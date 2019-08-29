5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My experience with MidState Toyota and in particular Shauna East was excellent. To give some background, I grew up in sales (parents realtors) and spent 8 years in copier sales before going into the public education sector doing IT. I know the sales game backward and forwards. At the end of the day, you just want to buy a vehicle and they want to sell you one. What makes the difference? Being treated with respect. Being offered value again and again. Leaving the lot with the vehicle you want for a price both parties are happy with. I can assure you that Shauna East is more than a sales person. She is a consultant. Your consultant. She'll fight for you (she did for me), work with you, make invaluable suggestions, even if it DOESN'T benefit her dealership. That is critical. If you are like me and you want to negotiate your deal over the internet first, then PICK MIDSTATE!! They want to work with you. Scientifically speaking, my sample population was half the Toyota dealerships in NC (which is a lot). I emailed all of my sample, called many of them, and visited multiple dealerships in my quest for the best deal I could find, out the door on a Toyota Tacoma. I worked it harder than a presidential campaign and I want to share some of that knowledge with you and why I went with Midstate over all of the other dealerships in NC. I tried big dealerships but the weight of their overhead made them unwilling to deal. I tried small dealerships like Rocky Mount Toyota (THEY ARE TERRIBLE, RUDE, and everything you typically associate with bad sales people!!!!) but not many were willing or able to work with me. I tried Midstate on a whim...and they were just right! Shauna was responsive, listened (a lot of dealerships have this problem, where they tell you what is on the lot instead of listening to what you want), and when I was having some trouble getting the funds needed, she went to bat for me with her GM (a really nice guy) and it was her effort that made this deal happen. Still reading? So maybe you're thinking, ok well that must be nice for you but I live far away from there. Its way too far of a drive for me. This is where VALUE comes into play. I live in Clayton, NC and I drove to Asheboro, NC just to complete a deal with Shauna because she listened, made what I needed to have happen - happen and even waited an extra hour after closing when her drive time was going to be an additional hour. She was even willing to come in on her day off. She was there pre-sale, during the sale, and the largest differentiating factor: POST sale. I get the same level of support. How many dealerships have you gone to that will offer that kind of value add AFTER the sale? For one of the biggest investments, you will make in your life, make sure you work with someone who has your back instead of your wallet. Choose Midstate, they are a dealership that really does care about your experience. I cannot say that enough. The proof is in their people like Shauna East. Read more