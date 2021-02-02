1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

How do you mess up a CASH sale? I reserved a 2022 BMW X1 in March while it was still on the boat. On 08 April 2022, it arrived at the dealership. From March 16 to April 08, I asked my Client Advisor Deon to provide to me the out-the-door numbers, the acceptable payment options (e.g. cashier's check, personal check, etc...), and who the payment was to be made payable to. Several emails were sent to Deon asking for this information with no responses. The day I went to the bank to get a cashier's check as I was needing to close my bank account due to some fraud issues, I even called Deon but he was not available so I asked for him to call me, or his manager, or anyone to give to me the information to put on the cashier's check which was coming from Well's Fargo. While at the bank for two-hours, I never received a call back. So, I guessed the dollar figure and I put the cashier's check in my name so that I can sign it over to them at closing. I told Deon when he finally called, and I told him that I had a cashier's check in my name and I can sign it over to the dealership. He said nothing, so I assumed it we were good to go. Two days later, my car arrives. Deon called me at noon to give to me the out-the-door number that I asked for 4-weeks ago. He said that he just too busy for me to come during the day, so I had to arrive at 5pm. I went in to pay for the vehicle that I had just seen only an hour earlier, Mike, the finance manager, froze when he saw my check addressed to me. I told him that I could sign it over to them. He tried calling others, but being a Friday at 6pm, everyone he needed was gone. He finally called in Dayne Cook, Sales Manager, and Dayne informed me that my check is unacceptable, and that he needed to have the car sold, so if I wanted to keep it reserved for me (even though it has been for the last 4-weeks), I would have to give to them more money to keep it reserved. I asked Dayne how can he demand it be sold when it just arrived on the lot that day. This was a pressure tactic. Something I had not expect from a luxury brand dealer. So, I give them money now or they sell it from under me. I was angry about being treated so poorly. After about 40-50 minutes of walking down trying to calm down. Deon approaches me with a message. He says, "This was an honest mistake you made and we spoke with our GM. He says that you can take until next Friday to get us payment however the car stays here. If you want the car today, then you will have to finance it." I asked if I can get the GM's offer in writing. Deon told me, "You just have to trust us!" This infuriated me. First, he insults me saying it was my mistake. Second, Trust is earned, not given. Up to this point, there is nothing that I can trust as Deon and Dayne failed in this transaction not me. If Deon had responded to my many, many requests for this information, we would not have this problem today. So, I walked away as I was not about to reward a "business" for bad behavior. A point to note! My Bank and other luxury auto dealers (e.g. Mercedes, Volvo, Genesis, Audi, etc...) all stated that they accept signed over cashier's checks, without issue. The dealers suggested this may have been a ploy as they had another potential buyer lined up who was willing to pay more as the new BMWs are sold typically before they get on the lot. For those reserving vehicles with Hendrick Auto, specifically Hendrick BMW, be aware that you may have to fight to keep your vehicle if you still intend to purchase one. Read more