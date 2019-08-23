5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I have had a wonderful experience buying my new Honda CRV. Everyone was friendly and informative, and made me feel that they cared about being sure I would be well served. They went out of their way to provide excellent service. Gardner Barbour was my salesman, as for the previous transaction when my husband and I bought our first CRV. He is exceptionally helpful and made sure that everything was done well. My thanks to Gardner and to all Leith employees who helped make this another excellent experience. Read more