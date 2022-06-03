Town & Country Toyota
Customer Reviews of Town & Country Toyota
Worth the drive
by 03/06/2022on
My wife and I were looking for a Camry and found a couple in the Charlotte area we wanted to look at. When we arrived at Town and Country, we were greeted by Jeff. We told him which car we wanted to see and he pulled it around so we could check it out. He stepped out of the way while we talked, never jumping in to try and sell this or that or steer us to something else. After a quick test drive, we decided the was no reason to go anywhere else. The car was just what we were looking for and Jeff was so personable and helpful, the decision was practically made for us. I’ve never had such a great experience at a car dealership! Well worth the drive from Columbia and will check them out first the next time we’re in the market.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Quick Maintenance on a Saturday without an appointment!
by 06/28/2021on
Had some routine maintenance and minor repairs needed before a beach trip. Did not have an appointment, but they fitted me in, and had me out of there in just over an hour. Very friendly and professional - great experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience with Brian young
by 04/20/2021on
He was an excellent and funny salesman. I felt so comfortable with him. He talked and walked me through everything
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service Advisor
by 03/10/2021on
Service advisor Robert Alexander was the best! He listened to all my questions and requests and and explained the processes very politely. He was very good at suggesting additional services without being pushy. He kept me informed by phone and had the car ready well before the predicted pick-up time. Great Experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
james shafer
by 03/03/2021on
staff was very efficient and professional. they kept me informed as to the service needed, and time it would take.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service writer
by 02/25/2021on
My service writer today was amazing. I came in with a lot of questions and he was so nice and answered everything. He truly went above and beyond!! Best experience I have ever had in that service department!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5K service
by 09/21/2020on
After waiting the drop off lane for over 30 minutes, to have 2 other customers spoken to and their vehicles taken back for service who arrived after me was extremely disappointing and boarding on dismissive and rude. I work in the industry as a service advisor and have never nor would a 30 minute wait to happen and we are small and only have 4 advisors.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The Best Dealership!!
by 09/16/2020on
I truly appreciate the kindness and professionalism shown by Robert my salesperson!! We had several issues to work thru... and he was patient and so helpful the entire time!! It was a true pleasure buying a car from this dealership!! I highly recommend them to everyone!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Work!
by 12/05/2019on
I had a very pleasant experience working with Mr. Ezra Monell to get my car repaired. I was greeted promptly when entering the bay with a smile. He listened to all I had to say and listed all items. The work was successfully completed and he explained all repairs in detail. They were completed very timely. Thanks, Mr. Monell. What a pleasant experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
30,000 miles check up
by 11/14/2019on
I was greeted promptly and was updated when necessary.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Toyota Highlander Seevice
by 10/29/2019on
Town and Country Toyota Service department never fails to impress. Everyone is extremely professional. Highly recommend them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome Dealer
by 10/16/2019on
Dealer always does great work when servicing my car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Body repair
by 09/10/2019on
A good experience from start to finish. Initial assessment was efficient and thorough. Work was done timely and I received email updates every few days. Finished work came in lower than estimate!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service review
by 09/04/2019on
Not very friendly. Wasn’t clear on charges of services. Didn’t communicate the full disclosure of services.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Catherine
by 07/22/2019on
Love our service man Robert. Easy to schedule maintenance for my Toyota Corolla. Never wait long. Easy to schedule quick service and sweet friendly staff!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Unhappy Customer
by 05/13/2019on
I purchased a new 2019 Tacoma truck in March and I've been to the dealership 3 times for what I'd consider to be a non-complex issue. The molding on top of the truck keeps coming off. First visit, after 1.5 hours I was told it would have to be ordered. Second visit, after 1.5 hours it was replaced. It came off a few days later. Third visit, after 2 hours, the only thing they did was add some adhesive.. Definitely not what I would've expected in terms of service or a brand new vehicle. I hope there is not a 4th visit for this same issue.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Construction Superintendent
by 05/09/2019on
Great place to get your Vehicle serviced.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Mike Robinson
by 02/20/2019on
Set up appointment over phone the day before. Arrived at service center as scheduled and was met by a Service representative named Brandon. Brandon did an outstanding job getting the details of the service and explaining the next steps. Approximately one hour later, Brandon called me to inform me that my car was ready to be picked up. Very professional and knowledgeable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Outstanding Service
by 02/14/2019on
This was my first time at Town and County Toyota and they far exceeded my expectations. The staff was friendly, courteous and beyond professional. It was a true pleasure doing business with them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Blessing - 2013 Toyota Prius 2
by 02/02/2019on
I would recommend this location if you are purchasing a Toyota. I wrote a detailed review on Dealer Rater, but was unable to successfully copy/paste it so I will abbreviate here. Long story short....Louis O’Pharrow is the person that truly sold me on this location and I was loyal because of him - I knew I could trust him. He directed me to D’Andre Jackson who worked with me patiently since I Originally wanted a 2018, but it was above my price range of cash that I had and I didn’t want a loan or car payment. D’Andre sent me information when the 2013 arrived arrived. He sent me the car fax information by email so I could research it. It only was one owner and 18,000 miles so that was great. He worked with his supervisor, Alex who I worked with and Alex worked with his supervisor, Todd Grubb, for the purchase price and I purchased it this past Saturday a week ago with a 90-day warranty. This past Wednesday, I also worked with two very nice men, Michael Porter and Jack Daly who were very helpful. I call my car, Blessing, because I thank my Lord Jesus for blessing me with such nice, trustworthy people and my new-to-me car. I am thankful TOwn and Country is only 10 min. away for oil changes....great service center, too.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Car repair
by 01/20/2019on
Very satisfied. Great service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
