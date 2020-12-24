5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I sent an email inquiring about a mini my husband and I saw online; within a half hour we got a call and set up an appointment for that day. When we got to the dealership they were very busy and we had to wait for a little while. However during our wait we were never forgotten! The young lady at the front desk kept us informed on how much longer it would be and offered us water or coffee and could not have been sweeter. When Cody was finished with his client he came out to greet us. He was very well informed about all the Minis and found one that suited my wish list. However my wish list changed and I couldnt make a decision (there are sooo many option to choose from). Cody was not pushy and did not get frustrated with me, he was so patient. It was late so he talked to his manager (Todd, who was also great) and they let me drive one home for the night. I was SOLD!! Sunday afternoon we went to Hendrick Mini and bought a 2015 Mini cooper s and not the one I drove home because I changed my mind again about the color. Cody is awesome has called to see how everything is going with my new Mini and to see if Im still happy. I couldnt be happier with Cody and the staff there and of course my new Mini. Thank you Cody, Lisa, Ron and Lola Lincolnton NC Read more