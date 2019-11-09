5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Paige is such a great guy! He helped me buy my car from Stearns Ford 2 years ago and just helped my husband and I buy another last week. He is honest and not once did he make us feel pressured or unsure. He gave us multiple options to help us find the perfect truck for our family. We made the decision 2 years ago when we purchased my car that the next would come from them. It was solidified last week that we will NEVER go anywhere else. We already have it in the works to buy the next one! And I do have to add a side note about the service department. I don't trust many people to be honest with me about service details but I absolutely trust these guys. They call BEFORE they do anything to confirm with me that 1- it's what I want done, and 2- that it's not going to financially hurt us. Who else does that??? They even give me suggestions as to what I can do to help and what can wait a little while and still be perfectly safe. My mechanic husband even trusts these guys to service our cars without question or doubt that they are doing ANYTHING unnecessary. Amazing people, these guys. Not one bad experience or bad word about them. My family will never buy (or get our cars serviced) anywhere else!! Read more