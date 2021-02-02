Hendrick BMW
Customer Reviews of Hendrick BMW
by 02/02/2021
IMPECCABLE SALES & SERVICE TEAM!!!!!!!!!!!! I will always search their site and location before I ever buy another car from another dealer. They help me out with a X5 and I was able to leave the lot that day with my car. Never pushy, fact based only about my purchase and gave me a GREAT deal.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
How do you mess up a CASH sale?
by 04/12/2022on
How do you mess up a CASH sale? I reserved a 2022 BMW X1 in March while it was still on the boat. On 08 April 2022, it arrived at the dealership. From March 16 to April 08, I asked my Client Advisor Deon to provide to me the out-the-door numbers, the acceptable payment options (e.g. cashier's check, personal check, etc...), and who the payment was to be made payable to. Several emails were sent to Deon asking for this information with no responses. The day I went to the bank to get a cashier's check as I was needing to close my bank account due to some fraud issues, I even called Deon but he was not available so I asked for him to call me, or his manager, or anyone to give to me the information to put on the cashier's check which was coming from Well's Fargo. While at the bank for two-hours, I never received a call back. So, I guessed the dollar figure and I put the cashier's check in my name so that I can sign it over to them at closing. I told Deon when he finally called, and I told him that I had a cashier's check in my name and I can sign it over to the dealership. He said nothing, so I assumed it we were good to go. Two days later, my car arrives. Deon called me at noon to give to me the out-the-door number that I asked for 4-weeks ago. He said that he just too busy for me to come during the day, so I had to arrive at 5pm. I went in to pay for the vehicle that I had just seen only an hour earlier, Mike, the finance manager, froze when he saw my check addressed to me. I told him that I could sign it over to them. He tried calling others, but being a Friday at 6pm, everyone he needed was gone. He finally called in Dayne Cook, Sales Manager, and Dayne informed me that my check is unacceptable, and that he needed to have the car sold, so if I wanted to keep it reserved for me (even though it has been for the last 4-weeks), I would have to give to them more money to keep it reserved. I asked Dayne how can he demand it be sold when it just arrived on the lot that day. This was a pressure tactic. Something I had not expect from a luxury brand dealer. So, I give them money now or they sell it from under me. I was angry about being treated so poorly. After about 40-50 minutes of walking down trying to calm down. Deon approaches me with a message. He says, "This was an honest mistake you made and we spoke with our GM. He says that you can take until next Friday to get us payment however the car stays here. If you want the car today, then you will have to finance it." I asked if I can get the GM's offer in writing. Deon told me, "You just have to trust us!" This infuriated me. First, he insults me saying it was my mistake. Second, Trust is earned, not given. Up to this point, there is nothing that I can trust as Deon and Dayne failed in this transaction not me. If Deon had responded to my many, many requests for this information, we would not have this problem today. So, I walked away as I was not about to reward a "business" for bad behavior. A point to note! My Bank and other luxury auto dealers (e.g. Mercedes, Volvo, Genesis, Audi, etc...) all stated that they accept signed over cashier's checks, without issue. The dealers suggested this may have been a ploy as they had another potential buyer lined up who was willing to pay more as the new BMWs are sold typically before they get on the lot. For those reserving vehicles with Hendrick Auto, specifically Hendrick BMW, be aware that you may have to fight to keep your vehicle if you still intend to purchase one.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
2019 X 1 Service
by 02/04/2021on
Service Advisor was Saad Mubarak who is outstanding as he always looks to do the work needed with the lowest cost and with BMW Warranty. He represents both the customer and his company equally . Hendrick is fortunate to have a Service Manager as good as he is. Now the Brakes ...... well that different story. BMW Has cheapened the Pads on the X1 as they only lasted 20k miles. My last X1 went 60K without needing pads ........ I'm told this was a BMW change which allows them to sell more replacement parts on the X1 and X2 . Be careful and stay away from the X1 and X2
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Easy to work with-
by 04/17/2020on
While not a Hendrick fan, I will say that this BMW team did a great job in a very difficult environment. They were responsive, reasonable and accommodating. I'd recommend our sales person and sales manager. Thanks
Terrible Service and Dishonesty
by 08/15/2016on
I reside in Connecticut and unfortunately Hendrick BMW did not follow through on what was promised on their end. I left NC with an unregistered vehicle, after being told I was "good to go" and when I spoke to them shortly after, they told me they have 30 days to file all paperwork. It has been over that and the CT DMV still does not have the paperwork from Hendrick BMW. I have been waiting for phone calls and emails back from several staff members at this dealership and still am going unnoticed. Do not trust this dealership. There are better options.
Hendrick BMW Charlotte
by 07/22/2016on
I want to thank Jeff Shinn for a great customer experience with getting me into my new 328i coupe !! This was my 4th purchase from him and every time my service is exceptional !! Pleasant process and everyone in sales and service was excellent taking care of me for 5 years now!! I will stay doing business with you all and look forward to coming back in the future. Justin Love and Rusty Reeves were also a big help with the process of getting my new vehicle and always take care of me for routine maintenance and supplying me with loaner cars when needed. I just want to thank the Hendrick BMW Charlotte for going above and beyond :) !!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service from Brian Barry.
by 06/29/2016on
Brian was a great help to us in our used car purchase. We found a listing for a great used car, but were concerned about making close to a 3 hour drive to see it. Brian answered all of our questions, and helped us negotiate a sale price before we made the drive.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience with Brian Barry
by 06/09/2016on
I had the pleasure of working with Brian Barry to purchase a 2013 528i. Brian was great to work with and made the process quick and easy. I would definitely recommend him.
Exceptional Experience
by 06/06/2016on
I had the pleasure of working with Jeff Shinn recently, he was highly recommended by one of my BMW enthusiast co-workers. I test drove my new Z4 during my lunch hour and Jeff had the deal done and ready to sign when I got off work, you can't ask for an easier purchase process! Jeff was knowledgeable and helpful throughout the process and just a lot of fun to do business with - I highly recommend Hendrick BMW and Jeff Shinn.
Best BMW Sale EVER
by 05/18/2016on
Last Wednesday after having my old 330i serviced I happened to stop by the E. Independence Pre-Owned Hendrick's lot. I wasn't really out to buy, just look. I was greeted by a sales associate named Jeff Shinn. He was very friendly, not pushy, & very helpful. He asked what features I liked etc, then we looked at all the the vehicles that fit the description. We went out & found the perfect BMW 328i fully loaded w/more features than I could ever imagine. I am so happy. The customer service was amazing. I couldn't have asked for a better experience! Jhoda (the sales Mngr), Jonathan (credit specialist) & Jeff Shinn are a car buyers "dream team"! They really make you feel like more than just a # & they truly go out of their way to put you into the car you want. From beginning to end it was the best experience I could ask for & I highly recommend them to anyone ; )
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Brian Barry
by 04/29/2016on
We bought our first BMW last weekend at Hendricks and Brian was our guy. He was very professional and very easy to work with through the process. I would recommend Hendricks and definitely Brian to purchase your next car!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service with a smile
by 04/28/2016on
This is my second purchase from Mr. Jeff Shinn. A man of few words, but very many laughs, he is a breath of fresh air in the automotive sales industry. His knowledge and professionalism radiates positive energy throughout the building! Straight forward, honest, efficient and flawless, Jeff Shinn will be the only salesperson I plan to work with in any future purchases. Hendrick BMW will be the only BMW store I ever work with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
BEST EXPERIENCE EVER!
by 04/26/2016on
This makes my second BMW purchase, both from Hendrick BMW and Jeff Shinn. Jeff is by far the best sales professional with whom I have ever dealt! he is professional, personable and thorough. He addressed all of my wants and needs, and he even hooked me up with some pretty decent BMW gear (both times)! Hendrick is the epitome of service excellence, and Jeff Shinn is the face with which I associate the Hendrick name. I highly recommend Hendrick BMW and Jeff to anyone looking for a new or used BMW vehicle!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Care About Their Customers!
by 04/06/2016on
I'm giving a BIG shout-out to Hendrick BMW. I took my 2013 X3, still under warranty, to a local dealer 3x's to correct an oil leak discovered on the plate cover of the cars oil pan -they did not correct nor acknowledge the problem. John Kemp and the crew at Hendrick BMW took excellent care of my car. In fact a mechanic friend of mine looked over the work when I got home and said they did an Excellent job replacing the oil pan! I would not hesitate to drive 2 hours again to get my car serviced at Hendrick. And when I am ready to replace one of my two BMW's I am buying through Hendrick because they really care about their Customers.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
outstanding service
by 03/22/2016on
I recent;y purchased an X5 from Hendrick and could not be happier. Jeff Shinn really worked hard to find the right BMW for mine and my family's needs. He makes car buying fun, yet he is truly a professional and so thorough. He listens and delivers! I would highly recommend Hendrick pre owned BMW. A+
Hendrick BMW
by 03/09/2016on
I recently purchased a used BMW Z4. I had been looking for the right car for several years. Jeff Shinn was my sales person. Jeff was great: he made the car buying process easy, clear and informative. Further, it was fun. Jeff is professional and client focused. Follow up by Hendrick and BMW has been terrific.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Wonderful experience- Don Bennett
by 02/14/2016on
We have purchased before from Hendrick dealerships, but this experience was by far the best. Don Bennett was attentive, listening to our needs and delivered a terrific result. If you decide on a BMW -- and you should -- be sure to visit Hendrick and ask for Mr. Bennett.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very Good Experience
by 12/12/2015on
This is my first BMW and had a good experience with Hendrick. Brian P.Barry is our sales person.He went out of the way to help us out to purchase our first BMW.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Review of Luca Reyner at Hendrick BMW Charlotte
by 09/11/2015on
Luca Reyner has been providing service to my wife and I for several years now. He is always attentive to our requirements and consistently meets his promises for quality, cost and timely delivery of our vehicle. He goes out of his way to handle sometimes unscheduled issues that arise and we have never been disappointed with his service. He is an ace and we would recommend him to all people that need BMW service in the Charlotte area.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2011 BMW 550i Great Experience
by 08/31/2015on
My visit with Hendrick BMW was very good and super quick. I knew that I wanted a 550i, and went in to see them. Brian Barry helped me and identified several vehicles, we test drove and I wound up purchasing one the same day. The sales process was quick and easy, and the car is fantastic. I will definitely purchase from them again!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Proud Owner of my new 2015 BMW 535i xDrive
by 08/25/2015on
I loved the BMW 535i xdrive from the day I test drove in May 2015. Jordan DeVore, the manager explained me the benefits of 535i from top to bottom compared with Audi A6 & Lexus GS 350. He helped me to get the best car with good features for best cost in less time when compared to other BMW dealers in NC & SC, but the pricing and service from Hendrick BMW Charlotte was the best. Jordan also recommended to get my car delivery from Greer SC thru BMW performance delivery program, which I had to drive the similar 535i in tracks and x5 in rocky rocks (the experience was amazing). The team there explained me the features for about 3 hrs, which is very useful and it is truly awesome. I'm 100% satisfied customer of Hendrick BMW Charlotte and a proud owner. Thank you Jordan
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
