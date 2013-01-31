Carolina Nissan
Customer Reviews of Carolina Nissan
Great place to get a car!
01/31/2013
I just bought a 2013 Altima from them and they were great through the whole process. I got a great deal on the car and they even drove it off the showroom floor for me just so I could take it for an overnight test drive.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best place to buy, best dealership for service
05/18/2011
In November of 2008 we stopped at Carolina Nissan just to get a brochure on the new Maxima and ended up trading that very night. We love the car and Carolina Nissan. Mark Garner was very comfortable to work with. Not once did we feel like he wasn't doing everyhing possible to get us the car we wanted at the best price. There was no runaround and never any pressure, just good salesmanship. The service department has always been great and since the sale we've consistently been treated like a valued customer. Because we've had such wonderful experience there we've been back several times just to visit and keep in touch. We would never consider buying a Nissan anywhere else. From the day you walk into the showroom the first time you are treated just like family and unlike many car dealerships, that does not end with the sale. While visiting we've observed several customers who are repeat buyers. It isn't hard to understand why they continue to come back. With most places the friendly manner they show before the sale ends almost immediately after. Not so with the great folks at Carolina Nissan.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Save yourself a lot of trouble and look for a vehicle somewhere else...
11/11/2008
I have had a horrible experience dealing with these people. Save yourself a lot of trouble and take your business elsewhere... I bought a car in September of this year (2008) from Carolina Nissan in Burlington NC. I will NEVER purchase another car from this dealership, and I will NEVER recommend that anyone else do so either. We asked that our loan be made with a certain bank, it wasn't. We told them what the interest rate was at that bank, the interest rate we ended up with was higher. I was in an accident last week that totalled the car, and it turns out that I payed $21000 for a $15000 car. Needless to say that the [violative content deleted] that I bought the car from did not have GAP insurance added to my loan so I am responsible for the $6000 difference between what the car was actually worth and what they said it was worth when I bought it. These people are [violative content deleted]. There is a special place in hell for people like these....