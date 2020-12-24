Hendrick MINI
Satisfied Customer
by 12/24/2020on
My salesperson Forrest was excellent very accommodating, professional and kind.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The Best
by 01/19/2021on
Always welcoming. I trust what is recommended. This is my third Mini, because I know I will be taken care of!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
2017 Mini service
by 01/15/2021on
Very thorough and got me out in record time. I love the video review from the service tech!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2 Comments
Great service!
by 12/18/2020on
The service provided and the explanation the tech provided via video was all extremely helpful and very patient in accommodating me as a client.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Service on Mini Countryman
by 11/25/2020on
The service provided yesterday was thorough from the beginning I checked in until I picked up my vehicle. The process was explained about the service needed. The inspection service was sent via text showng results. I also received a text letting me know that I could text with any questions. Everyone was professional and provided quality customer service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
The BEST Car Service!
by 11/24/2020on
I have never had better car service, Hendrick MINI is the absolute best! They always go above and beyond and make sure I am taken care of. Work is always fixed and complete the first time, I never have to go back for the same issue twice. Everyone in the service area of Hendrick MINI is delightful and very knowledgable. Will never take my car elsewhere!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Best service experience ever.
by 09/24/2020on
My service representative was on point, informative and efficient. Service was performed quicker than promised - can't ask for more than that!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
MINI Owner
by 09/02/2020on
I needed an emergency’ tire replacement! Was supposed to spend the day with my family at a lake house. My run flat blew due to a bad road ‘plate’ on the highway as we drove 2 hours from our home to this Lake house. I called my dealership and they recommended Hendrick MINI in Charlotte as it may be closer. The Hendrick dealership was awesome! They got me in and out ASAP. I did miss 3 hours of lake fun, but at least I had a great service experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Tire repair
by 07/30/2020on
My mini tire would not hold air. I took it on for service and they were able to repair without replacing the tire. They did a thorough job in looking over the entire car and my brakes were done. Thank you for helping me stay safe so I can continue to motor on.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Taylor Morrison
by 07/21/2020on
There was NO pressure from her straight forward pricing and totally on top of her game... She made my experience second to none....
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
New MINI Owner
by 12/01/2019on
I purchased my MINI about two weeks ago and so far it is truly a great car. It responds so well!!! Hendricks MINI’s salesmen are knowledgeable, courteous and professional.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Terrible
by 08/30/2016on
I had an absolutely awful experience with one individual in particular. Todd the assistant sales manager he is completely incompetent. I drove all the way from Myrtle Beach to look at a 2013 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Hard Rock listed for 32k. I was told the vehicle was in excellent condition with no defects. I made the trip all the way up there to find that the vehicle would not even go into 4wd low. The factory selectable lockers did not engage and the factory sway bar disconnect did not work. I have owned multiple jeeps and have extensive experience with them however when I called Todd to tell him I was not going to buy he acted like everything worked and I was wrong lol it was a joke he has no experience whatsoever when it comes to off-road vehicles or jeeps but has the audacity to question whether I know how to engage 4wd in a jeep ha ha worthless
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Hendrick Mini Service is the BEST !!
by 09/10/2015on
I can't say enough how satisfied I am as a Hendrick Mini service customer. My Mini is a few years old and I love it like family. They treat it and myself like family everytime I visit! Always on time with delivery once the service is complete. Always offers a loaner so I can get stuff done while they are working on it. Always make sure I am satisfied before I leave. Dana has been there for us the past few visits, she and the service team are all just awesome! Love my Mini, love my Hendrick Mini!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Joshua Richardson in Service is AMAZING!!!
by 06/30/2015on
Impressed by Joshua's awareness of details, suggestions and follow through. He spotted ways to improve MINI's operation & aesthetics-went with them & thrilled! He even RESOLVED an unrelated issue for a friend's MINI just by my asking. J's "post-work" call was awesome too. It's clear Joshua knows his brand inside/out ...he's now my GO-TO (& new friend) in Service which I have found to be an excellent dept. Giving Hendrick a huge "thank you" for hiring JOSHUA RICHARDSON!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Loving my new MINI!!!!
by 06/29/2015on
INCREDIBLY AWESOME - that is how I would describe my experience at Hendrick MINI!!!!!! I was looking to purchase my first MINI and wanted to trade in my Range Rover Sport. I emailed them and was immediately contacted by Naomi Farley. Naomi is phenomenal!!! She was helpful, friendly, accommodating, but not pushy. She walked the lot to find the perfect volcanic orange MINI for me, arranged a test drive and then had her ready on short notice the next Saturday (complete with the new wheels I wanted). I felt like we had been friends forever. Hendrick MINI also gave me the best trade-in which beat other dealers that I contacted that offered to buy my former vehicle for cash! I will have to drive 2 hours for service as there is not a closer dealer to my home, but it's worth it! The entire staff at this dealership was super helpful and friendly (thanks to Dustin Johnson, Patrick and Ashley in the reception area).
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great buying experience!
by 06/23/2015on
Cody at Charlottes Mini dealership made my buying experience great. He set resonanke expectations, was attentive and responsive! I love my Mini and enjoyed the car buying experience. Thanks Cody!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome experience at Hendrick MINI
by 06/09/2015on
I had the very best experience with Hendrick MINI and our Motoring Advisor Cody Martyna. We've had the pleasure of working with this dealership initially through the Service Department when we moved into the Charlotte area already owning a MINI. Hendrick MINI is top notch and then we ordered our 2nd custom built MINI with Cody. Cody did an AWESOME job keeping me informed with the status on a regular basis as we waited for it to arrive from the UK. Cody is a joy to work with and provided the very best in customer service - always with a smile on his face! I could tell Cody loves the MINI brand and as a customer, this energy is contagious! He goes out of his way and above & beyond what I would've expected so he far exceeded my expectations. I look forward to a continued positive relationship with Cody & Hendrick MINI - I couldn't be happier!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Exemplary Sales and Service
by 04/21/2015on
My husband and I recently purchased our second Mini Cooper from Hendrick Mini and our experience was exemplary! We worked with Cody Martyna who made me feel as if we were his number one priority. We had customized stripes added to our new Mini and through out the whole process Cody took his time to make sure our issues were handled and we were satisfied. Hendrick Mini has provided the the best car buying, service and atmosphere that one could hope for. We will and have since recommend Hendrick Mini and Cody to everyone admiring our Mini!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New Mini Owner
by 04/16/2015on
Cody Martyna did a fantastic job. He is well Informed about the product and extremely helpful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The Best car buying experience!!
by 03/11/2015on
I sent an email inquiring about a mini my husband and I saw online; within a half hour we got a call and set up an appointment for that day. When we got to the dealership they were very busy and we had to wait for a little while. However during our wait we were never forgotten! The young lady at the front desk kept us informed on how much longer it would be and offered us water or coffee and could not have been sweeter. When Cody was finished with his client he came out to greet us. He was very well informed about all the Minis and found one that suited my wish list. However my wish list changed and I couldnt make a decision (there are sooo many option to choose from). Cody was not pushy and did not get frustrated with me, he was so patient. It was late so he talked to his manager (Todd, who was also great) and they let me drive one home for the night. I was SOLD!! Sunday afternoon we went to Hendrick Mini and bought a 2015 Mini cooper s and not the one I drove home because I changed my mind again about the color. Cody is awesome has called to see how everything is going with my new Mini and to see if Im still happy. I couldnt be happier with Cody and the staff there and of course my new Mini. Thank you Cody, Lisa, Ron and Lola Lincolnton NC
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
