5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

A wonderful buying experience. Bradlee was spot on with all of my inquiries and was very well informed! He went out of his way numerous times to accommodate my needs. And I am very grateful. I felt like I got a good deal on my trade and on the vehicle I purchased. I definitely recommend this dealership to anyone but Bradlee Pratersch is the reason I drove more than two hours to buy a car. He went above and beyond what anyone else was willing to do. Read more