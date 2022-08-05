Paramount Kia of Asheville
Customer Reviews of Paramount Kia of Asheville
Great Experience
by 05/08/2022on
We had a great experience with Alexa at Paramount Kia. She was very helpful and communicative from the moment I got in contact with her.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
“Hey Alexa, will you buy my car?”
by 04/27/2022on
Alexa K. At Paramount Kia of Asheville went above and beyond for me as she took me through the sales process of my Kia Optima.
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Excellent customer service!
by 04/20/2022on
Paramount Kia of Asheville was an excellent dealership to work with! As a budget-conscious buyer, Alexa made the experience as enjoyable as possible for me. She was relational and relatable and made the dealership experience feel less stressful and more casual. She worked hard to negotiate a price that matched my budget and I feel satisfied with my vehicle and my payment plan. I would absolutely recommend this dealership and Alexa to others who are in the buying process. I will be going to this dealership for service and to trade in in the future.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Excellent experience!
by 02/14/2022on
I would highly recommend Paramount Kia of Asheville to anyone needing to purchase a vehicle. Alexa was great! She helped us through the process without being pushy. We are very pleased with our car buying experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
This place is awesome
by 02/10/2022on
The deals
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Love my Kia
by 01/21/2022on
Paramount Kia is a wonderful dealership, from our 1st Soul 2012, (ish) to the 2022 it has been a pleasure and Micheal Cole was great, knowledgeable, truthful, caring, and all round good guy or and funny it was a pleasure working with him
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Excellent service
by 12/19/2021on
Alexa was excellent and did everything she could for us. Thanks again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
No Pressure Sales
by 12/14/2021on
Everyone is attentive to needs and wants without being pushy or overbearing. Professional and family atmosphere. Contact Josh F. for your vehicle purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great experience!
by 12/02/2021on
Alexa was fantastic to deal with at Paramount. She made my car buying experience a rare great one!! Her extensive knowledge coupled a bubbling personality and a great sense of humor made my time at the dealership enjoyable. Alexa also went out of her way to ensure I was in and out as fast as possible. Alisha has the patience of a saint, a warm and wonderful personality, coupled with an exhaustive technical knowledge of the KIA Telluride I purchased. If I am ever in the market for another car purchase, I will check Paramount first due directly to Alexa’s and Alisha’s efforts. It’s a unique talent to make the car purchasing experience pleasurable….and these ladies hit a grand slam. Thanks, Craig
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Incredible Experience
by 12/02/2021on
I usually buy Toyota but Alexa was so knowledgeable about the Kia Sorento, I decided to give it a try. It was a SEAMLESS experience with a professional staff, especially Alexa my sales rep! Alicia gave us a tutorial on all the buttons and latest tech on the car, while Amanda handled the paperwork in the most efficient way I've seen in my history of buying cars. I would highly recommend using this team of professionals when purchasing your new car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great to work with!
by 11/26/2021on
Norman, Alisha and Amanda helped me thru the process of purchasing my 2022 Kia Rio S. Great experience! Highly recommend!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Best dealership around
by 11/01/2021on
Paramount Kia of Asheville is top notch! I am super impressed with the entire staff especially Anthony and Alicia. They are both #1 in my book. Anthony got me another beautiful car. I bought the K5, and Alicia the product manager showed me all the features. Thank you for the great service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great place to shop
by 10/20/2021on
Alexa Keefe was a wonderful salesperson. She was very nice and friendly, plus she was not pushy. She gave us the facts and worked hard to make the deal go smoothly.I highly recommend her should you shop at the Asheville KIA. Alisha Hawthorne, the Product Specialist, was wonderful to work with as well. She gave me step by step instructions how the car computer system worked, plus the mechanics of the seats, wipers, gas, gear shifts, etc. I had never had a more thorough introduction to buying a vehicle and I was more than impressed. I highly praise her and the service I received at Paramount Kia of Asheville. Amanda King handled the business portion of our deal and was great to work with and help us to understand the warranty coverages as well as the purchase. Great trio! Look for them should you go to purchase a KIA.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Best salesman an finance manager I've dealt with in a while
by 10/06/2021on
Today we purchased a 2022 Soul. Our salesman Josh Flowers and finance manager Amanda both went above and beyond to help us get the car we wanted and at the payment we could afford. Thank you both so much. When we came to the dealership I honestly didn't think we would drive away in a brand new car. Josh was very encouraging and didn't give up till we got the exact car we wanted. Couldn't have asked for a better salesman and finance manager.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Worth the Flight from Florida!
by 10/01/2021on
Everyone here was extremely professional, courteous, accommodating and patient. We purchased a vehicle from Tampa without issue. It was the most seamless transaction and I'm very appreciative of their efforts. They picked us up from the airport/hotel, had the car and paperwork ready for us. In and out in less than 90 minutes with a baby. 10/10!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 09/24/2021on
The entire process from Sales to Finance was hassle free, they treated us like a member of the Family from the time we got there to the time we left.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Alexa is the Gal for you!
by 08/24/2021on
Alexa was very sweet and patient with me as I got all my things together to trade my car and buy my Kia Soul (LOVE IT)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
BEST around!
by 08/17/2021on
They are very easy to work with!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great Experience
by 08/15/2021on
Evan was amazing. He was straightforward without any of the B.S. you may expect at a dealership. He was friendly and professional, and we ended up with an AMAZING car. Definitely making me see that Kia is the way to go!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Helped me with a trade in
by 08/09/2021on
I didn't think I'd get to trade in my Kia Soul from two years ago to a new one but was able to get one with the advanced feature of the onscreen navigation which will help me as an Uber driver.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Go see John R., Jordan and Alisha!!
by 08/04/2021on
I can only say good things about Paramount Kia of Asheville! I was instantly greeted when I walked into the door and was quickly directed to an amazing sales employee named John Robinson. He actually listened to what I wanted and provided me with options that fit my needs. He knocked it out of the park with my new car! I don't even care that it's white lol. Next encounter was my finance guy, Jordan Ogle. he was super quick and very nice!! Quickest I've ever been in and out of a finance office! Very pleasant. Then there was Alisha Hawthorne, who took the time to show me how to use my new spaceship! Super super sweet and pleasant and very knowledgeable and helpful. Whenever I had a question she took the time to explain it and make sure I understood before moving on to the next task. She was not pushing or rushing at all. I actually have to say that about everyone I encountered, not one was pushy, no one rushed me. I was able to take my time which allowed me to become confident in my decision to move forward with the Kia.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
