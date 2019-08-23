Skip to main content
Leith Honda Aberdeen

11045 N US Hwy 15 501, Aberdeen, NC 28315
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Leith Honda Aberdeen

136 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

First time customers and future

by Frank on 08/23/2019

Quick and easy process. Salesmen were friendly and courteous. Will be back in the near future to purchase another vehicle.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Leith Honda Sales

by A on 08/21/2019

Salesman was very knowledgeable about the features of the vehicle

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great vehicle and great dealership

by Richard on 08/20/2019

Art is great. He is well informed about the vehicle. He offer clear and accurate information re: features and was helpful with the negotiation. He called the next day and the day after to see if we were enjoying our new vehicle.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great place to buy a car! Not typical car salesmen

by Stephen on 08/20/2019

The employees that work there aren’t the typical car salesmen. They aren’t pushy and rude. Very pleasant experience!!

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best Car Dealership in town

by Joshua on 08/20/2019

Very friendly customer service. Was able to work everything around or schedule which was nice.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great buying experience at Leith Honda Aberdeen

by Nancy on 08/19/2019

Art Gatling rocks! I enjoyed working with him and he understood exactly what I was looking for and made the whole experience pleasant and pressure free.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great car buying experience

by Brittany on 08/07/2019

Friendly service, worked with us, worked for the customer not just a sale

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Love my Honda CRV

by Julia on 08/04/2019

Rick Parsons was very helpful. Not high pressure but answered all my questions. Also a very comfortable showroom and friendly staff.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Customer

by Karen on 08/02/2019

The salesman was very patient he work with me to get what I wanted and I am very satisfied I can also say that Honda has a great team. Cliff H. Thank you

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience, would highly recommend

by Matt on 08/01/2019

Friendly staff, super understanding and helpful throughout the entire process. Especially given the unique peculiarities of my situation.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Leith Honda Aberdeen - THE BEST!

by Adelle on 07/27/2019

I have had a wonderful experience buying my new Honda CRV. Everyone was friendly and informative, and made me feel that they cared about being sure I would be well served. They went out of their way to provide excellent service. Gardner Barbour was my salesman, as for the previous transaction when my husband and I bought our first CRV. He is exceptionally helpful and made sure that everything was done well. My thanks to Gardner and to all Leith employees who helped make this another excellent experience.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

5 Stars

by Aleigha on 07/23/2019

My salesperson was very friendly, informative & helpful throughout the experience.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Honda Pilot purchase

by Natalie on 07/22/2019

The sales team was very knowledgeable and professional.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Fantastic Experience

by Todd on 07/19/2019

Everyone went above and beyond to make our experience great. Mark Bennett was phenomenal as well as the other gentlemen that stayed late with us to process the sale and clean and detail the vehicle.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Leith Honda review

by Erich on 07/15/2019

Appreciated the fact that personnel were very family oriented and didn’t beat around the bush. I walked in with numbers I wanted them to meet and they found a deal for me.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Love my CR V!

by Jamie on 07/11/2019

Ken Holland, our salesman was very knowledgeable about the vehicle I was purchasing. He answered all of my questions and was willing to help anyway he could.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Honda Civic

by Ralph on 07/10/2019

Very easy to work with, no pressure.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent Service

by Latoya on 07/08/2019

I wasn’t pushed into deciding anything

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience

by Michael on 07/03/2019

Clear communication, very organized and quick response

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Art made, what would normally be a stressful situation, easy!

by Stephen on 06/28/2019

Art was great to work with! He was trust worthy and made buying a car easy. I felt like he heard our budget and worked with us to give us the car we wanted at a price we were comfortable with. I have already recommended him to others!

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Pilot purchase

by Darrell on 06/24/2019

Friendly, knowledgeable sales staff that listened well and were not pushy.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
