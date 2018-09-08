Lake Norman Hyundai
Customer Reviews of Lake Norman Hyundai
Helped me out in a time of need
by 08/09/2018on
I recently had an unfortunate event with a tree falling on my 2016 Hyundai Azera. Much to my surprise, when I tried to report an insurance claim it was denied due to insufficient coverage. I went to Lake Norman Hyundai and explained my unfortunate situation to Shannon Moore, the Sales Manager, hoping that he would pass me off to one of his more senior sales associates who could help me not have to bear the entire $5K out of pocket expenses for the repair. Much to my surprise, Shannon told me that he was going to 'take care of this one himself.' He told me to take a walk around the lot and find something that interested me while he went and spoke to Managing Partner Cam Stewart on my behalf. I did see and emerald green beauty on the used lot that really piqued my curiosity. When I returned to the showroom, Shannon introduced me to Cam, who asked if I would be interested in looking at a used car, because he had just taken in a green 2015 luxury sedan that 'might be just my style.' You guessed it, that was the one that I was eying up earlier. Long story short, these gentlemen worked out a deal that saved me the exorbitant out of pocket expenses and had me walking away a happy life long client. It's nice to know that I have a trusted dealership that puts customer relationships ahead of profits.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent buying experience
by 01/09/2018on
Highly recommend LK Hyundai to anyone looking to purchase a vehicle. When we arrived we were greeted by Peter who was pleasant and curtious the entire visit. Unlike other dealerships, he completed our purchase from start to finish didnt have to deal with haggling back and forth on price for hours. The numbers were gathered and we expressed the ball park range where we needed to be and he made it happen within a few minutes. The vehicle I purchased was having issues with the new battery starting so they replaced the battery prior to leaving without any hassle. The GM also held friendly conversation while waiting for the vehicle to be brought up and thanked us for our purchase. We witnessed various conversations with others amongst all the employees and everyone made you feel welcomed and treated you like person not like a $ sign like others I had previously dealt with. Highly recommend. Extremely pleased!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome experience!
by 07/11/2017on
Peter was awesome! Great personality and it seems like the sales manager assigned him to me according to my personality! He was easy to relate with, knowledgeable, and not pushy but yet willing to assist with questions!
Helpful, friendly, not pushy
by 06/18/2017on
My husband and I were very pleased with the low-key, high-quality service we received at LKN Hyundai. Jeremy was fantastic and it was a pleasure to buy a car from him.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Get it together
by 05/08/2017on
One of the WORST experiences that I have had at a dealership in a long time! The sales manager Mike Johnson was very rude and IF you can work out a deal it is VERY difficult to even get a fair one. IF you do work out a deal then hope that the finance department can do their job right. They had to call us and ask for more things that they "forgot" while we were sitting in the office. Get it together guys! I don't even know how you are still in business???
had a wonderful experience Kevin is a wonderful salesman definitely would b
by 11/15/2016on
Kevin is a real top of the line salesman he wasn't at all pressureing very genuine guy.now that detail guy was slow the car looks great but did take twice to do it right other than that will recommend anyone to go here see Kevin great guy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Not A Happy Customer
by 07/30/2016on
I purchased a 2010 Chevy Malibu from LKN Hyundai on 6/27/16. I started having an issue 2 weeks later. It stared to shake when I hit the brakes. I took it in, the mechanic drove it and it didn't do it. I drove it with him in it and it wouldn't do it. It does not do every time I stop. So he told me to bring it back if it does it again. On 7/28 the service traction/service Esc light came on. I called to let them know. They told me it would be a $65 diagnostic fee. I am still feeling it shake some when I hit the brake. Yes I purchased it "as is" but never thought I would have issues a month in. I can't risk my children's safety in this car. Its so unfair. Buyer Beware!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Worst and far
by 04/27/2016on
The price online is with rebates, when you get there its start going higher. 2 dealer fees on top. I told them I'm financing with my bank not interested financing with dealer. Salesman told me he "needed" to know whats my interest rate and payoff before he can give me the value of my car. The lowest for my trade than dealers down the street in Charlotte. Manager quoted "we are not like other dealers". Told me they will give me a gift card just to test drive. I drove more than an hour with I-77 traffic so I can get BS and mind games that I can get 5 minutes from my house.
Lake Norman Hyundai dealership
by 10/29/2015on
Bobbi, the sales representative at Lake Norman Hyundai, was a true professional and understood the needs and attentively took care of my needs as a customer She was a employee that represented the Hyundai brand well and focused on the customer needs for the Hyundai product.
Horrible Review
by 09/09/2015on
I have had the worst experience I have ever had at a dealership here at Lake Norman Hyundai. I started the process on a Saturday, went back in on Sunday to finalize the purchase. The paperwork took forever, we sat there for 3 hours waiting. I finally had to leave and come back and then it was not completed when I came back. I received word that everything was ready on Monday, so I told them I would be there at 3:30. At 5:30pm I still hadn't seen the first paper to sign. FINALLY at 6:00pm I sat down to sign the papers. Once signed, I went out to get in the vehicle I was purchasing, a 2013 Santa Fe which I had test driven twice. I got in the car and started it and the check engine light came on. I told the salesman and they said that it was probably the gas cap that wasn't completely shut. Tried that, light still on. Then they said it was because it was just washed and moisture had gotten on the cables. That was not it either. They took it back to the shop to try to reset the light but it wouldn't go out. They brought the vehicle back out front and the light was still on and it was starting to smell like it was overheating. I then said I do not want this vehicle anymore, please shred my paperwork and give me my car back that I was trading in. One of the sales ladies said "oh, that is not going to happen." I called my husband who then talked to the salesperson and they indeed did shred my paperwork and gave me my car back. I really liked the Santa Fe and wanted to get it, however I did not want to purchase a 2013 vehicle that had only 34,000 miles on it with a check engine light on. The next day I sent an email to the finance person as well as the general manager thanking them for working with me and said that I really would still like to purchase a vehicle like that and to please let me know if they had another one or if one came in. I thanked them numerous times for working with me through the entire deal, even though I spent almost 2 entire days there waiting for them to complete the paperwork. It was also so incredibly hot inside the dealership, not sure if the a/c wasnt working or what was going on, it was miserable. After all this and my two emails, of which I never heard a word back from the General Manager, no one bothered to email me or call me to say they were sorry that all that happened. NOTHING.. no sorry, no hate that happened to you, NOTHING. I waited a week and after not getting a response I went to another dealership and purchased a vehicle within about 4 hours... nothing like I experienced at this dealership. The entire process was HORRIBLE.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
A Professional Dealership, Excellent Sales Staff
by 09/07/2015on
The "No Pressure" sales experience! And the no "BS" answers to my technical questions. If Russ did not know the answer to my question, he would say so and simply said he would find out, and he did!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Hyundai
by 09/04/2015on
As soon as I stepped in I felt welcomed, I loved how everyone worked together to try and get me the car I want.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Lake Norman Hyundai Rocks!
by 08/24/2015on
Wonderful salesperson - Hugens, thank you! Very friendly knowledgeable, and courteous staff. Everything went smoothly... exceptional experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great car buying experience
by 08/20/2015on
Kevin called me, as he told me he would last year, to refinance my Accent Since the interest rate was so high on my Santander financing. Instead of refinancing he suggested getting a new car. I didnt think that was an option with my credit but he made it happen. Im very grateful and I love my new Elantra and I even got to pick the color this time. Hes a great guy.
Great Buying Experience
by 04/16/2015on
The exceptionally good experience we had with our sales person Kindi. Kindi was quite knowledgeable about the 2015 Sonata Sport 2.0T that we bought. Randy the finance manage explained all the paper work so we could understand it. The friendliness of all personal.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
VERY HAPPY
by 04/02/2015on
AM did an amazing job, He got me approved and in a brand new car in less than one day, and had a saleman deliver it to me that evening and picked up my Jeep I traded in. I was made to feel very special. He did what other dealerships did not, they always tried to get more money along with my trade in and/or my payment goes up alot higher. I was very satisfied.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Lake Norman Hyundai - 2015 Veloster Turbo
by 01/28/2015on
They worked very hard to come up with a deal that met my needs and criteria for multiple trade-ins, loan amount, and payment amount. I was very pleased with the end results!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great salesperson
by 01/15/2015on
Kindi was a great salesperson! She picked out the perfect car for us and had us approved for a loan before we got to the dealership to sign the papers. Awesome salesperson and we really appreciated her help!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
My experience at dealership
by 12/24/2014on
My salesperson Jeanette was great to work with. She kept me updated, and when the vehicle I was looking for came in called and set up an appt. She explained everything perfectly and I felt I could trust her.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
TERRIBLE MANAGEMENT
by 11/13/2014on
Ridiculously high management turnover has prevented us from getting reimbursement (previously promised) for defective parts on our vehicle. Would NEVER recommend this place to ANYONE!!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Our new Azera
by 10/24/2014on
Janet Murphy worked very hard to find us the right car. We are very pleased with her efforts and the result. We are very pleased with our new Azera.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
