to my friends and famiy and will return to University Ford when I need my next car. Many thanks for making my car purchase experience a pleasant one!
Great Experience
by 08/03/2015on
My recent purchase of a Ford Fusion was a great experience. John Lowery worked tirelessly to find the exact car I wanted, Mike made the finance process very easy, and Dan, Manager, checked throughout the process to make sure things were going smoothly. I would definitely recommend this dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Most responsive, not over aggressive
by 05/14/2013on
When doing research, I contacted almost all the Ford dealerships in the area, but almost none would give a quote over email without cajoling. Tim D of University Ford was very responsive and provided details that helped my search. When it came time to buy, he also beat my best offer. The whole process was relatively painless.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ready to hit you with a sales pitch...
by 07/29/2012on
When buying a car, I like to narrow the list of dealers I will visit by obtaining a "best-price" by email. I make it very clear that I do not want salespeople to call me, just email me your best price, or tell me that you do not want to do business that way and I will go elsewhere. I was contacted be a pushy, rude salesman who called and emailed several times, but would not quote a price unless I drove over an hour to the dealership. He told me that there was a "limited supply of the vehicle I was looking for" and that I was wasting salespersons' time. Nevermind, Buddy, I bought elsewhere!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable