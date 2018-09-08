2 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I have had the worst experience I have ever had at a dealership here at Lake Norman Hyundai. I started the process on a Saturday, went back in on Sunday to finalize the purchase. The paperwork took forever, we sat there for 3 hours waiting. I finally had to leave and come back and then it was not completed when I came back. I received word that everything was ready on Monday, so I told them I would be there at 3:30. At 5:30pm I still hadn't seen the first paper to sign. FINALLY at 6:00pm I sat down to sign the papers. Once signed, I went out to get in the vehicle I was purchasing, a 2013 Santa Fe which I had test driven twice. I got in the car and started it and the check engine light came on. I told the salesman and they said that it was probably the gas cap that wasn't completely shut. Tried that, light still on. Then they said it was because it was just washed and moisture had gotten on the cables. That was not it either. They took it back to the shop to try to reset the light but it wouldn't go out. They brought the vehicle back out front and the light was still on and it was starting to smell like it was overheating. I then said I do not want this vehicle anymore, please shred my paperwork and give me my car back that I was trading in. One of the sales ladies said "oh, that is not going to happen." I called my husband who then talked to the salesperson and they indeed did shred my paperwork and gave me my car back. I really liked the Santa Fe and wanted to get it, however I did not want to purchase a 2013 vehicle that had only 34,000 miles on it with a check engine light on. The next day I sent an email to the finance person as well as the general manager thanking them for working with me and said that I really would still like to purchase a vehicle like that and to please let me know if they had another one or if one came in. I thanked them numerous times for working with me through the entire deal, even though I spent almost 2 entire days there waiting for them to complete the paperwork. It was also so incredibly hot inside the dealership, not sure if the a/c wasnt working or what was going on, it was miserable. After all this and my two emails, of which I never heard a word back from the General Manager, no one bothered to email me or call me to say they were sorry that all that happened. NOTHING.. no sorry, no hate that happened to you, NOTHING. I waited a week and after not getting a response I went to another dealership and purchased a vehicle within about 4 hours... nothing like I experienced at this dealership. The entire process was HORRIBLE. Read more