Enterprise Car Sales Charlotte
Customer Reviews of Enterprise Car Sales Charlotte
Enterprise Car Sales
by 06/21/2017on
I was very satisfied with every phase of purchasing my car from Enterprise Jordan Smith was very knowledgeable while describing the cars that would fit my description of financial and like of the car
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
by 11/16/2016on
Really enjoyed the enterprise experience. They made everything very easy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Enterprise Car Sales Treated Me Better Than My Family
by 11/09/2016on
When you walk in the door of Enterprise Car Sales in Charlotte NC, you are immediately greeted like a long lost family member. It is amazing how everyone smiles at you and most everyone stops to speak to you. Even though only one salesperson is working on your deal, everyone is invested in you. Most of the vehicles are 2015 to 2016 and have under 40k miles. Their prices are lower than any other prices I could find anywhere else. I would refer anyone to Enterprise Car Sales in Charlotte NC.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2015 Hyundai Elantra
by 11/01/2016on
The entire process and experience was quick and easy. My car was delivered to me at work. Looking to purchase a second car soon and will definitely consider Enterprise again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Totally Satisfied Customer
by 10/01/2016on
I was treated with the utmost respect from all levels of personnel. I will definitely tell all my friends or who ever will listen, about purchasing a vehicle from this dealership. I am very satisfied with my purchase, and the respect I was shown from all. Very professional team of gentleman.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very Cool Experience
by 12/05/2015on
I loved the experience buying this car. Darrius met me as I was getting out of my car--but not in the stereotypical used car sales guy. He was genuine, introduced himself and listened to what I was needing and wanting to do. No where in this experience did I feel like I was being "sold" something. But, simply, getting my needs met. This would have been a five-star rating based on the experience itself. The only reason for dropping it by one star is because of the car itself. Having driven it for several weeks now, it turns out to not be as solid of a car as I was expecting. I got out of my car so determined to look at that specific car that I didn't really look at anything else in my price range. I wish I had done that. When I decide to get something different and closer to my needs, I will go to Enterprise first, for sure. I'm confident Darrius and all the guys there will work to get me into the perfect car for me.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Outstanding Customer Service, Genuine Salesmen, Honest
by 11/28/2015on
I found Enterprise Car sales while shopping around online looking for the most for my money. Not only do they offer no haggle pricing but it was generally the lowest price. I found my perfect Jeep but it was at another store about 50 miles away. I called and informed them I wanted to see if I could have it transfered just to look at it. The salesman Robert had it delivered and certified the next day. I came in looked at it and fell in love. What they didn't know is rat I had done all my investigating I needed and Kew that was the car I wanted. None of the guys pressured me in to buying the car. They told me I could look around and come back if I needed to. After I forming them that this was the car for me, I was greeted by the manager. He was the most down to earth guy. All the guys in the office were joking around with each other and the customers. They offered my son snacks and beverages. One of the sales guys wwant above and beyond to keep my 9 year old entertained. The environment changed my entire perspective on car buying. Hands down the best car buying experience ever. What I love the most?! Enterprise gives you 7 days/1000 miles to drive your car and if you find its just not for you, you can bring it back. WHAT!? What other dealership offers that? Plus they give you AT LEAST Kelly Blue book for your trade. In fact they gave me 700.00 more. No other dealership will offer that. They were upfront with all the fees, which by the way are lower than dealerships. I had my own financing company but they work with several financing companies to get almost everyone approved. I didn't spend hours dealing with the back and forth that you traditionally deal with at other car dealers. I will never go anywhere else when buying another car. Enterprise car sales has an A++ in my book and I am so thankful for the outstanding service that I recieved. I have referred several people to them and they were pleasantly surprised at how much easier the process was AND they don't push you to do anything. Try Enterprise Car Sales before you go anywhere else!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Amazing Service and Staff
by 11/21/2015on
Having been anxious about buying my first car for as long as I can remember, I was pleasantly surprised by how easy it could be. Robert Collins was professional and steadfast, along with every other member of the team I dealt with. I ended up with an awesome, sensible car and felt no pressure to buy something more than I needed. I'm 100% pleased with the overall experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Stress Free Car Buying
by 06/03/2014on
We recently purchased a car with the help of one of the salespersons, Albert B. The entire office is friendly and easy going. The prices are preset, so no haggling and no pressure to buy. We took our time and tried several cars before narrowing our search down. We are completely satisfied with the experience and are not sure that we would ever go elsewhere at this point. Best experience ever.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
1 Comments