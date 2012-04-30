Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Nissan of Clinton

Nissan of Clinton

Visit dealer’s website 
412 Southeast Blvd, Clinton, NC 28328
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 7:30 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 7:30 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 7:30 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 7:30 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 7:30 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Nissan of Clinton

1 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best Experiance EVER at a car dealership

by jtimberlake on 04/30/2012

This has been the best experiance ever at a car dealer. No presure, no double talk, no back and forth. They did just what the quote I recived said, and when they did the appraisal on my trade, they gave me more than what they quoted me over the internet. VERY VERY Happy Customer.. Customer for life! Keep up the great work, Rick and Mike.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
106 cars in stock
0 new88 used18 certified pre-owned
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes