My wife and I were looking for a Camry and found a couple in the Charlotte area we wanted to look at. When we arrived at Town and Country, we were greeted by Jeff. We told him which car we wanted to see and he pulled it around so we could check it out. He stepped out of the way while we talked, never jumping in to try and sell this or that or steer us to something else. After a quick test drive, we decided the was no reason to go anywhere else. The car was just what we were looking for and Jeff was so personable and helpful, the decision was practically made for us. I’ve never had such a great experience at a car dealership! Well worth the drive from Columbia and will check them out first the next time we’re in the market. Read more