Leith Honda Aberdeen
Customer Reviews of Leith Honda Aberdeen
First time customers and future
by 08/23/2019on
Quick and easy process. Salesmen were friendly and courteous. Will be back in the near future to purchase another vehicle.
Leith Honda Sales
by 08/21/2019on
Salesman was very knowledgeable about the features of the vehicle
Great vehicle and great dealership
by 08/20/2019on
Art is great. He is well informed about the vehicle. He offer clear and accurate information re: features and was helpful with the negotiation. He called the next day and the day after to see if we were enjoying our new vehicle.
Great place to buy a car! Not typical car salesmen
by 08/20/2019on
The employees that work there aren’t the typical car salesmen. They aren’t pushy and rude. Very pleasant experience!!
Best Car Dealership in town
by 08/20/2019on
Very friendly customer service. Was able to work everything around or schedule which was nice.
Great buying experience at Leith Honda Aberdeen
by 08/19/2019on
Art Gatling rocks! I enjoyed working with him and he understood exactly what I was looking for and made the whole experience pleasant and pressure free.
Great car buying experience
by 08/07/2019on
Friendly service, worked with us, worked for the customer not just a sale
Love my Honda CRV
by 08/04/2019on
Rick Parsons was very helpful. Not high pressure but answered all my questions. Also a very comfortable showroom and friendly staff.
Customer
by 08/02/2019on
The salesman was very patient he work with me to get what I wanted and I am very satisfied I can also say that Honda has a great team. Cliff H. Thank you
Great experience, would highly recommend
by 08/01/2019on
Friendly staff, super understanding and helpful throughout the entire process. Especially given the unique peculiarities of my situation.
Leith Honda Aberdeen - THE BEST!
by 07/27/2019on
I have had a wonderful experience buying my new Honda CRV. Everyone was friendly and informative, and made me feel that they cared about being sure I would be well served. They went out of their way to provide excellent service. Gardner Barbour was my salesman, as for the previous transaction when my husband and I bought our first CRV. He is exceptionally helpful and made sure that everything was done well. My thanks to Gardner and to all Leith employees who helped make this another excellent experience.
5 Stars
by 07/23/2019on
My salesperson was very friendly, informative & helpful throughout the experience.
Honda Pilot purchase
by 07/22/2019on
The sales team was very knowledgeable and professional.
Fantastic Experience
by 07/19/2019on
Everyone went above and beyond to make our experience great. Mark Bennett was phenomenal as well as the other gentlemen that stayed late with us to process the sale and clean and detail the vehicle.
Leith Honda review
by 07/15/2019on
Appreciated the fact that personnel were very family oriented and didn’t beat around the bush. I walked in with numbers I wanted them to meet and they found a deal for me.
Love my CR V!
by 07/11/2019on
Ken Holland, our salesman was very knowledgeable about the vehicle I was purchasing. He answered all of my questions and was willing to help anyway he could.
Honda Civic
by 07/10/2019on
Very easy to work with, no pressure.
Excellent Service
by 07/08/2019on
I wasn’t pushed into deciding anything
Great Experience
by 07/03/2019on
Clear communication, very organized and quick response
Art made, what would normally be a stressful situation, easy!
by 06/28/2019on
Art was great to work with! He was trust worthy and made buying a car easy. I felt like he heard our budget and worked with us to give us the car we wanted at a price we were comfortable with. I have already recommended him to others!
Pilot purchase
by 06/24/2019on
Friendly, knowledgeable sales staff that listened well and were not pushy.