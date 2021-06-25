1 out of 5 stars service Rating

The clutch went out on my Challenger and I had the car towed to them. I got a text from them the next day saying that they were going to look at the car. After (2) days of not hearing anything from them, I contacted them and they said that it was the clutch. I then called them to see how much the repair was and they told me $2,450 +/- for parts and $1,100 for labor. Which is insane. They told me I needed a flywheel and that it was on back order. At this point I figured they had torn down the transmission and saw all of this. Nope. The car was still sitting in the same place I left it. How would they have known that the car needed a flywheel if they never removed the trans to check? If the car actually needed all of those parts then fine, but the fact that they didnt even look at it and just gave me a list of parts that make a manual trans work is laughable. They also charged me $160 for a diagnostic fee. Basically they got in the car put it in gear it didnt go and said it needs a clutch. Which I already knew mind you. The issue is giving me a labor quote for changing parts that I didnt even need. Then, on the work order it only mentioned that the clutch was bad. Not all the other parts they told me over the phone. They also left the doors unlocked while the car was just sitting outside in the parking lot. I found another shop that will do the same job for $1,300 which is in line with the prices Ive seen others pay for the same issue which is common for my car. If you have money just sitting around and want to blow it, then take your car to them. Theyll rebuild the motor for you when you only needed an oil change. Needless to say that was my first time doing business with them and its most definitely the last. $160 lesson learned. Read more