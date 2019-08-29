Mid-State Toyota
Bought a RAV 4 today
Shauna kept great touch with me by phone and together we found the car for me. Robert handled the test drive and the closing of the deal. He was so sweet. Happy with my deal, thankful to SECU, Shauna and Robert were awesome and LOVE my car!
Excellent Sales By Shauna East
I had the pleasure to work with Shauna East, very professional and knowledgeable. She made me feel welcome and was able to assist me with all my needs and price of vehicle I want it to buy, thank you.
Very Disappointed
My husband and I purchased a used truck from MidState Toyota March 2017. We were shocked that the vehicle was not even filled up with gas as we drove off the lot! Our Tacoma has three factory recalls, none of which were addressed while at the dealership prior to being offered for sale. Now we are days away from the 30-day deadline for changing over our paper tags to NC original plates and the dealership still has not provided us with those. Honestly, I would not even give one star if there was an option for less.
Best Dealership in NC! Shauna East made the difference
My experience with MidState Toyota and in particular Shauna East was excellent. To give some background, I grew up in sales (parents realtors) and spent 8 years in copier sales before going into the public education sector doing IT. I know the sales game backward and forwards. At the end of the day, you just want to buy a vehicle and they want to sell you one. What makes the difference? Being treated with respect. Being offered value again and again. Leaving the lot with the vehicle you want for a price both parties are happy with. I can assure you that Shauna East is more than a sales person. She is a consultant. Your consultant. She'll fight for you (she did for me), work with you, make invaluable suggestions, even if it DOESN'T benefit her dealership. That is critical. If you are like me and you want to negotiate your deal over the internet first, then PICK MIDSTATE!! They want to work with you. Scientifically speaking, my sample population was half the Toyota dealerships in NC (which is a lot). I emailed all of my sample, called many of them, and visited multiple dealerships in my quest for the best deal I could find, out the door on a Toyota Tacoma. I worked it harder than a presidential campaign and I want to share some of that knowledge with you and why I went with Midstate over all of the other dealerships in NC. I tried big dealerships but the weight of their overhead made them unwilling to deal. I tried small dealerships like Rocky Mount Toyota (THEY ARE TERRIBLE, RUDE, and everything you typically associate with bad sales people!!!!) but not many were willing or able to work with me. I tried Midstate on a whim...and they were just right! Shauna was responsive, listened (a lot of dealerships have this problem, where they tell you what is on the lot instead of listening to what you want), and when I was having some trouble getting the funds needed, she went to bat for me with her GM (a really nice guy) and it was her effort that made this deal happen. Still reading? So maybe you're thinking, ok well that must be nice for you but I live far away from there. Its way too far of a drive for me. This is where VALUE comes into play. I live in Clayton, NC and I drove to Asheboro, NC just to complete a deal with Shauna because she listened, made what I needed to have happen - happen and even waited an extra hour after closing when her drive time was going to be an additional hour. She was even willing to come in on her day off. She was there pre-sale, during the sale, and the largest differentiating factor: POST sale. I get the same level of support. How many dealerships have you gone to that will offer that kind of value add AFTER the sale? For one of the biggest investments, you will make in your life, make sure you work with someone who has your back instead of your wallet. Choose Midstate, they are a dealership that really does care about your experience. I cannot say that enough. The proof is in their people like Shauna East.
Simplest Car Buying Experience
Shauna East and Mid-State Toyota treated us to the simplest new car buying experience of our lives. After visiting many other local dealers and pushy, nagging salesmen, we were surprised and relieved to find Shauna and Mid State Toyota. Once we saw their unbeatable price with no haggling and no pressure, we quickly decided the hour drive to Ashboro, NC was well worth it. Once at the dealership, Shauna dedicated as much time as necessary to test drive our new 2016 Highlander and walk us through the purchase. While waiting for us to finish in the finance office, Shauna finished the vehicle prep herself to ensure everything was perfect. We cannot say enough good or emphasize how simple she made entire process. If searching for a new Toyota, we highly recommend looking no further than Shauna and Mid State Toyota.
Better than Triangle Dealerships
Shauna East and the Mid-State dealership were great to work with. In sales, customer service wins most of the time over pricing. In their case they won because of both. They got to my price on their first quote for a 2016 Highlander and were quick and easy to work with. She found the exact car I wanted. They treated us with respect and were 100% honest throughout the process. The also did not push us in trade ins or financing as some dealers in the triangle had done. Thanks for making my wife and I excited about our purchase.
Tacoma
Great pricing! Easy to work with! My sales person was Shauna East and she was very helpful.
Happy Prius Owner!
I was in a bad car accident on 2/23 and totaled my 5 month old 2015 Prius. I was referred to midstate by a coworker. I really wanted to replace my 2015 with a new 2015. I found a vehicle online and emailed about it that night. I got an immediate response and was connected with Shauna East. Shauna was very helpful and let me know the first thing the next morning that the used 2015 Prius was still available. I was unable to make it in for a few days due to working late and Shauna was so understanding. Once I made it in I fell in love with the car and Shauna gave us a great deal and made the buying experience so easy! On top of it all she was genuinely concerned about how I felt after the accident. I really enjoyed my experience and would refer anyone looking for a new car to Midstate to work with Shauna.
Customer Service like it should be
My wife and I were shopping around for a new car for her since we gave her old car to our son. She had been browsing all sorts of websites that's when she came across Midstatetoyota.com and she was helped by your internet sales person Shauna East. Shauna was very helpful and my wife loved her. Shauna made us feel like we were dealing with professional and efficient sales person, She did not push us into something we did not want or could not afford. My wife liked that she didn't try to put her in some sort of mimi van like some other dealerships we had visited in the past. Shauna got us in touch with her sales manager Dwayne Tilley who was very informative and helpful during negotiations over financing. Dwayne Tilley was also a pleaser to work with he was not the least bit pushy. I'd have to say this other than the paper work taking a little long our over all experience was great and when people ask my wife where we got our New Camry she is more than happy to tell them Mid-state Toyota of Asheboro. Thanks a lot guys you all go above and beyond on customer service. Michael Kirk and Family of Greensboro, Nc.
Bait and switch? False advertisment?
In search of a new (to me) vehicle, I came across a nice looking truck listed for a good price. This price seemed to be somewhat fair since they also listed that it had been involved in an accident and had gone through 3 owners in its 3 years of existence. Since the photos showed a white truck and a red truck, I called to gain additional information. When they replied with additional photos, I was notified that the vehicle was incorrectly priced and that it would be an additional $3000 to purchase. This truck had been listed for the past 10 days! How could this have been the "incorrect" price? Sounds like a case of bait and switch. Just to clarify, I asked if they would honor the advertised price. The salesman I was working with replied that they would not. I found this hard to believe when the ad had the price and VIN number listed. False advertisement? I think so. To be absolutely sure that this dealer hadn't lost its morals, I called the General Manager, Elmon Dale, to clarify. Again, he confirmed that they would not sell the vehicle at their advertised price. Hopefully, others have better experiences with them than I have.
Best Car Buying Experience!
I contacted MidState on a Rav4 through the internet. Shauna provided answers to all my questions professionally and promptly. Car was ready and waiting when I arrived and I was in and out in less than 2 hours. I highly recommend MidState Toyota.
Great Customer Service
Just finished buying a Toyota Highlander at this dealership. Saw this online so contacted the internet department. Spoke with a young lady named Shauna and she helped me from start to finish. It was the eaiest process I have had at a car dealership. Would like to thank them for their customer service.
Easy Process
I worked with the internet Manager Frank. I sent information and pictures of the vehicle I was trading and also had him quote the vehicles I was interested in before I got to the dealership. Made my time at the dealership go faster and knew what I was going pay as soon as they validated my trade's value. Easy Deal.
