5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

In November of 2008 we stopped at Carolina Nissan just to get a brochure on the new Maxima and ended up trading that very night. We love the car and Carolina Nissan. Mark Garner was very comfortable to work with. Not once did we feel like he wasn't doing everyhing possible to get us the car we wanted at the best price. There was no runaround and never any pressure, just good salesmanship. The service department has always been great and since the sale we've consistently been treated like a valued customer. Because we've had such wonderful experience there we've been back several times just to visit and keep in touch. We would never consider buying a Nissan anywhere else. From the day you walk into the showroom the first time you are treated just like family and unlike many car dealerships, that does not end with the sale. While visiting we've observed several customers who are repeat buyers. It isn't hard to understand why they continue to come back. With most places the friendly manner they show before the sale ends almost immediately after. Not so with the great folks at Carolina Nissan. Read more