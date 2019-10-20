sales Rating

After car shopping for weeks for a new lease with my current lease expiring, I found myself frustrated and disappointed in other local car dealerships. In order to meet my family needs and financial budget I was given less than expected offers and sub par vehicle choices UNTIL I was referred to Carbone Chevy, Buick, GMC! One day with them and I walked out with an amazing vehicle, a 2016 GMC Terrain, and zero stress. The team didn't play the typical car salesman games and were straight to the point, exceeding my needs, meeting my financial requirements, and more! This left me with nothing but a positive client experience. I LOVE my new car and look forward to working with them again once my lease expires!!!