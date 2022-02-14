5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I can only say good things about Paramount Kia of Asheville! I was instantly greeted when I walked into the door and was quickly directed to an amazing sales employee named John Robinson. He actually listened to what I wanted and provided me with options that fit my needs. He knocked it out of the park with my new car! I don't even care that it's white lol. Next encounter was my finance guy, Jordan Ogle. he was super quick and very nice!! Quickest I've ever been in and out of a finance office! Very pleasant. Then there was Alisha Hawthorne, who took the time to show me how to use my new spaceship! Super super sweet and pleasant and very knowledgeable and helpful. Whenever I had a question she took the time to explain it and make sure I understood before moving on to the next task. She was not pushing or rushing at all. I actually have to say that about everyone I encountered, not one was pushy, no one rushed me. I was able to take my time which allowed me to become confident in my decision to move forward with the Kia. Read more