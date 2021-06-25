Hendrick Dodge Ram FIAT
Customer Reviews of Hendrick Dodge Ram FIAT
Thankful
by 06/25/2021on
The team was great even upon entering the building with a teamful Hello!! Mr. Chris H. Heard my concerns and put me with a great humble salesman Cameron Green who was patient then the finale the closing with Mr. Louis G. on my brand New 2020 Dodge Journey for my new journey on the road. Overall have Blessed to have had a experience I will never forget to Mr.Tommy L. Thank you
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
2013 Mustang 302 Boss
by 03/12/2021on
Hendrick Dodge is an excellent dealership. Everyone treated us with kindness and respect. Brandon was an excellent in sales. He answered every question and kept his word on return calls. He stayed over the night we arrived and let us look at the car and discussed arrangements the following morning. This is one of the best dealerships I've ever dealt with. Top of the art with computer technology signing paperwork. Very impressed overall. I have never been in a dealership to where everyone was so nice to you and had a smile. The lady at the desk was just so nice and friendly. It was just awesome experience. We have already relayed our wonderful experience to friends and businesses here in Kingsport. Thank you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Fantastic Service -- Love my new car
by 12/29/2019on
This was a great experience. The entire team here was fantastic. They were professional, helpful, very responsive to questions and not at all pushy as so many dealers can be. They quickly made a very fair offer on my trade in. The finance team and sales teams were excellent. I had been looking for the right car for some time and had been to several of the Hendrick dealerships prior to this one, and found them all to be the same. This is a great and very well run organization. The entire experience was fast, efficient and easy -- and I walked out with a new car that I am very exited about. I highly recommend Hendrick Auto!
Needed a clutch got quoted for everything else.
by 08/03/2018on
The clutch went out on my Challenger and I had the car towed to them. I got a text from them the next day saying that they were going to look at the car. After (2) days of not hearing anything from them, I contacted them and they said that it was the clutch. I then called them to see how much the repair was and they told me $2,450 +/- for parts and $1,100 for labor. Which is insane. They told me I needed a flywheel and that it was on back order. At this point I figured they had torn down the transmission and saw all of this. Nope. The car was still sitting in the same place I left it. How would they have known that the car needed a flywheel if they never removed the trans to check? If the car actually needed all of those parts then fine, but the fact that they didnt even look at it and just gave me a list of parts that make a manual trans work is laughable. They also charged me $160 for a diagnostic fee. Basically they got in the car put it in gear it didnt go and said it needs a clutch. Which I already knew mind you. The issue is giving me a labor quote for changing parts that I didnt even need. Then, on the work order it only mentioned that the clutch was bad. Not all the other parts they told me over the phone. They also left the doors unlocked while the car was just sitting outside in the parking lot. I found another shop that will do the same job for $1,300 which is in line with the prices Ive seen others pay for the same issue which is common for my car. If you have money just sitting around and want to blow it, then take your car to them. Theyll rebuild the motor for you when you only needed an oil change. Needless to say that was my first time doing business with them and its most definitely the last. $160 lesson learned.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Good Deal
by 06/11/2014on
I found the new Challenger I wanted on their website and called to ask about the price. I set an appointment to come see the vehicle and they had it ready to go. The trade value they gave me was a little better than I expected so I kind of jumped at the deal. Overall, I was pleased by the way they moved quickly to do the deal and let me drive my new car home. I didn't feel pressured and I feel really good about the price. Recommended!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
This dealership is terrible
by 10/02/2009on
I went to buy a car at this dealership. They are certainly willing to sell with the traditional 'let me check with my manager' approach. They want your money, and have no interest in your concerns once they've got it. Save yourself some serious aggravation - do not go to this dealer. If there was an award for the worst dealer for American cars in the US, they would win hands down. They are conveniently located, pleasant when they sense a sale, and complementary impossible to reach once they've made the sale. Its really sad - probably part of the reason that people go and buy a Honda or Toyota.
Avoid This Dealer
by 06/17/2008on
Our sales person gave us false information because it was what we wanted to hear. We found out at the last minute that the information he gave us was false. The entire price negotiation process fulfilled the cheesiest depictions of cars sales. We planned to buy a Dodge Journey... after dealing with this dealership we bought a Hyundai instead. [violative content deleted] Use another dealership if you'd like to buy a dodge.
Took car repeatly & still not fixed
by 12/23/2007on
I had work done on my Chrysler. The car still was not driving correctly (steering wheel shaking). I told the service manager and he told me that I would have to wait a week to bring it in because they were short on transmission mechanics. I drove my elderly father for cancer treatments. The steering wheel again shook. We had an accident because of the malfunctioning car that Hendricks did not fix. We are lucky to be alive.
1 Comments